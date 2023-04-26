SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $159.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $257.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the effects of the partial release of $68.2 million of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance, the net income for the fourth quarter was $188.9 million.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We reported strong results for the first quarter as we continued to support our clients during a period of increased volatility and uncertainty. Our diversified business model and strong deposit base, robust capital and liquidity positions are a source of strength and allow us to continue to meet our clients' needs, as reflected by the growth in our loan portfolio and client base during the quarter. We remain optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead as we remain vigilant of potential risks stemming from continued inflation and economic and market uncertainty. Economic trends in Puerto Rico are positive, and a considerable amount of recovery funds yet to be disbursed are expected to support additional economic activity in future years. I want to express my gratitude to our colleagues; it is their effort and commitment that lead to our customers' continued trust in Popular."
Significant Events
Issuance of Senior Notes
On March 13, 2023, the Corporation issued $400 million aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") in an underwritten public offering. The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to redeem or repay $300 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due September 2023.
Refer to Table I for further details of liquidity sources.
Earnings Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Net interest income
$531,656
$559,566
$494,312
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
47,637
49,531
(15,500
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
484,019
510,035
509,812
Other non-interest income
161,961
158,465
154,692
Operating expenses
440,687
461,708
402,339
Income before income tax
205,293
206,792
262,165
Income tax expense (benefit)
46,314
(50,347
)
50,479
Net income
$158,979
$257,139
$211,686
Net income applicable to common stock
$158,626
$256,786
$211,333
Net income per common share - basic
$2.22
$3.56
$2.69
Net income per common share - diluted
$2.22
$3.56
$2.69
Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure
Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and comparable periods. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, net interest income was $531.7 million, compared to $559.6 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $27.9 million. The impact of two less days in the quarter results in a reduction of $9.0 million to net interest income and impacts the net interest margin for the quarter. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2023 was $570.4 million compared to $621.5 million in the previous quarter, a decrease of $51.1 million. The higher variance in the taxable equivalent net interest income as compared to the GAAP net interest income is related to a higher effective tax during the first quarter of 2023 due to a higher disallowed interest expense as a result of the increase in the Corporation's cost of deposits. Refer to the Income taxes discussion for further information.
Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.22% compared to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2022 or a decrease of 6 basis points. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.46%, compared to 3.64% for the prior quarter. The main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:
- Lower interest income from money market, investment and trading securities by $15.4 million driven by lower average volume by $1.5 billion;
- higher interest expense on deposits by $53.9 million due to the increase in rates, mainly from Puerto Rico government, commercial deposits and Popular Bank ("PB") deposits;
Partially offset by:
- higher interest income from loans by $18.1 million resulting from an increase in average loans by $336 million reflecting increases in both PB and Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") and across most major lending segments except construction loans in PB. Loan origination in a higher interest rate environment and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans resulted in a higher yield on loans by 27 basis points. The categories with the highest impact were commercial loans with an increase of $10.8 million in interest income, or 31 basis points, and consumer loans which increased $4.2 million in interest income, or 59 basis points. The yield on the construction portfolio increased by 86 basis points but was offset by lower average balances.
Net interest income for the BPPR segment amounted to $449.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $472.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest margin decreased slightly to 3.24% compared to 3.26% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income of $22.6 million was mainly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by an improvement in the yield on earning assets. The latter increased 30 basis points driven by the repricing of money market investments and adjustable-rate loans and a higher average volume of loans by $150 million. Earning assets decreased by $1.5 billion, driven primarily by the decrease of P.R. public sector and commercial interest-bearing deposits. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 48 basis points to 1.61% from 1.13% the previous quarter. The increase in the cost of deposits was mainly impacted by the repricing of public funds and corporate clients. Total deposit costs for the quarter increased by 35 basis points, from 0.83% to 1.18%.
Net interest income for PB was $90.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $94.2 million during the previous quarter, a decrease of $4.1 million. Net interest margin decreased 21 basis points in the quarter to 3.34% compared to 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of loans and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans driven by the changes in interest rates. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.47% compared to 1.71%, or an increase of 76 basis points, while total deposit cost was 2.01% compared to 1.34% in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income
Non-interest income amounted to $162.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $3.5 million compared to $158.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The main factors that contributed to the variance in non-interest income were:
- higher other service fees by $1.1 million mainly due to higher credit card fees, mainly from commercial clients, and higher investment management and trust fees, partially offset by lower insurance fees, including contingent payments typically received during the fourth quarter;
- The first quarter of 2023's results included $7.0 million in income from the successful insurance claim reimbursements related to prior period legal matters while the fourth quarter of 2022's results included a gain of $8.2 million related to a recovery on the sale of a previously charged-off investment.
