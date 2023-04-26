SPO Global, Inc.: SPO Global Inc. Adopts Initiative to Implement Artificial Intelligence in Its Food Processing Machines

SHANGDONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / SPO Global Inc, (OTC PINK:SPOM) ("SPO Global Inc" or the "Company"), which operates Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.(SFHI)

The food processing industry is being revolutionized by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is changing the way food is produced, processed, and packaged. Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., is integrating the power of AI into its food processing machines. Adding AI to the existing machines will unlock new levels of efficiency, precision and quality in food production.

One take away from the sugar and liquor commodities fair that the company attended last week is that food is being processed with machines powered by AI. These machines are capable of handling complex tasks with incredible speed and accuracy. This leads to great improvements in productivity and profitability for food processing companies.

We are researching the addition of machine vision in our products. Machine vision is AI-powered cameras and sensors that analyze visual data in real time, allowing food processing machines to accurately detect defects, sort, and grade products and optimize processing parameters. This helps reduce human error, minimize waste, and ensure consistent quality of food products. The AI-powered machines can identify and reject contaminated or spoiled food products providing for less risks of foodborne illnesses and product recalls.

In addition, AI algorithms can analyze massive amounts of data, including temperature, humidity, and other environmental factors, to optimize processing conditions for different food products. Another major benefit of AI algorithms is the ability to predict equipment failures thereby minimizing downtime, resulting in increased operational efficiency.

Another noteworthy advantage of using AI in food processing machines is the ability to automate repetitive tasks such as peeling, slicing, and packaging which increases productivity but also reduces the risk of food contamination by lessening human contact.

The global demand, especially in the Asis Pacific region, for safe high quality and sustainable food continues to rise. Fang Qiang, the general manager of SFHI said that he is excited to develop and implement the power of AI in its food processing machines and knows that the company's clients will benefit from increased productivity, product quality, food safety, and reduced operational costs giving them a competitive advantage in the market.

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOM): SPO Global Inc. recently signed a merger agreement with a leading food machinery company, Shandong Fangyuan Huizhong Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (SFHI).

