Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $159.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $257.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the effects of the partial release of $68.2 million of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, the net income for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We reported strong results for the first quarter as we continued to support our clients during a period of increased volatility and uncertainty. Our diversified business model and strong deposit base, robust capital and liquidity positions are a source of strength and allow us to continue to meet our clients' needs, as reflected by the growth in our loan portfolio and client base during the quarter. We remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead as we remain vigilant of potential risks stemming from continued inflation and economic and market uncertainty. Economic trends in Puerto Rico are positive, and a considerable amount of recovery funds yet to be disbursed are expected to support additional economic activity in future years. I want to express my gratitude to our colleagues; it is their effort and commitment that lead to our customers' continued trust in Popular."

Significant Events

Issuance of Senior Notes

On March 13, 2023, the Corporation issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") in an underwritten public offering. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repay $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due September 2023.

Refer to Table I for further details of liquidity sources.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Net interest income $531,656 $559,566 $494,312 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 47,637 49,531 (15,500 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 484,019 510,035 509,812 Other non-interest income 161,961 158,465 154,692 Operating expenses 440,687 461,708 402,339 Income before income tax 205,293 206,792 262,165 Income tax expense (benefit) 46,314 (50,347 ) 50,479 Net income $158,979 $257,139 $211,686 Net income applicable to common stock $158,626 $256,786 $211,333 Net income per common share - basic $2.22 $3.56 $2.69 Net income per common share - diluted $2.22 $3.56 $2.69

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net interest income was $531.7 million, compared to $559.6 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $27.9 million. The impact of two less days in the quarter results in a reduction of $9.0 million to net interest income and impacts the net interest margin for the quarter. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2023 was $570.4 million compared to $621.5 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $51.1 million. The higher variance in the taxable equivalent net interest income as compared to the GAAP net interest income is related to a higher effective tax during the first quarter of 2023 due to a higher disallowed interest expense as a result of the increase in the Corporation's cost of deposits. Refer to the Income taxes discussion for further information.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22% compared to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022 or a decrease of 6 basis points. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.46%, compared to 3.64% for the prior quarter. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

Lower interest income from money market, investment and trading securities by $15.4 million driven by lower average volume by $1.5 billion;

higher interest expense on deposits by $53.9 million due to the increase in rates, mainly from Puerto Rico government, commercial deposits and Popular Bank ("PB") deposits;

Partially offset by:

higher interest income from loans by $18.1 million resulting from an increase in average loans by $336 million reflecting increases in both PB and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") and across most major lending segments except construction loans in PB. Loan origination in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 27 basis points. The categories with the highest impact were commercial loans with an increase of $10.8 million in interest income, or 31 basis points, and consumer loans which increased $4.2 million in interest income, or 59 basis points. The yield on the construction portfolio increased by 86 basis points but was offset by lower average balances.

Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $449.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $472.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin decreased slightly to 3.24% compared to 3.26% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income of $22.6 million was mainly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by an improvement in the yield on earning assets. The latter increased 30 basis points driven by the repricing of money market investments and adjustable-rate loans and a higher average volume of loans by $150 million. Earning assets decreased by $1.5 billion, driven primarily by the decrease of P.R. public sector and commercial interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 48 basis points to 1.61% from 1.13% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits was mainly impacted by the repricing of public funds and corporate clients. Total deposit costs for the quarter increased by 35 basis points, from 0.83% to 1.18%.

Net interest income for PB was $90.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $94.2 million during the previous quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million. Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points in the quarter to 3.34% compared to 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of loans and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans driven by the changes in interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.47% compared to 1.71%, or an increase of 76 basis points, while total deposit cost was 2.01% compared to 1.34% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $162.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.5 million compared to $158.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The main factors that contributed to the variance in non-interest income were:

higher other service fees by $1.1 million mainly due to higher credit card fees, mainly from commercial clients, and higher investment management and trust fees, partially offset by lower insurance fees, including contingent payments typically received during the fourth quarter;

The first quarter of 2023's results included $7.0 million in income from the successful insurance claim reimbursements related to prior period legal matters while the fourth quarter of 2022's results included a gain of $8.2 million related to a recovery on the sale of a previously charged-off investment.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $440.7 million, a decrease of $21.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:

lower professional fees by $15.7 million mainly due to lower advisory expenses arising from the Corporation's Transformation initiative designed to expand its digital capabilities, modernize its technology platform, incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022; though this initiative is ongoing, its initial planning stages required certain up front expenditures in 2022;

lower technology and software expenses by $9.7 million mainly due to a decrease in IT professional and consulting fees by $7.6 million, driven by the incurrence during the fourth quarter of 2022 of higher Transformation initiative expenses, and lower network management, application processing and hosting expenses by $1.9 million;

