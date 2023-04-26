WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today reported first quarter 2023 results.

"We are pleased to have closed the first quarter of 2023 with sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS both exceeding the high end of our guidance," said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. "Sales increased from prior year by 1%, driven by strong growth in the commercial air, broadband communications, military, industrial and automotive markets, as well as contributions from the Company's acquisition program. This was largely offset by expected declines in the IT datacom, mobile networks and mobile devices markets, along with the negative impact of currency. Despite the continued range of challenges around the world, as well as moderating conditions in several of our communications-related markets, our team executed strongly in the quarter, with Adjusted Operating Margin reaching 20.1%."

During the first quarter of 2023, Amphenol continued to deploy its financial strength in a variety of ways to increase shareholder value. During the first quarter, the Company purchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock for $167 million and paid dividends of $125 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders of more than $290 million.

Second Quarter 2023 Outlook

The current economic environment remains uncertain. In addition, as the Company discussed last quarter, there continues to be a significant moderation in the communications-related markets, with customer demand expected to again be reduced from prior year in the second quarter of 2022. Assuming market conditions do not meaningfully worsen as well as constant exchange rates, for the second quarter of 2023, Amphenol expects sales to be in the range of $2.890 billion to $2.950 billion. This represents a 6% to 8% decline over the prior year quarter. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.66 to $0.68, representing a 9% to 12% decline over the second quarter of 2022.

"Despite the ongoing challenges and uncertainties around the world, we are very pleased with the Company's first quarter 2023 results," Mr. Norwitt continued. "The revolution in electronics continues to accelerate, creating exciting and dynamic long-term growth opportunities for Amphenol across each of our diversified end markets. Our ongoing drive to leverage our competitive advantages and create sustained financial strength, as well as our initiatives to expand our product offerings, both organically and through our acquisition program, have created an excellent base for the Company's future performance. I am confident in the ability of our outstanding entrepreneurial management team to continue to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions, to capitalize on the wide array of growth opportunities that arise in all market cycles and to continue to generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Most importantly, I remain truly grateful to our team for their extraordinary efforts in navigating the myriad of challenges around the world while continuing to strongly support our customers and drive outstanding operating performance."

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial statements included within this press release are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP" or "U.S. GAAP"). This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Organic Net Sales Growth, and Free Cash Flow (collectively, "non-GAAP financial measures"), which are intended to supplement the reported GAAP results. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company's financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company's Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company's overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Non-GAAP financial measures related to operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, effective tax rate and diluted EPS exclude income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, and certain discrete tax items including but not limited to (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. Non-GAAP financial measures related to net sales exclude the impact related to foreign currency exchange and acquisitions. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release. However, such non-GAAP financial measures are included for supplemental purposes only and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the related U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. The non-GAAP financial measures are defined within the "Supplemental Financial Information" table at the end of this press release and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on our management's assumptions and beliefs about future events or circumstances using information currently available, and as a result, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements address events or developments that Amphenol Corporation expects or believes may or will occur in the future. These forward-looking statements, which address the Company's expected business and financial performance and financial condition, among other matters, may contain words and terms such as: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "look ahead," "may," "ongoing," "optimistic," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or "would" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about expected earnings, revenues, growth, liquidity, effective tax rate, interest rates or other matters. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in all forward-looking statements, including those we may make regarding second quarter 2023 sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS, among other matters, are based upon reasonable assumptions, the expectations may not be attained or there may be material deviation. Readers and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

