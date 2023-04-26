CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMNB) today announced net income of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $15.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2022. The results for the first quarter of 2023 included pretax items for acquisition related provision for credit loss expense of $7.7 million, $4.3 million for acquisition related costs and combined net gains of $91,000 on the sale of securities and the sale of other assets. Excluding these items (non-GAAP), net income for the first quarter of 2023 would have been $16.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, commented, "For over 136 years, Farmers has been dedicated to serving its local communities, while adhering to safe and sound banking principals. This has driven our legacy of financial success, allowing us to continually support our customers during both good and bad economic periods. As volatility within the macro-economic environment has increased, we have remained focused on serving our retail, commercial and wealth customers, controlling expenses, and managing capital levels. In addition, we continue to allocate capital to support our dividend policy and share repurchase program."

"We remain well positioned to navigate the current challenges in the banking industry and interest rate environment, as a result of our experienced leadership team, diverse revenue streams, enhanced scale, and legendary customer service. I am proud of our team's performance during the first quarter, and encouraged by the direction Farmers is headed," concluded Mr. Helmick.

As previously announced, Farmers entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Emclaire Financial Corp. (formerly NASDAQ: EMCF), a Pennsylvania corporation ("Emclaire"), and the parent company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton ("Emlenton") on March 23, 2022, the transaction was approved by Emclaire's shareholders on July 20, 2022, received final regulatory approvals on December 2, 2022, and closed on January 1, 2023.

At the closing of the merger, Farmers issued 4.2 million shares of its common stock along with cash of $33.4 million, which represents a transaction value of approximately $92.6 million based on Farmers closing price of $14.12 on December 31, 2022. The transaction value has been allocated to assets acquired and liabilities assumed, including $741.7 million in gross loans, $216.2 million in other tangible assets, $875.8 million in deposits, $75.0 million in FHLB advances, $7.1 million in other liabilities and $92.6 million in goodwill and other intangible assets. Prior to closing, Emlenton incurred $4.6 million of merger-related costs.

Balance Sheet

The Company's total assets increased to $5.11 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $4.08 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Emlenton which added $1.05 billion in assets to the balance sheet. Gross loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased by $747.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. This figure included $741.7 million in gross loans added from Emlenton and $5.9 million in organic loan growth.

Securities available for sale increased to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was due to the addition of $127.0 million in available for sale securities from Emlenton and a reduction in the gross amount of unrealized losses which totaled $266.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to a gross unrealized loss of $223.7 million at March 31, 2023. Offsetting these increases, the Company also had sales and runoff from the portfolio that totaled approximately $82.4 million in the first three months of 2023. The Company will continue to look to opportunistically shrink the size of the securities portfolio to increase liquidity and optimize profitability. The volatility in the bond market, however, is expected to continue in 2023, which may result in increased volatility in the fair value of the Company's available for sale securities.

During the first quarter of 2023, total customer deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) increased to $4.31 billion from $3.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the $875.8 million in deposits assumed in the acquisition of Emlenton along with $14.5 million in organic growth during the quarter. The Company continues to experience heightened competition from other banks, money market funds and the treasury market itself. In addition, it appears that some customers are utilizing deposit balances to counter the higher cost of living or running a business brought on by the higher inflationary environment. The Company expects competition for deposits to remain highly elevated for the foreseeable future which will continue to place pressure on funding costs.

Total stockholders' equity increased from $292.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $374.6 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of Emlenton along with a decrease in the loss from accumulated other comprehensive income offset by increased treasury stock activity. The Company repurchased 850,799 shares of its common stock during the quarter. The accumulated other comprehensive loss declined $33.8 million between December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 as rates on U.S. treasury securities declined during the first quarter of 2023 and pricing on available for sale securities improved. The Company's tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $4.84 at March 31, 2023 compared to $5.60 at December 31, 2022.

