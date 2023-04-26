Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Nomad Foods Limited: Nomad Foods to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

FELTHAM, England, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) today announced it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-844-826-3033 and international listeners may dial +1-412-317-5185. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast. Both can be accessed at the Nomad Foods website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 10177893.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

Nomad Foods Contacts
Investor Relations Contact
Anthony Bucalo
Nomad Foods Limited
+1-914-907-8724

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomad-foods-to-report-first-quarter-2023-results-on-wednesday-may-10-2023-301805731.html

