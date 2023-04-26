Wallpaper Design Company, Applied Coverings, Launches New Custom Wallpaper Design Service

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Applied Coverings launched a new service that enables customers to create custom designs for their wallpaper. Customers can now design the wallpaper of their dreams by consulting the Applied Coverings designers and working together to create custom designs that will make their spaces more beautiful. Applied Coverings offers consultations for customers to come in and share their ideas about the type of wallpaper they want to create and purchase.

The consultations are an excellent way for the Applied Coverings designers to learn more about the needs of each customer so that they can get the custom wallpaper that meets their requirements. Buying custom wallpaper is growing in popularity in California because it is a great way for people to get unique pieces that are personal to them. This can make their spaces more beautiful and personalized in ways that mass-produced wallpaper designs can't achieve. This new service makes it easier for customers to get their money's worth, get the attention they need, and buy personalized/custom wallpaper they'll love.

Creating Custom Wallpaper at Applied Coverings

Applied Coverings has a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who take great pride in their work. They create excellent wallpaper designs that brighten up living spaces and are long-lasting. The team is available for customers who have questions about the entire custom wallpaper process and to support them as they make decisions on the kind of custom wallpaper they want to create for their spaces. Customers can finally make their visions a reality because the team gives them full control to customize the wallpaper as much as they please.

Not only can customers change the color of their wallpaper, but they can also adjust the scaling and sizing of the wallpaper patterns to suit their tastes. Customers can choose a pre-made wallpaper design and customize it or design their own from scratch. Both options are available depending on the customer's needs. Gone are the days when customers would buy wallpaper and have certain elements they wished they could change but couldn't. Today, customers can make as many changes as they want with the help of the Applied Coverings team.

Here's how it works at Applied Coverings:

Customers upload their sketches or artwork along with their wall dimensions (they can also share inspiration photos from Pinterest). The Applied Coverings designers will review the artwork and inspiration photos to kickstart the design process. Customers will receive a soft-proof layout of the design that they'll need to approve. When customers approve of the soft-proof design, the designers will print and ship the hard-proof designs to the customers for approval. This is the final stage for making color changes if needed. Customers can review the physical sample, approve it, and then the designers can start the custom wallpaper printing process. Within three weeks, customers will receive their unique wallpaper ready for installation.

This simple process puts the customer's ideas and needs first. Customers have plenty of opportunities to change their minds and make further adjustments as the process goes on and they see what the samples look like. This is ideal because customers are less likely to be dissatisfied with the final result. The Applied Coverings designers are here to make customers' visions a reality. If you'd like to learn more about how you can get custom wallpaper from Applied Coverings, please visit their website.