lower other business promotion expenses by $9.3 million mainly due to lower seasonal donations, advertising and sponsorship expenses, which are typically higher in the fourth quarter; and

lower other operating expenses by $3.3 million mainly due to a reserve of $2.0 million in legal matters recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 and lower mortgage servicing related losses;

partially offset by:

higher personnel costs by $8.6 million, mainly due to higher salaries by $8.9 million as a result of an increase in minimum salary at BPPR effective in January 2023 and higher headcount, an increase in health insurance costs by $2.8 million, and higher payroll taxes, fringe benefits and other compensation expenses by $5.2 million that traditionally are higher during the first quarter of the year; partially offset by a decrease in profit-sharing accrual of $8.0 million;

higher credit and debit card processing and transactional expenses by $2.3 million mainly due to higher volume of transactions;

higher FDIC deposit insurance expense by $2.5 million due to amendments to the Deposit Insurance Fund restoration plan implemented by the FDIC that increased the base deposit assessment rate by 2 basis points, annually, beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2023; and

lower other real estate owned (OREO) benefit by $7.5 million mainly due to lower gain on sale of mortgage and commercial properties by $5.1 million and lower expense claim reimbursement from federal government agency programs by $1.2 million.

Management believes that the level of expenditures related to the Corporation's Transformation initiative incurred during the first quarter of 2023 reflects the current maturity of the project: as the initiative matures, expenses are expected to shift from being primarily advisory-related to expenses related to the development and execution of implementation plans, which have a slower pace of expenditure but are expected to accelerate as the year progresses.

Full-time equivalent employees were 8,975 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 8,813 as of December 31, 2022.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $46.3 million compared to an income tax benefit of $50.3 million for the previous quarter. The unfavorable variance in income tax expense was mainly attributable to a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of the U.S. operation during the fourth quarter of 2022 of $68.2 million and a true-up adjustment of $9.5 million in relation to the fiscal year 2021 tax returns for the P.R. subsidiaries filed in the fourth quarter and related year-to-date adjustments for tax exempt income. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the first quarter of 2023 was of 23%. The ETR for the fourth quarter of 2022 was (24)%. Excluding the impact of the partial release of the valuation allowance and true up adjustment, the ETR for the fourth quarter was 12%. The higher ETR during the first quarter of 2023 is mainly due to lower projected tax-exempt income and higher disallowed interest expense deductions as a result of an increase in the Corporation's projected interest expense for the remainder of 2023. Under the Puerto Rico income tax law, taxable income is computed excluding the exempt interest income but requires a disallowance of the related interest and administrative expenses allocated to support the exempt assets' income, which has the effect of reducing the benefit of tax-exempt income.

The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2023 to be within a range from 21% to 26%.

Credit Quality

During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation continued to reflect strong credit quality metrics with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks. However, management believes that the improvement over recent years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the first quarter of 2023:

At March 31, 2023, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $27.1 million from December 31, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $23.0 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage and consumer NPLs by $18.3 million and $13.7 million, respectively, in part offset by higher commercial loans NPLs by $8.8 million. The consumer NPLs decrease was mostly driven by a $10.5 million line of credit charge-off on a single relationship, while the commercial NPLs increase was driven by a $14.3 million loan relationship. PB's NPLs decreased by $4.0 million quarter-over-quarter, mostly due to lower mortgage NPLs by $5.8 million. At March 31, 2023, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was at 1.3%, compared to 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, increased by $6.8 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $10.4 million, mainly driven by the abovementioned commercial relationship, while PB inflows decrease by $3.5 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower commercial inflows by $2.8 million.

NCOs amounted to $32.8 million, increasing by $1.6 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. BPPR's NCOs increased by $11.6 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $10.4 million, mostly due to the previously mentioned $10.5 million line of credit charge-off. PB's NCOs decreased by $10.0 million quarter-over-quarter, as the prior quarter included an $8.7 million charge-off on a healthcare loan. During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.41%, compared to 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of the abovementioned $10.5 line of credit charge-off, the annualized net charge-off ratio was 0.28%. Refer to Table O for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.

At March 31, 2023, the ACL decreased by $31.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $689.1 million. The Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02 in March 2022, which eliminates the accounting guidance for troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") and the requirement to measure the effect of the concession from a loan modification, for which the Corporation used a discounted cash flow ("DCF") method. This impact resulted in a release in the ACL of approximately $45.6 million, mostly as a result of our mortgage TDR portfolio, presented as an adjustment to the beginning balance of retained earnings, net of tax effect. Excluding the impact of ASU 2022-02, the ACL increased by $14.4 million mainly within the Puerto Rico region. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.

The 2023 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario stands at 2.1% and 1.3% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, increasing from 1.3% and 0.7% in the previous quarter. The 2023 forecasted average unemployment rate continues strong, improving quarter-over-quarter to 6.9% and 3.5% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, from 7.8% and 4.0% respectively, in the previous forecast.

