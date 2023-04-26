CANFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FMNB) today announced net income of $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $15.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $0.47 for the first quarter of 2022. The results for the first quarter of 2023 included pretax items for acquisition related provision for credit loss expense of $7.7 million, $4.3 million for acquisition related costs and combined net gains of $91,000 on the sale of securities and the sale of other assets. Excluding these items (non-GAAP), net income for the first quarter of 2023 would have been $16.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.
Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, commented, "For over 136 years, Farmers has been dedicated to serving its local communities, while adhering to safe and sound banking principals. This has driven our legacy of financial success, allowing us to continually support our customers during both good and bad economic periods. As volatility within the macro-economic environment has increased, we have remained focused on serving our retail, commercial and wealth customers, controlling expenses, and managing capital levels. In addition, we continue to allocate capital to support our dividend policy and share repurchase program."
"We remain well positioned to navigate the current challenges in the banking industry and interest rate environment, as a result of our experienced leadership team, diverse revenue streams, enhanced scale, and legendary customer service. I am proud of our team's performance during the first quarter, and encouraged by the direction Farmers is headed," concluded Mr. Helmick.
As previously announced, Farmers entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Emclaire Financial Corp. (formerly NASDAQ: EMCF), a Pennsylvania corporation ("Emclaire"), and the parent company of The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton ("Emlenton") on March 23, 2022, the transaction was approved by Emclaire's shareholders on July 20, 2022, received final regulatory approvals on December 2, 2022, and closed on January 1, 2023.
At the closing of the merger, Farmers issued 4.2 million shares of its common stock along with cash of $33.4 million, which represents a transaction value of approximately $92.6 million based on Farmers closing price of $14.12 on December 31, 2022. The transaction value has been allocated to assets acquired and liabilities assumed, including $741.7 million in gross loans, $216.2 million in other tangible assets, $875.8 million in deposits, $75.0 million in FHLB advances, $7.1 million in other liabilities and $92.6 million in goodwill and other intangible assets. Prior to closing, Emlenton incurred $4.6 million of merger-related costs.
Balance Sheet
The Company's total assets increased to $5.11 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to $4.08 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Emlenton which added $1.05 billion in assets to the balance sheet. Gross loans (excluding loans held for sale) increased by $747.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. This figure included $741.7 million in gross loans added from Emlenton and $5.9 million in organic loan growth.
Securities available for sale increased to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023 from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2022. This increase was due to the addition of $127.0 million in available for sale securities from Emlenton and a reduction in the gross amount of unrealized losses which totaled $266.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to a gross unrealized loss of $223.7 million at March 31, 2023. Offsetting these increases, the Company also had sales and runoff from the portfolio that totaled approximately $82.4 million in the first three months of 2023. The Company will continue to look to opportunistically shrink the size of the securities portfolio to increase liquidity and optimize profitability. The volatility in the bond market, however, is expected to continue in 2023, which may result in increased volatility in the fair value of the Company's available for sale securities.
During the first quarter of 2023, total customer deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) increased to $4.31 billion from $3.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the $875.8 million in deposits assumed in the acquisition of Emlenton along with $14.5 million in organic growth during the quarter. The Company continues to experience heightened competition from other banks, money market funds and the treasury market itself. In addition, it appears that some customers are utilizing deposit balances to counter the higher cost of living or running a business brought on by the higher inflationary environment. The Company expects competition for deposits to remain highly elevated for the foreseeable future which will continue to place pressure on funding costs.
Total stockholders' equity increased from $292.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $374.6 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the acquisition of Emlenton along with a decrease in the loss from accumulated other comprehensive income offset by increased treasury stock activity. The Company repurchased 850,799 shares of its common stock during the quarter. The accumulated other comprehensive loss declined $33.8 million between December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 as rates on U.S. treasury securities declined during the first quarter of 2023 and pricing on available for sale securities improved. The Company's tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $4.84 at March 31, 2023 compared to $5.60 at December 31, 2022.
Liquidity
With the turmoil that the banking industry experienced in the first quarter of 2023, the Company has continued to monitor its deposit base and balance sheet composition as well as its access to other sources of liquidity. The Company continues to run a modest loan to customer deposit ratio of approximately 73.1% and the Company's average deposit balance per account is only $28,918. In addition, the Company's ratio of uninsured deposits is approximately 19.2% which is low compared to the banking institutions that experienced difficulty in the first quarter.