Liquidity

With the turmoil that the banking industry experienced in the first quarter of 2023, the Company has continued to monitor its deposit base and balance sheet composition as well as its access to other sources of liquidity. The Company continues to run a modest loan to customer deposit ratio of approximately 73.1% and the Company's average deposit balance per account is only $28,918. In addition, the Company's ratio of uninsured deposits is approximately 19.2% which is low compared to the banking institutions that experienced difficulty in the first quarter.

The Company also has access to an additional $656.1 million of FHLB borrowing capacity at March 31, 2023 along with $539.9 million of available for sale securities that are not pledged. With a deep and diverse deposit base and access to a large amount of additional funding capacity, the Company is well positioned to handle any future liquidity stress.

Credit Quality

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $8.6 million. Of this figure, $7.7 million was due to the Emlenton acquisition. In connection with the acquisition, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.5 million along with a provision for unfunded commitments of $235,000. The Company also experienced net charge-offs of $271,000 during the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 3 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.14% at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2022. The Company recorded $1.0 million in the allowance for credit losses for Emlenton's purchase credit deteriorated loans.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $18.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $14.8 million at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to the addition of Emlenton. The NPL to loans ratio was 0.57% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.62% at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2023, down slightly from 0.36% at December 31, 2022. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days delinquent, were $10.2 million, or 0.32% at March 31, 2023, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $31.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. A larger earning asset base due to the acquisition of Emlenton was the primary driver of this increase offset by a 20 basis point decline in the net interest margin. The net interest margin was 3.07% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.27% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to the acquisition of Emlenton. The decline in net interest margin between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2022 was due to increases in funding costs outstripping the increase in yields on earning assets. This increase in funding costs has been due to the rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the continued Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle and runoff of deposit balances which are being replaced by much costlier wholesale funding. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, the net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.86% compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.12% for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $10.4 million compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in 2023 was the recognition of $8.4 million in income in 2022 for a legal settlement. Several categories of noninterest income increased year over year due to growth including trust fees and insurance commissions while other categories grew due to growth and the acquisition of Emlenton. Categories that increased year over year due to both reasons included service charges on deposit accounts, bank owned life insurance income, debit card income and other noninterest income. Net gains on the sale of loans dropped from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $310,000 for the first quarter of 2023. This drop was caused by lower mortgage production compared to the prior year due to the dramatic increase in interest rates in the last year. The Company also recognized $121,000 in gains on the sale of securities for the first three months of 2023 compared to a loss on the sale of securities of $11,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased from $30.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $30.7 million for the same period in 2023. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a charitable contribution of $6.0 million to the Farmers Charitable Foundation and incurred $2.1 million in legal costs associated with the legal settlement discussed above. Excluding these two items in 2022, noninterest expense increased $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.8 million to $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The acquisition of Emlenton along with normal raise activity was the primary reason for the increase. Occupancy and equipment, FDIC and state and local taxes, intangible amortization and core processing charges all saw increases year over year primarily as a result of the Emlenton acquisition. Merger related costs were $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Professional fees were $2.0 million lower in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to the legal costs discussed previously while other noninterest expense was down $5.3 million for the first three months of 2023 due primarily to the charitable contribution.