Excluding ASU 2022-02 impact, in BPPR the ACL increased by $13.8 million, mostly driven by reductions in the P.R. Home Pricing Index ("HPI") forecast, higher loan volumes and migration of consumer credit scores. In the PB segment the ACL remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.13% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.25% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 167.1%, compared to 163.9% in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the first quarter of 2023 was an expense of $47.1 million, compared to an expense of $48.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $45.2 million, compared to an expense of $44.4 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was an expense of $1.9 million, compared to an expense of $3.9 million in the previous quarter.

The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $412,383 $439,441 $519,921 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 91,721 89,126 90,567 Total non-performing assets $504,104 $528,567 $610,488 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $32,813 $31,200 $3,781 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $32,338,373 $32,077,769 $29,588,190 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.76 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.13 2.25 2.29 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 167.11 163.91 130.36 Refer to Table M for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $45,203 $44,383 $(12,661 ) Popular U.S. 1,943 3,949 (1,744 ) Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $47,146 $48,332 $(14,405 )

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $45,203 $44,383 $(12,661 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 31,464 19,846 5,502 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 378,979 402,009 486,816 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.57 % 2.73 % 2.74 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 154.89 % 153.12 % 118.45 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $1,943 $3,949 $(1,744 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,349 11,354 (1,721 ) Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 33,404 37,432 33,105 Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 1.07 % 1.10 % 1.18 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 305.69 % 279.86 % 305.64 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Cash and money market investments $6,560,301 $6,084,096 $10,508,840 Investment securities 25,951,936 26,553,317 26,658,289 Loans 32,338,373 32,077,769 29,588,190 Total assets 67,675,759 67,637,917 69,525,082 Deposits 60,953,888 61,227,227 62,862,295 Borrowings 1,402,626 1,400,319 1,060,706 Total liabilities 63,205,034 63,544,492 64,853,836 Stockholders' equity 4,470,725 4,093,425 4,671,246

Total assets amounted to $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $37.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by:

an increase in overnight FED fund balances of $483.1 million, reflecting net funding activities and the issuance of the $400 million senior notes due in 2028, offset by loan originations, the repayment of short-term borrowings and the reduction in deposits discussed below;

an increase in securities held to maturity of $37.8 million, mainly due to the amortization of $42.0 million of the discount related to securities previously reclassified from the available-for-sale to held-to-maturity ("HTM"), which has an offsetting unrealized loss included within other comprehensive income that is also being accreted, resulting in a neutral effect to earnings; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $260.6 million, reflected across all portfolios in BPPR, and an increase in commercial loans at PB, offset by a decrease in its construction and consumer loans portfolio.

partially offset by:

a decrease in other assets of $144.5 million due to a positive variance of $125.3 million in securities trade receivable; and

a decrease in securities available for sale of $631.2 million reflecting repayment and maturities, offset by a reduction of $215.5 million in unrealized losses mainly from U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities at BPPR.

Total liabilities decreased by $339.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by:

a decrease of $273.3 million in deposits, mainly in public sector accounts as well as interest bearing retail deposits at BPPR, partially offset by an increase at PB, mainly from time and savings deposits gathered through its direct channel; and

a decrease in short term borrowings of $365.0 million due to the repayment of advances with the FHLB at Popular Bank

partially offset by:

an increase in notes payable of $392.4 million due to the issuance of $400 million in senior notes due on 2028.

Stockholders' equity increased by $377.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, principally due to net income for the quarter of $159.0 million, the after-tax impact of the favorable variance in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of available-for-sale securities of $191.8 million, the amortization of the unrealized losses from securities reclassified to HTM as described above of $33.6 million, and the adoption of the new ASU during the quarter of $28.8 million, partially offset by dividends declared for the quarter.

Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.73%, $61.82 and $50.15, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to 16.39%, $56.66 and $44.97 at December 31, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