There are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to, the following: political, economic, military and other risks related to operating in countries outside the United States, as well as changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical conditions, U.S. trade policies (including but not limited to sanctions) and other factors beyond the Company's control; uncertainties associated with an economic slowdown or recession in any of the Company's end markets that could negatively affect the financial condition of our customers and could result in reduced demand; risks and impacts associated with adverse public health developments, including epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted our operations from 2020 through early 2023 and could disrupt them again in the future; risks associated with our inability to obtain certain raw materials and components, in light of supply chain and logistical challenges that caused and continue to cause supply chain constraints and commodity price increases on certain raw materials and components used by the Company; cybersecurity threats and techniques used to disrupt operations and gain unauthorized access to our information technology systems, including, but not limited to, malware, phishing, credential harvesting, ransomware and other increasingly sophisticated attacks, that continue to expand and evolve globally, which could, among other things, impair our information technology systems and disrupt business operations, result in reputational damage, loss of our intellectual property, the loss of or inability to access confidential information and critical business, financial or other data, and/or cause the release of highly sensitive confidential information, and potentially lead to litigation and/or governmental investigations and fines, among other risks; negative impacts caused by extreme weather conditions and natural catastrophic events, including those caused or intensified by climate change and global warming; risks associated with the improper conduct by any of our employees, customers, suppliers, distributors or any other business partners which could impair our business reputation and financial results and could result in our non-compliance with anti-corruption laws and regulations of the U.S. government and various foreign jurisdictions; changes in exchange rates of the various currencies in which the Company conducts business; the risks associated with the Company's dependence on attracting, recruiting, hiring and retaining skilled employees, including as part of our various management teams; risks associated with the increasing scrutiny and expectations regarding environmental, social and corporate governance matters that could result in additional costs or risks or otherwise adversely impact our business; risks and difficulties in trying to compete successfully on the basis of technology innovation, product quality and performance, price, customer service and delivery time; the Company's dependence on end market dynamics to sell its products, particularly in the communications, automotive and military end markets, pricing pressures resulting from large customers that regularly exert pressure on their suppliers, including the Company, and changes in defense expenditures of the U.S. and non-U.S. governments, which are subject to political and budgetary fluctuations and constraints, all of which could adversely affect our operating results; difficulties and unanticipated expenses in connection with purchasing and integrating newly acquired businesses, including the potential for the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; events beyond the Company's control that could lead to an inability to meet its financial and other covenants and requirements, which could result in a default under the Company's revolving credit facility, unsecured term loan credit facility or any of our various senior notes; risks associated with the Company's inability to access the global capital markets on favorable terms, including as a result of significant deterioration of general economic or capital market conditions, or as a result of a downgrade in the Company's credit rating; changes in interest rates; government contracting risks that the Company may be subject to, including laws and regulations governing reporting obligations, performance of government contracts and related risks associated with conducting business with the U.S. and other foreign governments or their suppliers (both directly and indirectly); governmental export and import controls as well as sanctions and trade embargoes that certain of our products may be subject to, including export licensing, customs regulations, economic sanctions and other laws; changes in fiscal and tax policies, audits and examinations by taxing authorities, laws, regulations and guidance in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; any difficulties in enforcing and protecting the Company's intellectual property rights; litigation, customer claims, voluntary or forced product recalls, governmental investigations, criminal liability or environmental matters including changes to laws and regulations to which the Company may be subject; and incremental costs, risks and regulations associated with efforts to combat the negative effects of climate change.

A further description of these uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These or other uncertainties not identified in these documents (that we either currently do not expect to have an adverse effect on our business or that we are unable to predict or identify at this time) may cause the Company's actual future results to be materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 2,974.0 $ 2,951.9 Cost of sales 2,030.6 2,025.3 Gross profit 943.4 926.6 Acquisition-related expenses 5.4 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 346.3 336.8 Operating income 591.7 589.8 Interest expense (35.9) (28.1) Other income (expense), net 4.1 1.7 Income before income taxes 559.9 563.4 Provision for income taxes (1) (117.2) (134.2) Net income 442.7 429.2 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.5) (3.5) Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation $ 439.2 $ 425.7 Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation per common share - Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 595.1 598.3 Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation per common share - Diluted (2) $ 0.71 $ 0.68 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 619.9 625.6

_____________________ Note 1 Provision for income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $17.1 million ($0.03 per share) and $3.8 million ($0.01 per share), respectively. Note 2 Net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 includes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation discussed in Note 1. Net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 also includes acquisition-related expenses of $5.4 million ($4.0 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share) comprised of the amortization related to the value associated with acquired backlog resulting from an acquisition that closed in the first quarter. Excluding these effects and the impact of rounding, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined and reconciled to its most comparable GAAP financial measure in this press release, was $0.69 and $0.67 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,391.1 $ 1,373.1 Short-term investments 107.6 61.1 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,498.7 1,434.2 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $62.9 and $63.9, respectively 2,411.9 2,631.3 Inventories 2,105.1 2,093.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 378.3 320.0 Total current assets 6,394.0 6,479.1 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $2,098.2 and $2,019.3, respectively 1,243.5 1,204.3 Goodwill 6,539.6 6,446.1 Other intangible assets, net 743.2 734.1 Other long-term assets 461.2 462.6 Total Assets $ 15,381.5 $ 15,326.2 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,182.1 $ 1,309.1 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits 305.8 416.7 Accrued income taxes 144.6 169.5 Accrued dividends 125.0 124.9 Other accrued expenses 665.8 653.2 Current portion of long-term debt 2.9 2.7 Total current liabilities 2,426.2 2,676.1 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,561.0 4,575.0 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit obligations 131.5 127.9 Deferred income taxes 412.1 409.8 Other long-term liabilities 464.2 443.3 Total Liabilities 7,995.0 8,232.1 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 20.9 20.6 Equity: Common stock 0.6 0.6 Additional paid-in capital 2,748.5 2,650.4 Retained earnings 5,121.3 4,979.4 Treasury stock, at cost (69.7) (79.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (492.6) (535.0) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Amphenol Corporation 7,308.1 7,015.6 Noncontrolling interests 57.5 57.9 Total Equity 7,365.6 7,073.5 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 15,381.5 $ 15,326.2