About Farmers National Banc Corp.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $5.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2023 are $3.1 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers' tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and certain items, return on average assets excluding merger costs and certain items, return on average equity excluding merger costs and certain items, net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, efficiency ratio less one-time expenses, and allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers' marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this news release and our related investor conference call, and we may from time to time make other statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers' financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers' control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Farmers' actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers' actual results to differ materially from those described in certain forward-looking statements include significant changes in near-term local, regional, and U.S. economic conditions including those resulting from continued high rates of inflation, tightening monetary policy of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and possibility of a recession; Farmers' failure to integrate Emclaire and Emlenton with Farmers in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Emclaire and Emlenton; continuing impacts from the length and extent of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors contained in Farmers' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers' website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total interest income $51,233 $38,111 $36,410 $34,286 $33,279 Total interest expense 14,623 8,679 4,629 2,575 2,037 Net interest income 36,610 29,432 31,781 31,711 31,242 Provision (credit) for credit losses 8,599 416 448 616 (358) Noninterest income 10,425 8,200 8,827 9,477 17,698 Acquisition related costs 4,313 584 872 674 1,940 Other expense 26,409 20,511 20,527 20,787 28,516 Income before income taxes 7,714 16,121 18,761 19,111 18,842 Income taxes 639 2,765 3,315 3,160 2,998 Net income $7,075 $13,356 $15,446 $15,951 $15,844 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,933 33,962 33,932 33,923 33,937 Basic earnings per share 0.19 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.19 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.47 Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.16 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 3.07% 2.99% 3.21% 3.25% 3.27% Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 62.53% 52.59% 50.55% 49.95% 61.36% Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 0.56% 1.31% 1.48% 1.54% 1.52% Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 7.71% 20.16% 18.71% 17.97% 13.89% Dividends to Net Income 90.50% 43.10% 35.06% 33.95% 34.18% Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 0.58% 1.34% 1.52% 1.57% 1.55% Return on Average Tangible Equity 16.31% 32.81% 27.06% 25.23% 17.92%

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $128,001 $75,551 $79,981 $65,458 $137,627 Securities available for sale 1,355,449 1,268,025 1,295,133 1,361,682 1,463,626 Other investments 39,670 33,444 34,399 34,451 34,019 Loans held for sale 1,703 858 2,142 2,714 1,904 Loans 3,152,339 2,404,750 2,399,981 2,374,485 2,304,971 Less allowance for credit losses 36,011 26,978 27,282 27,454 27,015 Net Loans 3,116,328 2,377,772 2,372,699 2,347,031 2,277,956 Other assets 468,735 326,550 335,668 303,028 290,723 Total Assets $5,109,886 $4,082,200 $4,120,022 $4,114,364 $4,205,855 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $1,106,870 $896,957 $934,638 $983,713 $963,143 Interest-bearing 3,207,121 2,526,760 2,590,054 2,586,829 2,690,668 Brokered time deposits 82,169 138,051 42,459 54,996 40,000 Total deposits 4,396,160 3,561,768 3,567,151 3,625,538 3,693,811 Other interest-bearing liabilities 292,324 183,211 243,098 137,985 87,872 Other liabilities 46,760 44,926 44,154 29,392 30,286 Total liabilities 4,735,244 3,789,905 3,854,403 3,792,915 3,811,969 Stockholders' Equity 374,642 292,295 265,619 321,449 393,886 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $5,109,886 $4,082,200 $4,120,022 $4,114,364 $4,205,855 Period-end shares outstanding 37,439 34,055 34,060 34,032 34,008 Book value per share $10.01 $8.58 $7.80 $9.45 $11.58 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 4.84 5.60 4.79 6.46 8.58 * Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 10.19% 13.71% 13.36% 13.30% 13.31% Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.80% 17.79% 17.44% 17.46% 17.59% Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 10.70% 14.32% 13.97% 13.92% 13.95% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 7.38% 9.84% 10.24% 9.56% 9.56% Equity to Asset Ratio 7.33% 7.16% 6.45% 7.81% 9.37% Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 3.69% 4.79% 4.06% 5.47% 7.11% Net Loans to Assets 60.99% 58.25% 57.59% 57.04% 54.16% Loans to Deposits 71.71% 67.52% 67.28% 65.49% 62.40% Asset Quality Non-performing loans $17,959 $14,803 $12,976 $14,107 $14,046 Non-performing assets 18,053 14,876 13,042 14,107 14,046 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 10,219 9,605 6,659 8,716 7,304 Charged-off loans 469 754 783 177 1,590 Recoveries 198 184 178 135 149 Net Charge-offs 271 570 605 42 1,441 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans 0.03% 0.10% 0.10% 0.01% 0.25% Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.14% 1.12% 1.14% 1.16% 1.17% Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.57% 0.62% 0.54% 0.59% 0.61% Allowance to Non-performing Loans 200.52% 182.25% 210.25% 194.61% 192.33% Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.35% 0.36% 0.32% 0.34% 0.33% (a) March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated (b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, End of Period Loan Balances 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $1,286,830 $1,028,050 $1,028,484 $1,040,243 $1,000,972 Commercial 361,845 293,643 296,932 285,981 298,903 Residential real estate 853,074 475,791 474,014 464,489 455,501 HELOC 137,319 132,179 132,267 129,392 128,221 Consumer 260,596 221,260 222,706 218,219 192,586 Agricultural loans 244,938 246,937 239,081 230,477 224,845 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $3,144,602 $2,397,860 $2,393,484 $2,368,801 $2,301,028 For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, End of Period Customer Deposit Balances 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand $1,106,870 $896,957 $934,638 $983,713 $963,143 Interest-bearing demand 1,473,001 1,224,884 1,399,227 1,416,129 1,476,092 Money market 599,037 435,369 393,005 372,723 389,375 Savings 535,321 441,978 460,709 455,555 455,353 Certificate of deposit 599,762 424,529 337,113 342,422 369,848 Total customer deposits $4,313,991 $3,423,717 $3,524,692 $3,570,542 $3,653,811