During the first quarter of 2023 the Corporation had no material incremental use of its available liquidity sources. At March 31, 2023, the Corporation's available liquidity increased to $18.3 billion from $17.0 billion on December 31, 2022. Refer to Table I for additional information on the Corporation's liquidity sources.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Basic EPS $2.22 $3.56 $2.69 Diluted EPS $2.22 $3.56 $2.69 Average common shares outstanding 71,541,778 72,101,177 78,443,706 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 71,606,196 72,192,680 78,595,463 Common shares outstanding at end of period 71,965,984 71,853,720 76,487,523 Market value per common share $57.41 $66.32 $81.74 Market capitalization - (In millions) $4,132 $4,765 $6,252 Return on average assets 0.93 % 1.44 % 1.14 % Return on average common equity 10.00 % 16.59 % 14.38 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.22 % 3.28 % 2.75 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.05 % Common equity per share $61.82 $56.66 $60.78 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $50.15 $44.97 $51.16 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 5.40 % 4.84 % 5.69 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 11.51 % 19.23 % 16.40 % Tier 1 capital 16.79 % 16.45 % 16.33 % Total capital 18.61 % 18.26 % 18.19 % Tier 1 leverage 8.47 % 8.06 % 6.98 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.73 % 16.39 % 16.26 % [1] Refer to Table S for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Q1 2023 Q1 2023 (In thousands, except per share information) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 vs. Q4 2022 31-Mar-22 vs. Q1 2022 Interest income: Loans $541,210 $522,042 $19,168 $426,791 $114,419 Money market investments 65,724 50,908 14,816 6,464 59,260 Investment securities 132,088 140,244 (8,156 ) 96,466 35,622 Total interest income 739,022 713,194 25,828 529,721 209,301 Interest expense: Deposits 193,215 139,338 53,877 24,783 168,432 Short-term borrowings 2,885 4,488 (1,603 ) 80 2,805 Long-term debt 11,266 9,802 1,464 10,546 720 Total interest expense 207,366 153,628 53,738 35,409 171,957 Net interest income 531,656 559,566 (27,910 ) 494,312 37,344 Provision for credit losses (benefit) 47,637 49,531 (1,894 ) (15,500 ) 63,137 Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit) 484,019 510,035 (26,016 ) 509,812 (25,793 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 34,678 34,682 (4 ) 40,713 (6,035 ) Other service fees 90,076 89,022 1,054 77,134 12,942 Mortgage banking activities 7,400 6,562 838 12,865 (5,465 ) Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities 1,100 317 783 (2,094 ) 3,194 Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities 378 162 216 (723 ) 1,101 Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold 612 (221 ) 833 (745 ) 1,357 Other operating income 27,717 27,941 (224 ) 27,542 175 Total non-interest income 161,961 158,465 3,496 154,692 7,269 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 125,393 116,503 8,890 98,673 26,720 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 31,162 39,570 (8,408 ) 35,521 (4,359 ) Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 15,378 12,452 2,926 12,783 2,595 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 26,827 21,612 5,215 20,019 6,808 Total personnel costs 198,760 190,137 8,623 166,996 31,764 Net occupancy expenses 26,039 27,812 (1,773 ) 24,723 1,316 Equipment expenses 8,412 9,828 (1,416 ) 8,389 23 Other taxes 16,291 16,142 149 15,715 576 Professional fees 33,431 49,159 (15,728 ) 36,792 (3,361 ) Technology and software expenses 68,559 78,264 (9,705 ) 70,535 (1,976 ) Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 12,550 10,278 2,272 11,472 1,078 Other processing and transactional services 21,359 22,509 (1,150 ) 19,481 1,878 Total processing and transactional services 33,909 32,787 1,122 30,953 2,956 Communications 4,088 3,857 231 3,673 415 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 12,348 13,538 (1,190 ) 10,021 2,327 Other business promotion 6,523 14,596 (8,073 ) 5,062 1,461 Total business promotion 18,871 28,134 (9,263 ) 15,083 3,788 FDIC deposit insurance 8,865 6,342 2,523 7,372 1,493 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (1,694 ) (9,180 ) 7,486 (2,713 ) 1,019 Other operating expenses Operational losses 6,800 9,018 (2,218 ) 11,825 (5,025 ) All other 17,561 18,614 (1,053 ) 12,105 5,456 Total other operating expenses 24,361 27,632 (3,271 ) 23,930 431 Amortization of intangibles 795 794 1 891 (96 ) Total operating expenses 440,687 461,708 (21,021 ) 402,339 38,348 Income before income tax 205,293 206,792 (1,499 ) 262,165 (56,872 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 46,314 (50,347 ) 96,661 50,479 (4,165 ) Net income $158,979 $257,139 $(98,160 ) $211,686 $(52,707 ) Net income applicable to common stock $158,626 $256,786 $(98,160 ) $211,333 $(52,707 ) Net income per common share - basic $2.22 $3.56 $(1.34 ) $2.69 $(0.47 ) Net income per common share - diluted $2.22 $3.56 $(1.34 ) $2.69 $(0.47 ) Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.55 $0.55 $- $0.55 $-