The Company also has access to an additional $656.1 million of FHLB borrowing capacity at March 31, 2023 along with $539.9 million of available for sale securities that are not pledged. With a deep and diverse deposit base and access to a large amount of additional funding capacity, the Company is well positioned to handle any future liquidity stress.
Credit Quality
During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments of $8.6 million. Of this figure, $7.7 million was due to the Emlenton acquisition. In connection with the acquisition, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans of $7.5 million along with a provision for unfunded commitments of $235,000. The Company also experienced net charge-offs of $271,000 during the first quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 3 basis points for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.14% at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.12% at December 31, 2022. The Company recorded $1.0 million in the allowance for credit losses for Emlenton's purchase credit deteriorated loans.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $18.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to $14.8 million at December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to the addition of Emlenton. The NPL to loans ratio was 0.57% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.62% at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2023, down slightly from 0.36% at December 31, 2022. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days delinquent, were $10.2 million, or 0.32% at March 31, 2023, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $36.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $31.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. A larger earning asset base due to the acquisition of Emlenton was the primary driver of this increase offset by a 20 basis point decline in the net interest margin. The net interest margin was 3.07% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2.99% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.27% for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to the acquisition of Emlenton. The decline in net interest margin between the first quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2022 was due to increases in funding costs outstripping the increase in yields on earning assets. This increase in funding costs has been due to the rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the continued Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle and runoff of deposit balances which are being replaced by much costlier wholesale funding. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, the net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023 was 2.86% compared to 2.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 3.12% for the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Income
For the three months ended March 31, 2023, noninterest income totaled $10.4 million compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The primary reason for the decrease in 2023 was the recognition of $8.4 million in income in 2022 for a legal settlement. Several categories of noninterest income increased year over year due to growth including trust fees and insurance commissions while other categories grew due to growth and the acquisition of Emlenton. Categories that increased year over year due to both reasons included service charges on deposit accounts, bank owned life insurance income, debit card income and other noninterest income. Net gains on the sale of loans dropped from $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $310,000 for the first quarter of 2023. This drop was caused by lower mortgage production compared to the prior year due to the dramatic increase in interest rates in the last year. The Company also recognized $121,000 in gains on the sale of securities for the first three months of 2023 compared to a loss on the sale of securities of $11,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased from $30.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, to $30.7 million for the same period in 2023. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company made a charitable contribution of $6.0 million to the Farmers Charitable Foundation and incurred $2.1 million in legal costs associated with the legal settlement discussed above. Excluding these two items in 2022, noninterest expense increased $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.8 million to $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The acquisition of Emlenton along with normal raise activity was the primary reason for the increase. Occupancy and equipment, FDIC and state and local taxes, intangible amortization and core processing charges all saw increases year over year primarily as a result of the Emlenton acquisition. Merger related costs were $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. Professional fees were $2.0 million lower in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 due to the legal costs discussed previously while other noninterest expense was down $5.3 million for the first three months of 2023 due primarily to the charitable contribution.
About Farmers National Banc Corp.
Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $5.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2023 are $3.1 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This press release includes disclosures of Farmers' tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and certain items, return on average assets excluding merger costs and certain items, return on average equity excluding merger costs and certain items, net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, efficiency ratio less one-time expenses, and allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers' marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
We make statements in this news release and our related investor conference call, and we may from time to time make other statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers' financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers' control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Farmers' actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers' actual results to differ materially from those described in certain forward-looking statements include significant changes in near-term local, regional, and U.S. economic conditions including those resulting from continued high rates of inflation, tightening monetary policy of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and possibility of a recession; Farmers' failure to integrate Emclaire and Emlenton with Farmers in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Emclaire and Emlenton; continuing impacts from the length and extent of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors contained in Farmers' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers' website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.
|Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited
|Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Total interest income
$51,233
$38,111
$36,410
$34,286
$33,279
|Total interest expense
14,623
8,679
4,629
2,575
2,037
|Net interest income
36,610
29,432
31,781
31,711
31,242
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
8,599
416
448
616
(358)
|Noninterest income
10,425
8,200
8,827
9,477
17,698
|Acquisition related costs
4,313
584
872
674
1,940
|Other expense
26,409
20,511
20,527
20,787
28,516
|Income before income taxes
7,714
16,121
18,761
19,111
18,842
|Income taxes
639
2,765
3,315
3,160
2,998
|Net income
$7,075
$13,356
$15,446
$15,951
$15,844
|Average diluted shares outstanding
37,933
33,962
33,932
33,923
33,937
|Basic earnings per share
0.19
0.39
0.46
0.47
0.47
|Diluted earnings per share
0.19
0.39
0.46
0.47
0.47
|Cash dividends per share
0.17
0.17
0.16
0.16
0.16
|Performance Ratios
|Net Interest Margin (Annualized)
3.07%
2.99%
3.21%
3.25%
3.27%
|Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)
62.53%
52.59%
50.55%
49.95%
61.36%
|Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
0.56%
1.31%
1.48%
1.54%
1.52%
|Return on Average Equity (Annualized)
7.71%
20.16%
18.71%
17.97%
13.89%
|Dividends to Net Income
90.50%
43.10%
35.06%
33.95%
34.18%
|Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
|Return on Average Tangible Assets
0.58%
1.34%
1.52%
1.57%
1.55%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
16.31%
32.81%
27.06%
25.23%
17.92%
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$128,001
$75,551
$79,981
$65,458
$137,627
|Securities available for sale
1,355,449
1,268,025
1,295,133
1,361,682
1,463,626
|Other investments
39,670
33,444
34,399
34,451
34,019
|Loans held for sale
1,703
858
2,142
2,714
1,904
|Loans
3,152,339
2,404,750
2,399,981
2,374,485
2,304,971
|Less allowance for credit losses
36,011
26,978
27,282
27,454
27,015
|Net Loans
3,116,328
2,377,772
2,372,699
2,347,031
2,277,956
|Other assets
468,735
326,550
335,668
303,028
290,723
|Total Assets
$5,109,886
$4,082,200
$4,120,022
$4,114,364
$4,205,855
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
$1,106,870
$896,957
$934,638
$983,713
$963,143
|Interest-bearing
3,207,121
2,526,760
2,590,054
2,586,829
2,690,668
|Brokered time deposits
82,169
138,051
42,459
54,996
40,000
|Total deposits
4,396,160
3,561,768
3,567,151
3,625,538
3,693,811
|Other interest-bearing liabilities
292,324
183,211
243,098
137,985
87,872
|Other liabilities
46,760
44,926
44,154
29,392
30,286
|Total liabilities
4,735,244
3,789,905
3,854,403
3,792,915
3,811,969
|Stockholders' Equity
374,642
292,295
265,619
321,449
393,886
|Total Liabilities
|and Stockholders' Equity
$5,109,886
$4,082,200
$4,120,022
$4,114,364
$4,205,855
|Period-end shares outstanding
37,439
34,055
34,060
34,032
34,008
|Book value per share
$10.01
$8.58
$7.80
$9.45
$11.58
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*
4.84
5.60
4.79
6.46
8.58
|* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares
|Capital and Liquidity
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a)
10.19%
13.71%
13.36%
13.30%
13.31%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
13.80%
17.79%
17.44%
17.46%
17.59%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a)
10.70%
14.32%
13.97%
13.92%
13.95%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a)
7.38%
9.84%
10.24%
9.56%
9.56%
|Equity to Asset Ratio
7.33%
7.16%
6.45%
7.81%
9.37%
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b)
3.69%
4.79%
4.06%
5.47%
7.11%
|Net Loans to Assets
60.99%
58.25%
57.59%
57.04%
54.16%
|Loans to Deposits
71.71%
67.52%
67.28%
65.49%
62.40%
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
$17,959
$14,803
$12,976
$14,107
$14,046
|Non-performing assets
18,053
14,876
13,042
14,107
14,046
|Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent
10,219
9,605
6,659
8,716
7,304
|Charged-off loans
469
754
783
177
1,590
|Recoveries
198
184
178
135
149
|Net Charge-offs
271
570
605
42
1,441
|Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans
0.03%
0.10%
0.10%
0.01%
0.25%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans
1.14%
1.12%
1.14%
1.16%
1.17%
|Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.57%
0.62%
0.54%
0.59%
0.61%
|Allowance to Non-performing Loans
200.52%
182.25%