Refer to Table B for further details.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $440.7 million, a decrease of $21.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The variance in operating expenses was driven primarily by:
- lower professional fees by $15.7 million mainly due to lower advisory expenses arising from the Corporation's Transformation initiative designed to expand its digital capabilities, modernize its technology platform, incurred in the fourth quarter of 2022; though this initiative is ongoing, its initial planning stages required certain up front expenditures in 2022;
- lower technology and software expenses by $9.7 million mainly due to a decrease in IT professional and consulting fees by $7.6 million, driven by the incurrence during the fourth quarter of 2022 of higher Transformation initiative expenses, and lower network management, application processing and hosting expenses by $1.9 million;
- lower other business promotion expenses by $9.3 million mainly due to lower seasonal donations, advertising and sponsorship expenses, which are typically higher in the fourth quarter; and
- lower other operating expenses by $3.3 million mainly due to a reserve of $2.0 million in legal matters recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022 and lower mortgage servicing related losses;
partially offset by:
- higher personnel costs by $8.6 million, mainly due to higher salaries by $8.9 million as a result of an increase in minimum salary at BPPR effective in January 2023 and higher headcount, an increase in health insurance costs by $2.8 million, and higher payroll taxes, fringe benefits and other compensation expenses by $5.2 million that traditionally are higher during the first quarter of the year; partially offset by a decrease in profit-sharing accrual of $8.0 million;
- higher credit and debit card processing and transactional expenses by $2.3 million mainly due to higher volume of transactions;
- higher FDIC deposit insurance expense by $2.5 million due to amendments to the Deposit Insurance Fund restoration plan implemented by the FDIC that increased the base deposit assessment rate by 2 basis points, annually, beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2023; and
- lower other real estate owned (OREO) benefit by $7.5 million mainly due to lower gain on sale of mortgage and commercial properties by $5.1 million and lower expense claim reimbursement from federal government agency programs by $1.2 million.
Management believes that the level of expenditures related to the Corporation's Transformation initiative incurred during the first quarter of 2023 reflects the current maturity of the project: as the initiative matures, expenses are expected to shift from being primarily advisory-related to expenses related to the development and execution of implementation plans, which have a slower pace of expenditure but are expected to accelerate as the year progresses.
Full-time equivalent employees were 8,975 as of March 31, 2023, compared to 8,813 as of December 31, 2022.
For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.
Income taxes
For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $46.3 million compared to an income tax benefit of $50.3 million for the previous quarter. The unfavorable variance in income tax expense was mainly attributable to a partial reversal of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of the U.S. operation during the fourth quarter of 2022 of $68.2 million and a true-up adjustment of $9.5 million in relation to the fiscal year 2021 tax returns for the P.R. subsidiaries filed in the fourth quarter and related year-to-date adjustments for tax exempt income. The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the first quarter of 2023 was of 23%. The ETR for the fourth quarter of 2022 was (24)%. Excluding the impact of the partial release of the valuation allowance and true up adjustment, the ETR for the fourth quarter was 12%. The higher ETR during the first quarter of 2023 is mainly due to lower projected tax-exempt income and higher disallowed interest expense deductions as a result of an increase in the Corporation's projected interest expense for the remainder of 2023. Under the Puerto Rico income tax law, taxable income is computed excluding the exempt interest income but requires a disallowance of the related interest and administrative expenses allocated to support the exempt assets' income, which has the effect of reducing the benefit of tax-exempt income.
The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2023 to be within a range from 21% to 26%.
Credit Quality
During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation continued to reflect strong credit quality metrics with low levels of NCOs and decreasing NPLs. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance, given inflationary pressures and geopolitical risks. However, management believes that the improvement over recent years in the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios positions Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current environment.
The following presents credit quality results for the first quarter of 2023:
- At March 31, 2023, total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio decreased by $27.1 million from December 31, 2022. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $23.0 million, mostly driven by lower mortgage and consumer NPLs by $18.3 million and $13.7 million, respectively, in part offset by higher commercial loans NPLs by $8.8 million. The consumer NPLs decrease was mostly driven by a $10.5 million line of credit charge-off on a single relationship, while the commercial NPLs increase was driven by a $14.3 million loan relationship. PB's NPLs decreased by $4.0 million quarter-over-quarter, mostly due to lower mortgage NPLs by $5.8 million. At March 31, 2023, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was at 1.3%, compared to 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, increased by $6.8 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows increased by $10.4 million, mainly driven by the abovementioned commercial relationship, while PB inflows decrease by $3.5 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by lower commercial inflows by $2.8 million.
- NCOs amounted to $32.8 million, increasing by $1.6 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. BPPR's NCOs increased by $11.6 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher consumer NCOs by $10.4 million, mostly due to the previously mentioned $10.5 million line of credit charge-off. PB's NCOs decreased by $10.0 million quarter-over-quarter, as the prior quarter included an $8.7 million charge-off on a healthcare loan. During the first quarter of 2023, the Corporation's ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.41%, compared to 0.39% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of the abovementioned $10.5 line of credit charge-off, the annualized net charge-off ratio was 0.28%. Refer to Table O for further information on net charge-offs and related ratios.
- At March 31, 2023, the ACL decreased by $31.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $689.1 million. The Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02 in March 2022, which eliminates the accounting guidance for troubled debt restructures ("TDRs") and the requirement to measure the effect of the concession from a loan modification, for which the Corporation used a discounted cash flow ("DCF") method. This impact resulted in a release in the ACL of approximately $45.6 million, mostly as a result of our mortgage TDR portfolio, presented as an adjustment to the beginning balance of retained earnings, net of tax effect. Excluding the impact of ASU 2022-02, the ACL increased by $14.4 million mainly within the Puerto Rico region. The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario.
- The 2023 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario stands at 2.1% and 1.3% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, increasing from 1.3% and 0.7% in the previous quarter. The 2023 forecasted average unemployment rate continues strong, improving quarter-over-quarter to 6.9% and 3.5% for Puerto Rico and United States, respectively, from 7.8% and 4.0% respectively, in the previous forecast.
- Excluding ASU 2022-02 impact, in BPPR the ACL increased by $13.8 million, mostly driven by reductions in the P.R. Home Pricing Index ("HPI") forecast, higher loan volumes and migration of consumer credit scores. In the PB segment the ACL remained essentially flat quarter-over-quarter. The Corporation's ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.13% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 2.25% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 167.1%, compared to 163.9% in the previous quarter.