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q1 2023 vs. (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Q4 2022 Assets: Cash and due from banks $462,013 $469,501 $439,148 $(7,488 ) Money market investments 6,098,288 5,614,595 10,069,692 483,693 Trading account debt securities, at fair value 29,839 27,723 36,042 2,116 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 17,173,128 17,804,374 26,359,915 (631,246 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,563,052 8,525,366 75,984 37,686 Less: Allowance for credit losses 6,792 6,911 7,844 (119 ) Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net 8,556,260 8,518,455 68,140 37,805 Equity securities 185,917 195,854 186,348 (9,937 ) Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 11,181 5,381 55,150 5,800 Loans held-in-portfolio 32,645,023 32,372,925 29,856,356 272,098 Less: Unearned income 306,650 295,156 268,166 11,494 Allowance for credit losses 689,120 720,302 677,792 (31,182 ) Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 31,649,253 31,357,467 28,910,398 291,786 Premises and equipment, net 508,007 498,711 488,390 9,296 Other real estate 91,721 89,126 90,567 2,595 Accrued income receivable 239,815 240,195 204,466 (380 ) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 127,475 128,350 125,358 (875 ) Other assets 1,703,285 1,847,813 1,755,847 (144,528 ) Goodwill 827,428 827,428 720,293 - Other intangible assets 12,149 12,944 15,328 (795 ) Total assets $67,675,759 $67,637,917 $69,525,082 $37,842 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $15,940,850 $15,960,557 $16,096,666 $(19,707 ) Interest bearing 45,013,038 45,266,670 46,765,629 (253,632 ) Total deposits 60,953,888 61,227,227 62,862,295 (273,339 ) Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 123,499 148,609 72,819 (25,110 ) Other short-term borrowings - 365,000 - (365,000 ) Notes payable 1,279,127 886,710 987,887 392,417 Other liabilities 848,520 916,946 930,835 (68,426 ) Total liabilities 63,205,034 63,544,492 64,853,836 (339,458 ) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,047 1,047 1,046 - Surplus 4,792,619 4,790,993 4,571,111 1,626 Retained earnings 3,982,140 3,834,348 3,143,004 147,792 Treasury stock (2,025,399 ) (2,030,178 ) (1,668,820 ) 4,779 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,301,825 ) (2,524,928 ) (1,397,238 ) 223,103 Total stockholders' equity 4,470,725 4,093,425 4,671,246 377,300 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $67,675,759 $67,637,917 $69,525,082 $37,842