210.25%
194.61%
192.33%
|Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.35%
0.36%
0.32%
0.34%
0.33%
|(a) March 31, 2023 ratio is estimated
|(b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|End of Period Loan Balances
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Commercial real estate
$1,286,830
$1,028,050
$1,028,484
$1,040,243
$1,000,972
|Commercial
361,845
293,643
296,932
285,981
298,903
|Residential real estate
853,074
475,791
474,014
464,489
455,501
|HELOC
137,319
132,179
132,267
129,392
128,221
|Consumer
260,596
221,260
222,706
218,219
192,586
|Agricultural loans
244,938
246,937
239,081
230,477
224,845
|Total, excluding net deferred loan costs
$3,144,602
$2,397,860
$2,393,484
$2,368,801
$2,301,028
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|End of Period Customer Deposit Balances
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Noninterest-bearing demand
$1,106,870
$896,957
$934,638
$983,713
$963,143
|Interest-bearing demand
1,473,001
1,224,884
1,399,227
1,416,129
1,476,092
|Money market
599,037
435,369
393,005
372,723
389,375
|Savings
535,321
441,978
460,709
455,555
455,353
|Certificate of deposit
599,762
424,529
337,113
342,422
369,848
|Total customer deposits
$4,313,991
$3,423,717
$3,524,692
$3,570,542
$3,653,811
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Noninterest Income
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Service charges on deposit accounts
$1,432
$1,203
$1,229
$1,139
$1,145
|Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits
547
590
406
405
409
|Trust fees
2,587
2,373
2,370
2,376
2,519
|Insurance agency commissions
1,456
1,133
1,136
1,086
1,047
|Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities
121
(366)
(17)
(60)
(11)
|Retirement plan consulting fees
307
337
332
323
397
|Investment commissions
393
508
424
557
694
|Net gains on sale of loans
310
242
326
365
1,129
|Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net
153
98
94
39
60
|Debit card and EFT fees
1,789
1,407
1,463
1,528
1,416
|Other noninterest income
1,330
675
1,064
1,719
8,893
|Total Noninterest Income
$10,425
$8,200
$8,827
$9,477
$17,698
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Noninterest Expense
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Salaries and employee benefits
$14,645
$11,385
$10,724
$11,073
$11,831
|Occupancy and equipment
3,869
2,753
3,028
2,918
2,680
|FDIC insurance and state and local taxes
1,222
1,010
1,017
979
945
|Professional fees
1,114
938
985
1,056
3,135
|Merger related costs
4,313
584
872
674
1,940
|Advertising
409
472
596
487
392
|Intangible amortization
909
702
432
419
420
|Core processing charges
1,164
742
738
1,123
745
|Other noninterest expenses
3,077
2,509
3,007
2,732
8,368
|Total Noninterest Expense
$30,722
$21,095
$21,399
$21,461
$30,456
|Business Combination
|Consideration
|Cash
$
33,440
|Stock
59,202
|Fair value of total consideration transferred
$
92,642
|Fair value of assets acquired
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
20,265
|Securities available for sale
126,970
|Other investments
7,795
|Loans, net
740,659
|Premises and equipment
16,103
|Bank owned life insurance
22,485
|Core deposit intangible
19,249
|Current and deferred taxes
17,246
|Other assets
6,387
|Total assets acquired
977,159
|Fair value of liabilities assumed
|Deposits
875,813
|Short-term borrowings
75,000
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
7,104
|Total liabilities
957,917
|Net assets acquired
$
19,242
|Goodwill created
73,400
|Total net assets acquired
$
92,642
Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
AVERAGE
YIELD/
AVERAGE
YIELD/
BALANCE
INTEREST (1)
RATE (1)
BALANCE
INTEREST (1)
RATE (1)
|EARNING ASSETS
|Loans (2)
$3,136,494
$40,942
5.22%
$2,312,712
$25,646
4.44%
|Taxable securities
1,171,596
6,550
2.24
1,007,963
4,587
1.82
|Tax-exempt securities (2)
438,614
3,519
3.21
461,793
3,726
3.23
|Other investments
36,564
376
4.11
31,122
130
1.67
|Federal funds sold and other
82,995
610
2.94
117,916
48
0.16
|Total earning assets
4,866,263
51,997
4.27
3,931,506
34,137
3.47
|Nonearning assets
218,746
247,112
|Total assets
$5,085,009
$4,178,618
|INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|Time deposits
$590,412
$3,339
2.26%
$378,675
$643
0.68%
|Brokered time deposits
231,040
2,321
4.02