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash from operating activities: Net income $ 442.7 $ 429.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96.3 91.1 Stock-based compensation expense 21.7 19.7 Deferred income tax provision 0.1 13.4 Net change in components of working capital (23.8) (182.9) Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (4.6) (19.7) Net cash provided by operating activities 532.4 350.8 Cash from investing activities: Capital expenditures (97.7) (78.1) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 0.8 1.8 Purchases of investments (56.7) (100.3) Sales and maturities of investments 10.0 35.8 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (113.2) - Other, net 0.2 (3.3) Net cash used in investing activities (256.6) (144.1) Cash from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt 350.2 0.2 Repayments of senior notes and other long-term debt (3.1) (2.5) Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 20.1 (Repayments) borrowings under commercial paper programs, net (387.5) 138.4 Payment of costs related to debt financing (2.3) - Purchase of treasury stock (166.9) (204.0) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 74.3 20.0 Distributions to and purchases of noncontrolling interests (5.2) (3.6) Dividend payments (124.9) (119.8) Net cash used in financing activities (265.4) (151.2) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7.6 (5.1) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18.0 50.4 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 1,373.1 1,197.1 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 1,391.1 $ 1,247.5 Cash paid for: Interest $ 34.9 $ 27.6 Income taxes, net 116.1 93.8

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales: Harsh Environment Solutions $ 854.2 $ 727.6 Communications Solutions 1,126.7 1,320.1 Interconnect and Sensor Systems 993.1 904.2 Consolidated Net sales $ 2,974.0 $ 2,951.9 Operating income: Harsh Environment Solutions $ 226.3 $ 183.2 Communications Solutions 230.6 282.5 Interconnect and Sensor Systems 178.8 160.0 Stock-based compensation expense (21.7) (19.7) Acquisition-related expenses (5.4) - Other operating expenses (16.9) (16.2) Consolidated Operating income $ 591.7 $ 589.8 Operating margin (%): Harsh Environment Solutions 26.5% 25.2% Communications Solutions 20.5% 21.4% Interconnect and Sensor Systems 18.0% 17.7% Stock-based compensation expense -0.7% -0.7% Acquisition-related expenses -0.2% 0.0% Other operating expenses -0.6% -0.6% Consolidated Operating margin (%) 19.9% 20.0%

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Management utilizes the non-GAAP financial measures defined below as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company's financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company's Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company's overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Non-GAAP financial measures related to net sales exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions. Non-GAAP financial measures related to operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, effective tax rate and diluted EPS exclude income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded from such non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, and certain discrete tax items including but not limited to (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. The following non-GAAP financial information is included for supplemental purposes only and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the related U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the periods presented:

NET SALES

Percentage Growth (relative to same prior year period) (1) Net sales Foreign Constant Organic growth in currency Currency Net Acquisition Net Sales U.S. Dollars (2) impact (3) Sales Growth (5) impact (4) Growth (5) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) Net sales by: Segment: Harsh Environment Solutions $ 854.2 $ 727.6 17 % (3) % 20 % 5 % 15 % Communications Solutions 1,126.7 1,320.1 (15) % (2) % (13) % - % (13) % Interconnect and Sensor Systems 993.1 904.2 10 % (3) % 13 % 3 % 10 % Consolidated $ 2,974.0 $ 2,951.9 1 % (2) % 3 % 2 % 1 %