- The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the first quarter of 2023 was an expense of $47.1 million, compared to an expense of $48.3 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was an expense of $45.2 million, compared to an expense of $44.4 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was an expense of $1.9 million, compared to an expense of $3.9 million in the previous quarter.
- The provision for unfunded loan commitments, provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios and provision for credit losses on our investment portfolio are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Statement of Operations.
Non-Performing Assets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
$412,383
$439,441
$519,921
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
91,721
89,126
90,567
Total non-performing assets
$504,104
$528,567
$610,488
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter
$32,813
$31,200
$3,781
Ratios:
Loans held-in-portfolio
$32,338,373
$32,077,769
$29,588,190
Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.76
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio
2.13
2.25
2.29
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale
167.11
163.91
130.36
Refer to Table M for additional information.
Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios:
BPPR
$45,203
$44,383
$(12,661
)
Popular U.S.
1,943
3,949
(1,744
)
Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$47,146
$48,332
$(14,405
)
Credit Quality by Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Quarters ended
BPPR
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$45,203
$44,383
$(12,661
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
31,464
19,846
5,502
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
378,979
402,009
486,816
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
2.57
%
2.73
%
2.74
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
154.89
%
153.12
%
118.45
%
Quarters ended
Popular U.S.
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios
$1,943
$3,949
$(1,744
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
1,349
11,354
(1,721
)
Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
33,404
37,432
33,105
Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio
1.07
%
1.10
%
1.18
%
Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio
305.69
%
279.86
%
305.64
%
Financial Condition Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Cash and money market investments
$6,560,301
$6,084,096
$10,508,840
Investment securities
25,951,936
26,553,317
26,658,289
Loans
32,338,373
32,077,769
29,588,190
Total assets
67,675,759
67,637,917
69,525,082
Deposits
60,953,888
61,227,227
62,862,295
Borrowings
1,402,626
1,400,319
1,060,706
Total liabilities
63,205,034
63,544,492
64,853,836
Stockholders' equity
4,470,725
4,093,425
4,671,246
Total assets amounted to $67.7 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $37.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by:
- an increase in overnight FED fund balances of $483.1 million, reflecting net funding activities and the issuance of the $400 million senior notes due in 2028, offset by loan originations, the repayment of short-term borrowings and the reduction in deposits discussed below;
- an increase in securities held to maturity of $37.8 million, mainly due to the amortization of $42.0 million of the discount related to securities previously reclassified from the available-for-sale to held-to-maturity ("HTM"), which has an offsetting unrealized loss included within other comprehensive income that is also being accreted, resulting in a neutral effect to earnings; and
- an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $260.6 million, reflected across all portfolios in BPPR, and an increase in commercial loans at PB, offset by a decrease in its construction and consumer loans portfolio.
partially offset by:
- a decrease in other assets of $144.5 million due to a positive variance of $125.3 million in securities trade receivable; and
- a decrease in securities available for sale of $631.2 million reflecting repayment and maturities, offset by a reduction of $215.5 million in unrealized losses mainly from U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities at BPPR.
Total liabilities decreased by $339.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by:
- a decrease of $273.3 million in deposits, mainly in public sector accounts as well as interest bearing retail deposits at BPPR, partially offset by an increase at PB, mainly from time and savings deposits gathered through its direct channel; and
- a decrease in short term borrowings of $365.0 million due to the repayment of advances with the FHLB at Popular Bank
partially offset by:
- an increase in notes payable of $392.4 million due to the issuance of $400 million in senior notes due on 2028.
Stockholders' equity increased by $377.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2022, principally due to net income for the quarter of $159.0 million, the after-tax impact of the favorable variance in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of available-for-sale securities of $191.8 million, the amortization of the unrealized losses from securities reclassified to HTM as described above of $33.6 million, and the adoption of the new ASU during the quarter of $28.8 million, partially offset by dividends declared for the quarter.
Common equity tier-1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.73%, $61.82 and $50.15, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to 16.39%, $56.66 and $44.97 at December 31, 2022. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.
During the first quarter of 2023 the Corporation had no material incremental use of its available liquidity sources. At March 31, 2023, the Corporation's available liquidity increased to $18.3 billion from $17.0 billion on December 31, 2022. Refer to Table I for additional information on the Corporation's liquidity sources.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the appearance of new strains of the virus), actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Conference Call
Popular will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Listeners are recommended to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed through a dial-in telephone number 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local). The dial-in access code is 980053.
A replay of the webcast will be archived in Popular's website. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through Thursday, May 25, 2023. The replay dial in is: 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194. The replay passcode is 275290.