For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Noninterest Income 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Service charges on deposit accounts $1,432 $1,203 $1,229 $1,139 $1,145 Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits 547 590 406 405 409 Trust fees 2,587 2,373 2,370 2,376 2,519 Insurance agency commissions 1,456 1,133 1,136 1,086 1,047 Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities 121 (366) (17) (60) (11) Retirement plan consulting fees 307 337 332 323 397 Investment commissions 393 508 424 557 694 Net gains on sale of loans 310 242 326 365 1,129 Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net 153 98 94 39 60 Debit card and EFT fees 1,789 1,407 1,463 1,528 1,416 Other noninterest income 1,330 675 1,064 1,719 8,893 Total Noninterest Income $10,425 $8,200 $8,827 $9,477 $17,698 For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Noninterest Expense 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Salaries and employee benefits $14,645 $11,385 $10,724 $11,073 $11,831 Occupancy and equipment 3,869 2,753 3,028 2,918 2,680 FDIC insurance and state and local taxes 1,222 1,010 1,017 979 945 Professional fees 1,114 938 985 1,056 3,135 Merger related costs 4,313 584 872 674 1,940 Advertising 409 472 596 487 392 Intangible amortization 909 702 432 419 420 Core processing charges 1,164 742 738 1,123 745 Other noninterest expenses 3,077 2,509 3,007 2,732 8,368 Total Noninterest Expense $30,722 $21,095 $21,399 $21,461 $30,456

Business Combination Consideration Cash $ 33,440 Stock 59,202 Fair value of total consideration transferred $ 92,642 Fair value of assets acquired Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,265 Securities available for sale 126,970 Other investments 7,795 Loans, net 740,659 Premises and equipment 16,103 Bank owned life insurance 22,485 Core deposit intangible 19,249 Current and deferred taxes 17,246 Other assets 6,387 Total assets acquired 977,159 Fair value of liabilities assumed Deposits 875,813 Short-term borrowings 75,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,104 Total liabilities 957,917 Net assets acquired $ 19,242 Goodwill created 73,400 Total net assets acquired $ 92,642