____________________ (1) Percentages in this table were calculated using actual, unrounded results; therefore, the sum of the components may not add due to rounding. (2) Net sales growth in U.S. dollars is calculated based on Net sales as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. While the term "net sales growth in U.S. dollars" is not considered a U.S. GAAP financial measure, for purposes of this table, we derive the reported (GAAP) measure based on GAAP results, which serves as the basis for the reconciliation to its comparable non-GAAP financial measures. (3) Foreign currency translation impact, a non-GAAP measure, represents the percentage impact on net sales resulting from foreign currency exchange rate changes in the current reporting period(s) compared to the same respective period(s) in the prior year. Such amount is calculated by subtracting net sales for the current reporting period(s) translated at average foreign currency exchange rates for the respective prior year period(s) from net sales for the current reporting period(s), taken as a percentage of the respective prior year period(s) net sales. (4) Acquisition impact, a non-GAAP measure, represents the percentage impact on net sales resulting from acquisitions that have not been included in the Company's consolidated results for the full current period(s) and/or prior comparable period(s) presented. Such net sales related to these acquisitions do not reflect the underlying growth of the Company on a comparative basis. Acquisition impact is calculated as a percentage of the respective prior year period(s) net sales. (5) The following are definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table(s) above, which may be referred to within this press release. For purposes of this press release, the terms "constant currencies" and "organically" have the same meaning as the following non-GAAP financial measures, respectively: Constant Currency Net Sales Growth is defined as the period-over-period percentage change in net sales growth, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company's results are subject to volatility related to foreign currency translation fluctuations. As such, management evaluates the Company's sales performance based on actual sales growth in U.S. dollars, as well as Organic Net Sales Growth (defined below) and Constant Currency Net Sales Growth, and believes that such information is useful to investors to assess the underlying sales trends. Organic Net Sales Growth is defined as the period-over-period percentage change in net sales growth resulting from operating volume and pricing changes, and excludes (i) the foreign currency translation impact, which is outside the control of the Company, and (ii) the acquisition impact, both as described above and which do not reflect the underlying growth of the Company on a comparative basis. Management evaluates the Company's sales performance based on actual sales growth in U.S. dollars, as well as Constant Currency Net Sales Growth (defined above) and Organic Net Sales Growth, and believes that such information is useful to investors to assess the underlying sales trends.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Income Net Income attributable to Effective attributable to Effective Operating Operating Amphenol Tax Diluted Operating Operating Amphenol Tax Diluted Income Margin (i) Corporation Rate (i) EPS Income Margin (i) Corporation Rate (i) EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 591.7 19.9 % $ 439.2 20.9 % $ 0.71 $ 589.8 20.0 % $ 425.7 23.8 % $ 0.68 Acquisition-related expenses 5.4 0.2 4.0 - 0.01 - - - - - Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation - - (17.1) 3.1 (0.03) - - (3.8) 0.7 (0.01) Adjusted (non-GAAP) (ii) (iii) $ 597.1 20.1 % $ 426.1 24.0 % $ 0.69 $ 589.8 20.0 % $ 421.9 24.5 % $ 0.67

FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) $ 532.4 $ 350.8 Capital expenditures (GAAP) (97.7) (78.1) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (GAAP) 0.8 1.8 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) (iii) $ 435.5 $ 274.5

___________________ (i) While the terms "operating margin" and "effective tax rate" are not considered U.S. GAAP financial measures, for purposes of this table, we derive the reported (GAAP) measures based on GAAP results, which serve as the basis for the reconciliation to their comparable non-GAAP financial measures. (ii) All percentages and per share amounts in this table were calculated using actual, unrounded results; therefore, the sum of the components may not add due to rounding. (iii) The following are definitions of non-GAAP financial measures presented in the tables above, which may be referred to within this press release: Adjusted Operating Income is defined as Operating income (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income), excluding income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Operating Margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income (as defined above) expressed as a percentage of Net sales (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income). Adjusted Net Income attributable to Amphenol Corporation is defined as Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income), excluding income and expenses and their specific tax effects that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as Provision for income taxes (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income) expressed as a percentage of Income before income taxes (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income), each excluding income and expenses and their specific tax effects that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share (as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding income and expenses and their specific tax effects that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, as defined above, divided by the weighted average outstanding diluted shares (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income). Free Cash Flow is defined as (i) Net cash provided by operating activities ("Operating Cash Flow" - as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP) less (ii) capital expenditures (as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP), net of proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP), all of which are derived from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure for the Company, as we believe it is useful for management and investors to assess our ability to generate cash, as well as to assess how much cash can be used to reinvest in the growth of the Company or to return to stockholders through either stock repurchases or dividends.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Management utilizes the non-GAAP financial measures defined earlier as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company's financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company's Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company's overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded from such non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, and certain discrete tax items including but not limited to (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. Adjusted Diluted EPS is not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company excludes the above items in its guidance for the upcoming quarter only to the extent that the Company reasonably expects to record such items in the forward-looking period presented and such amounts are estimable. As the Company has not yet identified any such items for the forward-looking period presented, there are currently no reconciling items for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