An electronic version of this press release can be found at the Corporation's website: www.popular.com.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and December 31,2022
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and March 31,2022
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE [Left Blank]
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities & Other Service Fees
Table H - Loans and Deposits
Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings
Table J - Loan Delinquency - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table K - Loan Delinquency - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table L - Loan Delinquency - CONSOLIDATED
Table M - Non-Performing Assets
Table N - Activity in Non-Performing Loans
Table O - Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-offs and Related Ratios
Table P - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - CONSOLIDATED
Table Q - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - PUERTO RICO OPERATIONS
Table R - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loan Portfolios - POPULAR U.S. OPERATIONS
Table S - Reconciliation to GAAP Financial Measures
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Basic EPS
$2.22
$3.56
$2.69
Diluted EPS
$2.22
$3.56
$2.69
Average common shares outstanding
71,541,778
72,101,177
78,443,706
Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution
71,606,196
72,192,680
78,595,463
Common shares outstanding at end of period
71,965,984
71,853,720
76,487,523
Market value per common share
$57.41
$66.32
$81.74
Market capitalization - (In millions)
$4,132
$4,765
$6,252
Return on average assets
0.93
%
1.44
%
1.14
%
Return on average common equity
10.00
%
16.59
%
14.38
%
Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis)
3.22
%
3.28
%
2.75
%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP
3.46
%
3.64
%
3.05
%
Common equity per share
$61.82
$56.66
$60.78
Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1]
$50.15
$44.97
$51.16
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1]
5.40
%
4.84
%
5.69
%
Return on average tangible common equity [1]
11.51
%
19.23
%
16.40
%
Tier 1 capital
16.79
%
16.45
%
16.33
%
Total capital
18.61
%
18.26
%
18.19
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.47
%
8.06
%
6.98
%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
16.73
%
16.39
%
16.26
%
[1] Refer to Table S for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.
POPULAR, INC.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarters ended
Variance
Quarter ended
Variance
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
(In thousands, except per share information)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
vs. Q4 2022
31-Mar-22
vs. Q1 2022
Interest income:
Loans
$541,210
$522,042
$19,168
$426,791
$114,419
Money market investments
65,724
50,908
14,816
6,464
59,260
Investment securities
132,088
140,244
(8,156
)
96,466
35,622
Total interest income
739,022
713,194
25,828
529,721
209,301
Interest expense:
Deposits
193,215
139,338
53,877
24,783
168,432
Short-term borrowings
2,885
4,488
(1,603
)
80
2,805
Long-term debt
11,266
9,802
1,464
10,546
720
Total interest expense
207,366
153,628
53,738
35,409
171,957
Net interest income
531,656
559,566
(27,910
)
494,312
37,344
Provision for credit losses (benefit)
47,637
49,531
(1,894
)
(15,500
)
63,137
Net interest income after provision for credit losses (benefit)
484,019
510,035
(26,016
)
509,812
(25,793
)
Service charges on deposit accounts
34,678
34,682
(4
)
40,713
(6,035
)
Other service fees
90,076
89,022
1,054
77,134
12,942
Mortgage banking activities
7,400
6,562
838
12,865
(5,465
)
Net gain (loss), including impairment, on equity securities
1,100
317
783
(2,094
)
3,194
Net gain (loss) on trading account debt securities
378
162
216
(723
)
1,101
Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold
612
(221
)
833
(745
)
1,357
Other operating income
27,717
27,941
(224
)
27,542
175
Total non-interest income
161,961
158,465
3,496
154,692
7,269
Operating expenses:
Personnel costs
Salaries
125,393
116,503
8,890
98,673
26,720
Commissions, incentives and other bonuses
31,162
39,570
(8,408
)
35,521
(4,359
)
Pension, postretirement and medical insurance
15,378
12,452
2,926
12,783
2,595
Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes
26,827
21,612
5,215
20,019
6,808
Total personnel costs
198,760
190,137
8,623
166,996
31,764
Net occupancy expenses
26,039
27,812
(1,773
)
24,723
1,316
Equipment expenses
8,412
9,828
(1,416
)
8,389
23
Other taxes
16,291
16,142
149
15,715
576
Professional fees
33,431
49,159
(15,728
)
36,792
(3,361
)
Technology and software expenses
68,559
78,264
(9,705
)
70,535
(1,976
)
Processing and transactional services
Credit and debit cards
12,550
10,278
2,272
11,472
1,078
Other processing and transactional services
21,359
22,509
(1,150
)
19,481
1,878
Total processing and transactional services
33,909
32,787
1,122
30,953
2,956
Communications
4,088
3,857
231
3,673
415
Business promotion
Rewards and customer loyalty programs
12,348
13,538
(1,190
)
10,021
2,327
Other business promotion
6,523
14,596
(8,073
)
5,062
1,461
Total business promotion
18,871
28,134
(9,263
)
15,083
3,788
FDIC deposit insurance
8,865
6,342
2,523
7,372
1,493
Other real estate owned (OREO) income
(1,694
)
(9,180
)
7,486
(2,713
)
1,019
Other operating expenses
Operational losses
6,800
9,018
(2,218
)
11,825
(5,025
)
All other
17,561
18,614
(1,053
)
12,105
5,456
Total other operating expenses
24,361
27,632
(3,271
)
23,930
431
Amortization of intangibles
795
794
1
891
(96
)
Total operating expenses
440,687
461,708
(21,021
)
402,339
38,348
Income before income tax
205,293
206,792
(1,499
)
262,165
(56,872
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
46,314
(50,347
)
96,661
50,479
(4,165
)
Net income
$158,979
$257,139
$(98,160
)
$211,686
$(52,707
)
Net income applicable to common stock
$158,626
$256,786
$(98,160
)
$211,333
$(52,707
)
Net income per common share - basic
$2.22
$3.56
$(1.34
)
$2.69
$(0.47
)
Net income per common share - diluted
$2.22
$3.56
$(1.34
)
$2.69
$(0.47
)
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$0.55
$0.55
$-
$0.55
$-
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
Variance
Q1 2023 vs.