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 Variance 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 Variance 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 5,736 $ 5,262 $ 474 4.65 % 3.84 % 0.81 % Money market investments $ 65,724 $ 50,907 $ 14,817 $ 9,946 $ 4,871 28,862 30,843 (1,981 ) 2.22 2.44 (0.22 ) Investment securities [1] 158,914 189,189 (30,275 ) (19,127 ) (11,148 ) 31 30 1 4.47 4.28 0.19 Trading securities 338 325 13 7 6 Total money market, investment and trading 34,629 36,135 (1,506 ) 2.63 2.65 (0.02 ) securities 224,976 240,421 (15,445 ) (9,174 ) (6,271 ) Loans: 15,761 15,503 258 6.32 6.01 0.31 Commercial 245,469 234,707 10,762 6,824 3,938 732 769 (37 ) 8.40 7.54 0.86 Construction 15,155 14,615 540 1,263 (723 ) 1,588 1,557 31 6.12 5.92 0.20 Leasing 24,282 23,049 1,233 760 473 7,388 7,346 42 5.46 5.38 0.08 Mortgage 100,773 98,880 1,893 1,330 563 3,020 2,961 59 12.85 12.26 0.59 Consumer 95,715 91,519 4,196 2,078 2,118 3,559 3,576 (17 ) 8.14 7.98 0.16 Auto 71,407 71,910 (503 ) (173 ) (330 ) 32,048 31,712 336 6.97 6.70 0.27 Total loans 552,801 534,680 18,121 12,082 6,039 $ 66,677 $ 67,847 $ (1,170 ) 4.72 % 4.54 % 0.18 % Total earning assets $ 777,777 $ 775,101 $ 2,676 $ 2,908 $ (232 ) Interest bearing deposits: $ 23,313 $ 24,399 $ (1,086 ) 2.52 % 1.73 % 0.79 % NOW and money market [2] $ 144,970 $ 106,591 $ 38,379 $ 42,884 $ (4,505 ) 15,029 15,248 (219 ) 0.47 0.29 0.18 Savings 17,443 10,971 6,472 6,771 (299 ) 7,099 6,675 424 1.76 1.29 0.47 Time deposits 30,802 21,776 9,026 7,264 1,762 45,441 46,322 (881 ) 1.72 1.19 0.53 Total interest bearing deposits 193,215 139,338 53,877 56,919 (3,042 ) 15,704 16,110 (406 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 61,145 62,432 (1,287 ) 1.28 0.89 0.39 Total deposits 193,215 139,338 53,877 56,919 (3,042 ) 247 450 (203 ) 4.74 3.96 0.78 Short-term borrowings 2,885 4,488 (1,603 ) 710 (2,313 ) Other medium and 947 913 34 4.78 4.30 0.48 long-term debt 11,266 9,802 1,464 855 609 Total interest bearing 46,635 47,685 (1,050 ) 1.80 1.28 0.52 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 207,366 153,628 53,738 58,484 (4,746 ) 4,338 4,052 286 Other sources of funds $ 66,677 $ 67,847 $ (1,170 ) 1.26 % 0.90 % 0.36 % Total source of funds 207,366 153,628 53,738 58,484 (4,746 ) Net interest margin/ 3.46 % 3.64 % (0.18 )% income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 570,411 621,473 (51,062 ) $ (55,576 ) $ 4,514 2.92 % 3.26 % (0.34 )% Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 38,755 61,907 (23,152 ) Net interest margin/ income 3.22 % 3.28 % (0.06 )% non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 531,656 $ 559,566 $ (27,910 ) Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Variance 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Variance 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 5,736 $ 14,763 $ (9,027 ) 4.65 % 0.18 % 4.47 % Money market investments $ 65,724 $ 6,464 $ 59,260 $ 65,572 $ (6,312 ) 28,862 28,471 391 2.22 1.95 0.27 Investment securities [1] 158,914 137,350 21,564 21,280 284 31 70 (39 ) 4.47 5.90 (1.43 ) Trading securities 338 1,019 (681 ) (206 ) (475 ) Total money market, investment and trading 34,629 43,304 (8,675 ) 2.63 1.35 1.28 securities 224,976 144,833 80,143 86,646 (6,503 ) Loans: 15,761 13,741 2,020 6.32 5.08 1.24 Commercial 245,469 172,128 73,341 45,728 27,613 732 727 5 8.40 5.45 2.95 Construction 15,155 9,758 5,397 5,320 77 1,588 1,393 195 6.12 5.95 0.17 Leasing 24,282 20,720 3,562 586 2,976 7,388 7,388 - 5.46 5.24 0.22 Mortgage 100,773 96,768 4,005 4,005 - 3,020 2,537 483 12.85 11.20 1.65 Consumer 95,715 70,062 25,653 11,118 14,535 3,559 3,460 99 8.14 8.12 0.02 Auto 71,407 69,252 2,155 169 1,986 32,048 29,246 2,802 6.97 6.06 0.91 Total loans 552,801 438,688 114,113 66,926 47,187 $ 66,677 $ 72,550 $ (5,873 ) 4.72 % 3.25 % 1.47 % Total earning assets $ 777,777 $ 583,521 $ 194,256 $ 153,572 $ 40,684 Interest bearing deposits: $ 23,313 $ 28,288 $ (4,975 ) 2.52 % 0.10 % 2.42 % NOW and money market [2] $ 144,970 $ 7,323 $ 137,647 $ 139,459 $ (1,812 ) 15,029 16,434 (1,405 ) 0.47 0.16 0.31 Savings 17,443 6,564 10,879 12,314 (1,435 ) 7,099 6,737 362 1.76 0.66 1.10 Time deposits 30,802 10,896 19,906 16,703 3,203 45,441 51,459 (6,018 ) 1.72 0.20 1.52 Total interest bearing deposits 193,215 24,783 168,432 168,476 (44 ) 15,704 16,143 (439 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 61,145 67,602 (6,457 ) 1.28 0.15 1.13 Total deposits 193,215 24,783 168,432 168,476 (44 ) 247 91 156 4.74 0.36 4.38 Short-term borrowings 2,885 80 2,805 2,081 724 Other medium and 947 1,013 (66 ) 4.78 4.18 0.60 long-term debt 11,266 10,546 720 426 294 Total interest bearing 46,635 52,563 (5,928 ) 1.80 0.27 1.53 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 207,366 35,409 171,957 170,983 974 4,338 3,844 494 Other sources of funds $ 66,677 $ 72,550 $ (5,873 ) 1.26 % 0.20 % 1.06 % Total source of funds 207,366 35,409 171,957 170,983 974 Net interest margin/ 3.46 % 3.05 % 0.41 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 570,411 548,112 22,299 $ (17,411 ) $ 39,710 2.92 % 2.98 % (0.06 )% Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 38,755 53,800 (15,045 ) Net interest margin/ income 3.22 % 2.75 % 0.47 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 531,656 $ 494,312 $ 37,344 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Q1 2023

vs.Q4 2022 Q1 2023

vs.Q1 2022 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $8,689 $8,852 $9,323 $(163 ) $(634 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (1,376 ) (2,610 ) 1,088 1,234 (2,464 ) Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 7,313 6,242 10,411 1,071 (3,098 ) Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 263 123 (1,534 ) 140 1,797 Trading account (loss) profit: Unrealized (loss) gains on outstanding derivative positions (131 ) - 2 (131 ) (133 ) Realized gains on closed derivative positions 56 310 4,135 (254 ) (4,079 ) Total trading account (loss) profit (75 ) 310 4,137 (385 ) (4,212 ) Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (101 ) (113 ) (149 ) 12 48 Total mortgage banking activities $7,400 $6,562 $12,865 $838 $(5,465 )

