Immunovia AB: Immunovia to discuss adoption of IMMray PanCan-d with key opinion leaders on May 3, 2023

LUND, Sweden, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the diagnostics company that has launched the world's first test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer, today announced it will host an event to discuss the adoption of IMMrayTM PanCan-d test key opinion leaders on May 3, 2023, at 16:00 pm CET (10:00 am ET).

The event will feature two panel discussions with key opinion leaders:

David Bakelman

CEO

National Pancreas Foundation

Cheryl Meguid, DNP

Director of the Pancreatic Cancer High Risk Screening Clinic

Regional Medical Director of Oncology Multidisciplinary Programs

Multidisciplinary Clinic Coordinator for Pancreas and Biliary Disease

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Rosario Ligresti, MD, FASGE

Division Chief, Gastroenterology

Academic Director of Gastroenterology

Hackensack University Medical Center

Immunovia Management will also discuss its commercialization strategy for IMMrayTM PanCan-d test in the U.S.

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see:?www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.?

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