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Q4 2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$462,013
$469,501
$439,148
$(7,488
)
Money market investments
6,098,288
5,614,595
10,069,692
483,693
Trading account debt securities, at fair value
29,839
27,723
36,042
2,116
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
17,173,128
17,804,374
26,359,915
(631,246
)
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
8,563,052
8,525,366
75,984
37,686
Less: Allowance for credit losses
6,792
6,911
7,844
(119
)
Total debt securities held-to-maturity, net
8,556,260
8,518,455
68,140
37,805
Equity securities
185,917
195,854
186,348
(9,937
)
Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value
11,181
5,381
55,150
5,800
Loans held-in-portfolio
32,645,023
32,372,925
29,856,356
272,098
Less: Unearned income
306,650
295,156
268,166
11,494
Allowance for credit losses
689,120
720,302
677,792
(31,182
)
Total loans held-in-portfolio, net
31,649,253
31,357,467
28,910,398
291,786
Premises and equipment, net
508,007
498,711
488,390
9,296
Other real estate
91,721
89,126
90,567
2,595
Accrued income receivable
239,815
240,195
204,466
(380
)
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
127,475
128,350
125,358
(875
)
Other assets
1,703,285
1,847,813
1,755,847
(144,528
)
Goodwill
827,428
827,428
720,293
-
Other intangible assets
12,149
12,944
15,328
(795
)
Total assets
$67,675,759
$67,637,917
$69,525,082
$37,842
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$15,940,850
$15,960,557
$16,096,666
$(19,707
)
Interest bearing
45,013,038
45,266,670
46,765,629
(253,632
)
Total deposits
60,953,888
61,227,227
62,862,295
(273,339
)
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
123,499
148,609
72,819
(25,110
)
Other short-term borrowings
-
365,000
-
(365,000
)
Notes payable
1,279,127
886,710
987,887
392,417
Other liabilities
848,520
916,946
930,835
(68,426
)
Total liabilities
63,205,034
63,544,492
64,853,836
(339,458
)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
22,143
22,143
22,143
-
Common stock
1,047
1,047
1,046
-
Surplus
4,792,619
4,790,993
4,571,111
1,626
Retained earnings
3,982,140
3,834,348
3,143,004
147,792
Treasury stock
(2,025,399
)
(2,030,178
)
(1,668,820
)
4,779
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,301,825
)
(2,524,928
)
(1,397,238
)
223,103
Total stockholders' equity
4,470,725
4,093,425
4,671,246
377,300
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$67,675,759
$67,637,917
$69,525,082
$37,842
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
5,736
$
5,262
$
474
4.65
%
3.84
%
0.81
%
Money market investments
$
65,724
$
50,907
$
14,817
$
9,946
$
4,871
28,862
30,843
(1,981
)
2.22
2.44
(0.22
)
Investment securities [1]
158,914
189,189
(30,275
)
(19,127
)
(11,148
)
31
30
1
4.47
4.28
0.19
Trading securities
338
325
13
7
6
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,629
36,135
(1,506
)
2.63
2.65
(0.02
)
securities
224,976
240,421
(15,445
)
(9,174
)
(6,271
)
Loans:
15,761
15,503
258
6.32
6.01
0.31
Commercial
245,469
234,707
10,762
6,824
3,938
732
769
(37
)
8.40
7.54
0.86
Construction
15,155
14,615
540
1,263
(723
)
1,588
1,557
31
6.12
5.92
0.20
Leasing
24,282
23,049
1,233
760
473
7,388
7,346
42
5.46
5.38
0.08
Mortgage
100,773
98,880
1,893
1,330
563
3,020
2,961
59
12.85
12.26
0.59
Consumer
95,715
91,519
4,196
2,078
2,118
3,559
3,576
(17
)
8.14
7.98
0.16
Auto
71,407
71,910
(503
)
(173
)
(330
)
32,048
31,712
336
6.97
6.70
0.27
Total loans
552,801
534,680
18,121
12,082
6,039
$
66,677
$
67,847
$
(1,170
)
4.72
%
4.54
%
0.18
%
Total earning assets
$
777,777
$
775,101
$
2,676
$
2,908
$
(232
)
Interest bearing deposits:
$
23,313
$
24,399
$
(1,086
)
2.52
%
1.73
%
0.79
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
144,970
$
106,591
$
38,379
$
42,884
$
(4,505
)
15,029
15,248
(219
)
0.47
0.29
0.18
Savings
17,443
10,971
6,472
6,771
(299
)
7,099
6,675
424
1.76
1.29
0.47
Time deposits
30,802
21,776
9,026
7,264
1,762
45,441
46,322
(881
)
1.72
1.19
0.53
Total interest bearing deposits
193,215
139,338
53,877
56,919
(3,042
)
15,704
16,110
(406
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
61,145
62,432
(1,287
)
1.28
0.89
0.39
Total deposits
193,215
139,338
53,877
56,919
(3,042
)
247
450
(203
)
4.74
3.96
0.78
Short-term borrowings
2,885
4,488
(1,603
)
710
(2,313
)
Other medium and
947
913
34
4.78
4.30
0.48
long-term debt
11,266
9,802
1,464
855
609
Total interest bearing
46,635
47,685
(1,050
)
1.80
1.28
0.52
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
207,366
153,628
53,738
58,484
(4,746
)
4,338
4,052
286
Other sources of funds
$
66,677
$
67,847
$
(1,170
)
1.26
%
0.90
%
0.36
%
Total source of funds
207,366
153,628
53,738
58,484
(4,746
)
Net interest margin/
3.46
%
3.64
%
(0.18
)%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
570,411
621,473
(51,062
)
$
(55,576
)
$
4,514
2.92
%
3.26
%
(0.34
)%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
38,755
61,907
(23,152
)
Net interest margin/ income
3.22
%
3.28
%
(0.06
)%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
531,656
$
559,566
$
(27,910
)
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP)
For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
Variance
Average Volume
Average Yields / Costs
Interest
Attributable to
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Variance
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Variance
31-Mar-23
31-Mar-22
Variance
Rate
Volume
(In millions)
(In thousands)
$
5,736
$
14,763
$
(9,027
)
4.65
%
0.18
%
4.47
%
Money market investments
$
65,724
$
6,464
$
59,260
$
65,572
$
(6,312
)
28,862
28,471
391
2.22
1.95
0.27