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $3,136,494 $40,942 5.22% $2,312,712 $25,646 4.44% Taxable securities 1,171,596 6,550 2.24 1,007,963 4,587 1.82 Tax-exempt securities (2) 438,614 3,519 3.21 461,793 3,726 3.23 Other investments 36,564 376 4.11 31,122 130 1.67 Federal funds sold and other 82,995 610 2.94 117,916 48 0.16 Total earning assets 4,866,263 51,997 4.27 3,931,506 34,137 3.47 Nonearning assets 218,746 247,112 Total assets $5,085,009 $4,178,618 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $590,412 $3,339 2.26% $378,675 $643 0.68% Brokered time deposits 231,040 2,321 4.02 15,555 15 0.39 Savings deposits 1,153,588 1,954 0.68 843,371 167 0.08 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,417,955 5,093 1.44 1,412,291 418 0.12 Short term borrowings 80,589 921 4.57 2,222 1 0.18 Long term borrowings 88,269 995 4.51 87,798 793 3.61 Total interest-bearing liabilities $3,561,853 14,623 1.64 $2,739,912 2,037 0.30 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 1,107,422 956,499 Other liabilities 48,883 26,001 Stockholders' equity 366,851 456,206 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $5,085,009 $4,178,618 Net interest income and interest rate spread $37,374 2.63% $32,100 3.17% Net interest margin 3.07% 3.27% (1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2023, adjustments of $86 thousand and $678 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2022, adjustments of $84 thousand and $774 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total Assets $5,109,886 $4,082,200 $4,120,022 $4,114,364 $4,205,855 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 193,273 101,666 102,368 101,767 102,187 Tangible Assets $4,916,613 $3,980,534 $4,017,654 $4,012,597 $4,103,668 Average Assets 5,085,009 4,080,497 4,164,855 4,155,719 4,178,618 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 193,368 102,126 101,981 102,042 102,462 Average Tangible Assets $4,891,641 $3,978,371 $4,062,874 $4,053,677 $4,076,156 Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Stockholders' Equity $374,642 $292,295 $265,619 $321,449 $393,886 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 193,273 101,666 102,368 101,767 102,187 Tangible Common Equity $181,369 $190,629 $163,251 $219,682 $291,699 Average Stockholders' Equity 366,851 264,939 330,300 354,981 456,206 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 193,368 102,126 101,981 102,042 102,462 Average Tangible Common Equity $173,483 $162,813 $228,319 $252,939 $353,744 Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net income $7,075 $13,356 $15,446 $15,951 $15,844 Acquisition related costs - after tax 3,449 475 711 564 1,540 Acquisition related provision - after tax 6,077 0 0 0 0 Lawsuit settlement income - after tax 0 0 0 0 (6,616) Lawsuit settlement contingent legal expense - after tax 0 0 0 0 1,639 Charitable donation - after tax 0 0 0 0 4,740 Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax (72) 268 4 (25) 97 Net income - Adjusted $16,529 $14,099 $16,161 $16,490 $17,244 Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items $0.44 $0.42 $0.48 $0.49 $0.51 Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 1.30% 1.36% 1.55% 1.59% 1.65% Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 18.02% 21.29% 19.57% 18.58% 15.12% Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized) 38.11% 34.64% 28.31% 26.08% 19.50% Efficiency ratio excluding certain items For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net interest income, tax equated $37,374 $30,212 $32,636 $32,583 $32,100 Noninterest income 10,425 8,200 8,827 9,477 17,698 Legal settlement income 0 0 0 0 (8,375) Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales (91) 338 6 (32) 123 Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted 47,708 38,750 41,469 42,028 41,546 Noninterest expense less intangible amortization 29,813 20,393 20,967 21,042 30,036 Charitable donation 0 0 0 0 6,000 Contingent legal settlement expense 0 0 0 0 2,075 Acquisition related costs 4,313 584 872 674 1,940 Noninterest expense adjusted 25,500 19,809 20,095 20,368 20,021 Efficiency ratio excluding one-time items 53.45% 51.12% 48.46% 48.46% 48.19% Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees For the Three Months Ended March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net interest income, tax equated $ 37,374 $ 30,212 $ 32,636 $ 32,583 $ 32,100 Acquisition marks 2,597 174 215 349 926 PPP interest and fees 0 10 62 634 686 Adjusted and annualized net interest income 139,108 120,112 129,436 126,400 121,828 Average earning assets 4,866,263 4,047,343 4,065,085 4,015,385 3,931,506 Less PPP average balances 310 485 1,586 16,019 30,003 Adjusted average earning assets 4,865,953 4,046,858 4,063,499 3,999,366 3,901,503 Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees 2.86% 2.97% 3.19% 3.16% 3.12%