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Q1 2023

vs.Q4 2022 Q1 2023

vs.Q1 2022 Other service fees: Debit card fees $13,166 $13,379 $11,779 $(213 ) $1,387 Insurance fees 13,873 14,587 14,156 (714 ) (283 ) Credit card fees 40,498 39,777 33,642 721 6,856 Sale and administration of investment products 6,558 5,793 5,791 765 767 Trust fees 5,775 5,223 5,927 552 (152 ) Other fees 10,206 10,263 5,839 (57 ) 4,367 Total other service fees $90,076 $89,022 $77,134 $1,054 $12,942

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table H - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Q1 2023

vs.Q4 2022 Q1 2023

vs.Q1 2022 Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial $16,005,261 $15,739,132 $14,028,246 $266,129 $1,977,015 Construction 698,996 757,984 744,783 (58,988 ) (45,787 ) Leasing 1,614,344 1,585,739 1,426,122 28,605 188,222 Mortgage 7,405,907 7,397,471 7,326,346 8,436 79,561 Auto 3,517,940 3,512,530 3,430,162 5,410 87,778 Consumer 3,095,925 3,084,913 2,632,531 11,012 463,394 Total loans held-in-portfolio $32,338,373 $32,077,769 $29,588,190 $260,604 $2,750,183 Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $11,181 $5,381 $55,150 $5,800 $(43,969 ) Total loans held-for-sale $11,181 $5,381 $55,150 $5,800 $(43,969 ) Total loans $32,349,554 $32,083,150 $29,643,340 $266,404 $2,706,214

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 31-Mar-22 Q1 2023

vs. Q4 2022 Q1 2023

vs.Q1 2022 Demand deposits [1] $26,191,672 $26,382,605 $25,684,715 $(190,933 ) $506,957 Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 26,622,020 27,265,156 29,318,333 (643,136 ) (2,696,313 ) Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 734,069 798,064 768,558 (63,995 ) (34,489 ) Time deposits (non-brokered) 6,891,051 6,442,886 6,964,848 448,165 (73,797 ) Time deposits (brokered CDs) 515,076 338,516 125,841 176,560 389,235 Total deposits $60,953,888 $61,227,227 $62,862,295 $(273,339 ) $(1,908,407 ) [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings (Unaudited) Liquidity Sources 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. Total BPPR Popular U.S. Total Unpledged securities and unused funding sources: Money market (excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank) $ 5,181,531 $ 909,613 $ 6,091,144 $ 5,240,100 $ 367,966 $ 5,608,066 Unpledged securities 7,690,887 273,980 7,694,867 7,494,189 326,599 7,820,788 FHLB borrowing capacity 1,623,246 1,127,316 2,750,562 1,389,579 722,005 2,111,584 Discount window of the Federal Reserve Bank borrowing capacity 1,132,411 331,753 1,464,164 1,090,308 329,385 1,419,693 Total available liquidity $ 15,628,075 $ 2,642,662 $ 18,270,737 $ 15,214,176 $ 1,745,955 $ 16,960,131 Deposits 31-Mar-23 Popular, Inc. (In thousands) BPPR % of Total Popular U.S. % of Total (Consolidated) % of Total Deposits: Deposits balances under $250,000 [1] $ 24,823,608 47 % $ 5,979,010 62 % $ 30,802,618 51 % Transactional deposits balances over $250,000 9,503,850 18 % 2,151,732 22 % 11,655,582 19 % Time deposits balances over $250,000 1,869,792 4 % 255,322 3 % 2,125,114 3 % Foreign deposits 412,444 1 % - % 412,444 1 Collateralized public funds 15,712,622 30 % 245,508 3 % 15,958,130 26 % Intercompany deposits 134,110 - % 986,943 10 % - - % Total deposits $ 52,456,426 100 % $ 9,618,515 100 % $ 60,953,888 100 % [1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000. 31-Dec-22 Popular, Inc. (In thousands) BPPR % of Total Popular U.S. % of Total (Consolidated) % of Total Deposits Deposits balances under $250,000 [1] $ 24,505,697 46 % $ 5,231,417 60 % $ 29,737,114 49 % Transactional deposits balances over $250,000 9,957,877 19 % 2,674,841 31 % 12,632,718 21 % Time deposits balances over $250,000 1,920,455 4 % 167,067 2 % 2,087,522 3 % Foreign deposits 425,855 1 % - - % 425,855 1 % Collateralized public funds 16,233,342 31 % 110,676 1 % 16,344,018 27 % Intercompany deposits 135,172 - % 482,167 6 % - - % Total deposits $ 53,178,398 100 % $ 8,666,168 100 % $ 61,227,227 100 % [1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000.