Investment securities [1]
158,914
137,350
21,564
21,280
284
31
70
(39
)
4.47
5.90
(1.43
)
Trading securities
338
1,019
(681
)
(206
)
(475
)
Total money market,
investment and trading
34,629
43,304
(8,675
)
2.63
1.35
1.28
securities
224,976
144,833
80,143
86,646
(6,503
)
Loans:
15,761
13,741
2,020
6.32
5.08
1.24
Commercial
245,469
172,128
73,341
45,728
27,613
732
727
5
8.40
5.45
2.95
Construction
15,155
9,758
5,397
5,320
77
1,588
1,393
195
6.12
5.95
0.17
Leasing
24,282
20,720
3,562
586
2,976
7,388
7,388
-
5.46
5.24
0.22
Mortgage
100,773
96,768
4,005
4,005
-
3,020
2,537
483
12.85
11.20
1.65
Consumer
95,715
70,062
25,653
11,118
14,535
3,559
3,460
99
8.14
8.12
0.02
Auto
71,407
69,252
2,155
169
1,986
32,048
29,246
2,802
6.97
6.06
0.91
Total loans
552,801
438,688
114,113
66,926
47,187
$
66,677
$
72,550
$
(5,873
)
4.72
%
3.25
%
1.47
%
Total earning assets
$
777,777
$
583,521
$
194,256
$
153,572
$
40,684
Interest bearing deposits:
$
23,313
$
28,288
$
(4,975
)
2.52
%
0.10
%
2.42
%
NOW and money market [2]
$
144,970
$
7,323
$
137,647
$
139,459
$
(1,812
)
15,029
16,434
(1,405
)
0.47
0.16
0.31
Savings
17,443
6,564
10,879
12,314
(1,435
)
7,099
6,737
362
1.76
0.66
1.10
Time deposits
30,802
10,896
19,906
16,703
3,203
45,441
51,459
(6,018
)
1.72
0.20
1.52
Total interest bearing deposits
193,215
24,783
168,432
168,476
(44
)
15,704
16,143
(439
)
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
61,145
67,602
(6,457
)
1.28
0.15
1.13
Total deposits
193,215
24,783
168,432
168,476
(44
)
247
91
156
4.74
0.36
4.38
Short-term borrowings
2,885
80
2,805
2,081
724
Other medium and
947
1,013
(66
)
4.78
4.18
0.60
long-term debt
11,266
10,546
720
426
294
Total interest bearing
46,635
52,563
(5,928
)
1.80
0.27
1.53
liabilities (excluding demand deposits)
207,366
35,409
171,957
170,983
974
4,338
3,844
494
Other sources of funds
$
66,677
$
72,550
$
(5,873
)
1.26
%
0.20
%
1.06
%
Total source of funds
207,366
35,409
171,957
170,983
974
Net interest margin/
3.46
%
3.05
%
0.41
%
income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP)
570,411
548,112
22,299
$
(17,411
)
$
39,710
2.92
%
2.98
%
(0.06
)%
Net interest spread
Taxable equivalent adjustment
38,755
53,800
(15,045
)
Net interest margin/ income
3.22
%
2.75
%
0.47
%
non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP)
$
531,656
$
494,312
$
37,344
Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category.
[1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity.
[2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table F - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) - YEAR-TO-DATE
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Banking Activities
Quarters ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments:
Mortgage servicing fees
$8,689
$8,852
$9,323
$(163
)
$(634
)
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments
(1,376
)
(2,610
)
1,088
1,234
(2,464
)
Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments
7,313
6,242
10,411
1,071
(3,098
)
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale
263
123
(1,534
)
140
1,797
Trading account (loss) profit:
Unrealized (loss) gains on outstanding derivative positions
(131
)
-
2
(131
)
(133
)
Realized gains on closed derivative positions
56
310
4,135
(254
)
(4,079
)
Total trading account (loss) profit
(75
)
310
4,137
(385
)
(4,212
)
Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances
(101
)
(113
)
(149
)
12
48
Total mortgage banking activities
$7,400
$6,562
$12,865
$838
$(5,465
)
Other Service Fees
Quarters ended
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Other service fees:
Debit card fees
$13,166
$13,379
$11,779
$(213
)
$1,387
Insurance fees
13,873
14,587
14,156
(714
)
(283
)
Credit card fees
40,498
39,777
33,642
721
6,856
Sale and administration of investment products
6,558
5,793
5,791
765
767
Trust fees
5,775
5,223
5,927
552
(152
)
Other fees
10,206
10,263
5,839
(57
)
4,367
Total other service fees
$90,076
$89,022
$77,134
$1,054
$12,942
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table H - Loans and Deposits
(Unaudited)
Loans - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Loans held-in-portfolio:
Commercial
$16,005,261
$15,739,132
$14,028,246
$266,129
$1,977,015
Construction
698,996
757,984
744,783
(58,988
)
(45,787
)
Leasing
1,614,344
1,585,739
1,426,122
28,605
188,222
Mortgage
7,405,907
7,397,471
7,326,346
8,436
79,561
Auto
3,517,940
3,512,530
3,430,162
5,410
87,778
Consumer
3,095,925
3,084,913
2,632,531
11,012
463,394
Total loans held-in-portfolio
$32,338,373
$32,077,769
$29,588,190
$260,604
$2,750,183
Loans held-for-sale:
Mortgage
$11,181
$5,381
$55,150
$5,800
$(43,969
)
Total loans held-for-sale
$11,181
$5,381
$55,150
$5,800
$(43,969
)
Total loans
$32,349,554
$32,083,150
$29,643,340
$266,404
$2,706,214
Deposits - Ending Balances
Variance
(In thousands)
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-22
Q1 2023
Q1 2023
Demand deposits [1]
$26,191,672
$26,382,605
$25,684,715
$(190,933
)
$506,957
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered)
26,622,020
27,265,156
29,318,333
(643,136
)
(2,696,313
)
Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered)
734,069
798,064
768,558
(63,995
)
(34,489
)
Time deposits (non-brokered)
6,891,051
6,442,886
6,964,848
448,165
(73,797
)
Time deposits (brokered CDs)
515,076
338,516
125,841
176,560
389,235
Total deposits
$60,953,888
$61,227,227
$62,862,295
$(273,339
)
$(1,908,407
)
[1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table I - Liquidity Sources, Deposits and Borrowings
(Unaudited)
Liquidity Sources
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Total
BPPR
Popular U.S.