15,555
15
0.39
|Savings deposits
1,153,588
1,954
0.68
843,371
167
0.08
|Demand deposits - interest bearing
1,417,955
5,093
1.44
1,412,291
418
0.12
|Short term borrowings
80,589
921
4.57
2,222
1
0.18
|Long term borrowings
88,269
995
4.51
87,798
793
3.61
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
$3,561,853
14,623
1.64
$2,739,912
2,037
0.30
|NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
1,107,422
956,499
|Other liabilities
48,883
26,001
|Stockholders' equity
366,851
456,206
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$5,085,009
$4,178,618
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
$37,374
2.63%
$32,100
3.17%
|Net interest margin
3.07%
3.27%
|(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
|(2) For 2023, adjustments of $86 thousand and $678 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2022, adjustments of $84 thousand and $774 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
|Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Total Assets
$5,109,886
$4,082,200
$4,120,022
$4,114,364
$4,205,855
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
193,273
101,666
102,368
101,767
102,187
|Tangible Assets
$4,916,613
$3,980,534
$4,017,654
$4,012,597
$4,103,668
|Average Assets
5,085,009
4,080,497
4,164,855
4,155,719
4,178,618
|Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
193,368
102,126
101,981
102,042
102,462
|Average Tangible Assets
$4,891,641
$3,978,371
$4,062,874
$4,053,677
$4,076,156
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Stockholders' Equity
$374,642
$292,295
$265,619
$321,449
$393,886
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
193,273
101,666
102,368
101,767
102,187
|Tangible Common Equity
$181,369
$190,629
$163,251
$219,682
$291,699
|Average Stockholders' Equity
366,851
264,939
330,300
354,981
456,206
|Less average Goodwill and other intangibles
193,368
102,126
101,981
102,042
102,462
|Average Tangible Common Equity
$173,483
$162,813
$228,319
$252,939
$353,744
|Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Net income
$7,075
$13,356
$15,446
$15,951
$15,844
|Acquisition related costs - after tax
3,449
475
711
564
1,540
|Acquisition related provision - after tax
6,077
0
0
0
0
|Lawsuit settlement income - after tax
0
0
0
0
(6,616)
|Lawsuit settlement contingent legal expense - after tax
0
0
0
0
1,639
|Charitable donation - after tax
0
0
0
0
4,740
|Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax
(72)
268
4
(25)
97
|Net income - Adjusted
$16,529
$14,099
$16,161
$16,490
$17,244
|Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items
$0.44
$0.42
$0.48
$0.49
$0.51
|Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized)
1.30%
1.36%
1.55%
1.59%
1.65%
|Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized)
18.02%
21.29%
19.57%
18.58%
15.12%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized)
38.11%
34.64%
28.31%
26.08%
19.50%
|Efficiency ratio excluding certain items
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Net interest income, tax equated
$37,374
$30,212
$32,636
$32,583
$32,100
|Noninterest income
10,425
8,200
8,827
9,477
17,698
|Legal settlement income
0
0
0
0
(8,375)
|Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales
(91)
338
6
(32)
123
|Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted
47,708
38,750
41,469
42,028
41,546
|Noninterest expense less intangible amortization
29,813
20,393
20,967
21,042
30,036
|Charitable donation
0
0
0
0
6,000
|Contingent legal settlement expense
0
0
0
0
2,075
|Acquisition related costs
4,313
584
872
674
1,940
|Noninterest expense adjusted
25,500
19,809
20,095
20,368
20,021
|Efficiency ratio excluding one-time items
53.45%
51.12%
48.46%
48.46%
48.19%
|Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Net interest income, tax equated
$ 37,374
$ 30,212
$ 32,636
$ 32,583
$ 32,100
|Acquisition marks
2,597
174
215
349
926
|PPP interest and fees
0
10
62
634
686
|Adjusted and annualized net interest income
139,108
120,112
129,436
126,400
121,828
|Average earning assets
4,866,263
4,047,343
4,065,085
4,015,385
3,931,506
|Less PPP average balances
310
485
1,586
16,019
30,003
|Adjusted average earning assets
4,865,953
4,046,858
4,063,499
3,999,366
3,901,503
|Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees
2.86%
2.97%
3.19%
3.16%
3.12%