Borrowings 31-Mar-23 31-Dec-22 All other All other (In thousands) BPPR Popular U.S. entities Total BPPR Popular U.S. entities Total Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 25,158 $ 98,341 $ - $ 123,499 $ 25,496 $ 123,113 $ - $ 148,609 FHLB borrowings 82,292 305,990 - 388,282 83,292 670,990 - 754,282 Federal discount window / bank term funding program (BTFP) - - - - - - - - Notes payable Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on September 2023 - - 299,426 299,426 - - 299,109 299,109 Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on March 2028 - - 393,093 393,093 - - - - Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures - - 198,326 198,326 - - 198,319 198,319 Total borrowings $ 107,450 $ 404,331 $ 890,845 $ 1,402,626 $ 108,788 $ 794,103 $ 497,428 $ 1,400,319

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Table J - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations (Unaudited) 31-Mar-23 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 650 $ - $ 185 $ 835 $ 291,971 $ 292,806 $ 185 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 2,739 1,584 22,856 27,179 2,858,304 2,885,483 22,856 - Owner occupied 21,496 - 37,779 59,275 1,438,228 1,497,503 37,779 - Commercial and industrial 17,934 793 31,847 50,574 3,883,859 3,934,433 30,132 1,715 Construction 8,081 - - 8,081 147,268 155,349 - - Mortgage 183,187 81,729 515,752 780,668 5,336,016 6,116,684 224,075 291,677 Leasing 12,301 2,605 6,103 21,009 1,593,335 1,614,344 6,103 - Consumer: Credit cards 7,162 5,823 12,061 25,046 1,021,129 1,046,175 - 12,061 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,865 2,865 - - Personal 14,131 8,990 17,427 40,548 1,572,370 1,612,918 17,412 15 Auto 60,324 12,684 39,516 112,524 3,405,416 3,517,940 39,516 - Other 1,264 49 1,091 2,404 127,608 130,012 921 170 Total $ 329,269 $ 114,257 $ 684,617 $ 1,128,143 $ 21,678,369 $ 22,806,512 $ 378,979 $ 305,638 31-Dec-22 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 425 $ - $ 242 $ 667 $ 280,706 $ 281,373 $ 242 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 941 428 23,662 25,031 2,732,296 2,757,327 23,662 - Owner occupied 729 245 23,990 24,964 1,563,092 1,588,056 23,990 - Commercial and industrial 3,036 941 35,777 39,754 3,756,754 3,796,508 34,277 1,500 Construction - - - - 147,041 147,041 - - Mortgage 222,926 91,881 579,993 894,800 5,215,479 6,110,279 242,391 337,602 Leasing 11,983 3,563 5,941 21,487 1,564,252 1,585,739 5,941 - Consumer: Credit cards 7,106 5,049 11,910 24,065 1,017,766 1,041,831 - 11,910 Home equity lines of credit - - - - 2,954 2,954 - - Personal 13,232 8,752 18,082 40,066 1,545,621 1,585,687 18,082 - Auto 68,868 19,243 40,978 129,089 3,383,441 3,512,530 40,978 - Other 487 87 12,682 13,256 124,324 137,580 12,446 236 Total $ 329,733 $ 130,189 $ 753,257 $ 1,213,179 $ 21,333,726 $ 22,546,905 $ 402,009 $ 351,248 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 225 $ - $ (57 ) $ 168 $ 11,265 $ 11,433 $ (57 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 1,798 1,156 (806 ) 2,148 126,008 128,156 (806 ) - Owner occupied 20,767 (245 ) 13,789 34,311 (124,864 ) (90,553 ) 13,789 - Commercial and industrial 14,898 (148 ) (3,930 ) 10,820 127,105 137,925 (4,145 ) 215 Construction 8,081 - - 8,081 227 8,308 - - Mortgage (39,739 ) (10,152 ) (64,241 ) (114,132 ) 120,537 6,405 (18,316 ) (45,925 ) Leasing 318 (958 ) 162 (478 ) 29,083 28,605 162 - Consumer: Credit cards 56 774 151 981 3,363 4,344 - 151 Home equity lines of credit - - - - (89 ) (89 ) - - Personal 899 238 (655 ) 482 26,749 27,231 (670 ) 15 Auto (8,544 ) (6,559 ) (1,462 ) (16,565 ) 21,975 5,410 (1,462 ) - Other 777 (38 ) (11,591 ) (10,852 ) 3,284 (7,568 ) (11,525 ) (66 ) Total $ (464 ) $ (15,932 ) $ (68,640 ) $ (85,036 ) $ 344,643 $ 259,607 $ (23,030 ) $ (45,610 )