Total
Unpledged securities and unused funding sources:
Money market (excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank)
$
5,181,531
$
909,613
$
6,091,144
$
5,240,100
$
367,966
$
5,608,066
Unpledged securities
7,690,887
273,980
7,694,867
7,494,189
326,599
7,820,788
FHLB borrowing capacity
1,623,246
1,127,316
2,750,562
1,389,579
722,005
2,111,584
Discount window of the Federal Reserve Bank borrowing capacity
1,132,411
331,753
1,464,164
1,090,308
329,385
1,419,693
Total available liquidity
$
15,628,075
$
2,642,662
$
18,270,737
$
15,214,176
$
1,745,955
$
16,960,131
Deposits
31-Mar-23
Popular, Inc.
(In thousands)
BPPR
% of Total
Popular U.S.
% of Total
(Consolidated)
% of Total
Deposits:
Deposits balances under $250,000 [1]
$
24,823,608
47
%
$
5,979,010
62
%
$
30,802,618
51
%
Transactional deposits balances over $250,000
9,503,850
18
%
2,151,732
22
%
11,655,582
19
%
Time deposits balances over $250,000
1,869,792
4
%
255,322
3
%
2,125,114
3
%
Foreign deposits
412,444
1
%
-
%
412,444
1
Collateralized public funds
15,712,622
30
%
245,508
3
%
15,958,130
26
%
Intercompany deposits
134,110
-
%
986,943
10
%
-
-
%
Total deposits
$
52,456,426
100
%
$
9,618,515
100
%
$
60,953,888
100
%
[1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000.
31-Dec-22
Popular, Inc.
(In thousands)
BPPR
% of Total
Popular U.S.
% of Total
(Consolidated)
% of Total
Deposits
Deposits balances under $250,000 [1]
$
24,505,697
46
%
$
5,231,417
60
%
$
29,737,114
49
%
Transactional deposits balances over $250,000
9,957,877
19
%
2,674,841
31
%
12,632,718
21
%
Time deposits balances over $250,000
1,920,455
4
%
167,067
2
%
2,087,522
3
%
Foreign deposits
425,855
1
%
-
-
%
425,855
1
%
Collateralized public funds
16,233,342
31
%
110,676
1
%
16,344,018
27
%
Intercompany deposits
135,172
-
%
482,167
6
%
-
-
%
Total deposits
$
53,178,398
100
%
$
8,666,168
100
%
$
61,227,227
100
%
[1] Includes the first $250,000 in balances of transactional and time deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000.
Borrowings
31-Mar-23
31-Dec-22
All other
All other
(In thousands)
BPPR
Popular U.S.
entities
Total
BPPR
Popular U.S.
