A fire broke out on Monday at the 110 MW Beryl Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia, causing damages that are still being assessed. Emergency services were able to quickly bring the blaze under control and the unaffected areas of the solar farm are now back online.From pv magazine Australia A grass fire broke out on April 24 at the Beryl Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia, causing damage to the grass between the solar panels. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control, but the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation. The 87 MW (AC)/110 MW Beryl Solar Farm went into ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...