entities
Total
Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
$
25,158
$
98,341
$
-
$
123,499
$
25,496
$
123,113
$
-
$
148,609
FHLB borrowings
82,292
305,990
-
388,282
83,292
670,990
-
754,282
Federal discount window / bank term funding program (BTFP)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Notes payable
Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on September 2023
-
-
299,426
299,426
-
-
299,109
299,109
Unsecured senior debt securities maturing on March 2028
-
-
393,093
393,093
-
-
-
-
Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures
-
-
198,326
198,326
-
-
198,319
198,319
Total borrowings
$
107,450
$
404,331
$
890,845
$
1,402,626
$
108,788
$
794,103
$
497,428
$
1,400,319
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table J - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-23
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
650
$
-
$
185
$
835
$
291,971
$
292,806
$
185
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
2,739
1,584
22,856
27,179
2,858,304
2,885,483
22,856
-
Owner occupied
21,496
-
37,779
59,275
1,438,228
1,497,503
37,779
-
Commercial and industrial
17,934
793
31,847
50,574
3,883,859
3,934,433
30,132
1,715
Construction
8,081
-
-
8,081
147,268
155,349
-
-
Mortgage
183,187
81,729
515,752
780,668
5,336,016
6,116,684
224,075
291,677
Leasing
12,301
2,605
6,103
21,009
1,593,335
1,614,344
6,103
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
7,162
5,823
12,061
25,046
1,021,129
1,046,175
-
12,061
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,865
2,865
-
-
Personal
14,131
8,990
17,427
40,548
1,572,370
1,612,918
17,412
15
Auto
60,324
12,684
39,516
112,524
3,405,416
3,517,940
39,516
-
Other
1,264
49
1,091
2,404
127,608
130,012
921
170
Total
$
329,269
$
114,257
$
684,617
$
1,128,143
$
21,678,369
$
22,806,512
$
378,979
$
305,638
31-Dec-22
BPPR
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
425
$
-
$
242
$
667
$
280,706
$
281,373
$
242
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
941
428
23,662
25,031
2,732,296
2,757,327
23,662
-
Owner occupied
729
245
23,990
24,964
1,563,092
1,588,056
23,990
-
Commercial and industrial
3,036
941
35,777
39,754
3,756,754
3,796,508
34,277
1,500
Construction
-
-
-
-
147,041
147,041
-
-
Mortgage
222,926
91,881
579,993
894,800
5,215,479
6,110,279
242,391
337,602
Leasing
11,983
3,563
5,941
21,487
1,564,252
1,585,739
5,941
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
7,106
5,049
11,910
24,065
1,017,766
1,041,831
-
11,910
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
2,954
2,954
-
-
Personal
13,232
8,752
18,082
40,066
1,545,621
1,585,687
18,082
-
Auto
68,868
19,243
40,978
129,089
3,383,441
3,512,530
40,978
-
Other
487
87
12,682
13,256
124,324
137,580
12,446
236
Total
$
329,733
$
130,189
$
753,257
$
1,213,179
$
21,333,726
$
22,546,905
$
402,009
$
351,248
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
225
$
-
$
(57
)
$
168
$
11,265
$
11,433
$
(57
)
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
1,798
1,156
(806
)
2,148
126,008
128,156
(806
)
-
Owner occupied
20,767
(245
)
13,789
34,311
(124,864
)
(90,553
)
13,789
-
Commercial and industrial
14,898
(148
)
(3,930
)
10,820
127,105
137,925
(4,145
)
215
Construction
8,081
-
-
8,081
227
8,308
-
-
Mortgage
(39,739
)
(10,152
)
(64,241
)
(114,132
)
120,537
6,405
(18,316
)
(45,925
)
Leasing
318
(958
)
162
(478
)
29,083
28,605
162
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
56
774
151
981
3,363
4,344
-
151
Home equity lines of credit
-
-
-
-
(89
)
(89
)
-
-
Personal
899
238
(655
)
482
26,749
27,231
(670
)
15
Auto
(8,544
)
(6,559
)
(1,462
)
(16,565
)
21,975
5,410
(1,462
)
-
Other
777
(38
)
(11,591
)
(10,852
)
3,284
(7,568
)
(11,525
)
(66
)
Total
$
(464
)
$
(15,932
)
$
(68,640
)
$
(85,036
)
$
344,643
$
259,607
$
(23,030
)
$
(45,610
)
Popular, Inc.
Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table K - Loan Delinquency - Popular U.S. Operations
(Unaudited)
31-Mar-23
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
-
$
-
$
421
$
421
$
2,043,130
$
2,043,551
$
421
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
16,033
-
207
16,240
1,748,952
1,765,192
207
-
Owner occupied
18,042
-
5,095
23,137
1,497,947
1,521,084
5,095
-
Commercial and industrial
13,779
3
5,570
19,352
2,045,857
2,065,209
5,325
245
Construction
7,165
-
-
7,165
536,482
543,647
-
-
Mortgage
22,041
1,499
14,719
38,259
1,250,964
1,289,223
14,719
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
21
21
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
496
70
4,618
5,184
61,838
67,022
4,618
-
Personal
1,900
1,259
2,505
5,664
222,487
228,151
2,505
-
Other
2
-
514
516
8,245
8,761
514
-
Total
$
79,458
$
2,831
$
33,649
$
115,938
$
9,415,923
$
9,531,861
$
33,404
$
245
31-Dec-22
Popular U.S.
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
2,177
$
-
$
-
$
2,177
$
2,038,163
$
2,040,340
$
-
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
484
-
1,454
1,938
1,740,405
1,742,343
1,454
-
Owner occupied
-
-
5,095
5,095
1,485,398
1,490,493
5,095
-
Commercial and industrial
12,960
2,205
4,685
19,850
2,022,842
2,042,692
4,319
366
Construction
-
-
-
-
610,943
610,943
-
-
Mortgage
16,131
5,834
20,488
42,453
1,244,739
1,287,192
20,488
-
Consumer:
Credit cards
-
-
-
-
39
39
-
-
Home equity lines of credit
413
161
4,110
4,684
64,278
68,962
4,110
-
Personal
1,808
1,467
1,958
5,233
232,659
237,892
1,958
-
Other
-
-
8
8
9,960
9,968
8
-
Total
$
33,973
$
9,667
$
37,798
$
81,438
$
9,449,426
$
9,530,864
$
37,432
$
366
Variance
Past due
Past due 90 days or more
30-59
60-89
90 days
Total
Non-accrual
Accruing
(In thousands)
days
days
or more
past due
Current
Loans HIP
loans
loans
Commercial multi-family
$
(2,177
)
$
-
$
421
$
(1,756
)
$
4,967
$
3,211
$
421
$
-
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
15,549
-
(1,247
)
14,302
8,547
22,849
(1,247
)
-
Owner occupied
18,042
-
-
18,042
12,549
30,591
-
-
Commercial and industrial
819
(2,202
)
885
(498
)
23,015
22,517
1,006
(121
)
Construction