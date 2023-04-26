TradeUP Securities, Inc.: Taking Trading To The Next Level With This App - A Way To Gain A Competitive Edge?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Online stock trading has skyrocketed. In 2022 the stock trading app market was worth $13.6 billion and it is expected to reach $89.8 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during the forecast period. The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently called for more robust technology - including better digital platforms - to support and empower retail investors. Barriers to entry for retail investors have decreased and it is now common for digital brokers to charge $0 commission; whereas traditional brokerages have traditionally charged steep fees on every trade.

With so many brokerage firms on the market, it can be challenging for investors to select the platform that best fits their investment goal. Besides various promotional events, the core value investors need to consider long-term is, "What do I need to make a sound investment? Can this platform provide me with that information?". Necessary information doesn't mean overwhelming information; investors at different levels require different types of information to make their investment decisions.

Some investors are heavily focused on technical analysis, especially this year since 2023 could be considered the "peaking year" according to Yale Hirsch's Presidential Election Cycle theory of market cycles. Some investors may believe that fundamental analysis is the key to determining whether a business is considered investment grade. So they closely follow a company's financials, especially during earnings season. These investors need the capability to trade pre- or post-market to catch all the opportunities either right before or after the earnings reports.

With decades of experience in the brokerage industry, TradeUP Securities, Inc. has a proven track record of expertise. TradeUP Securities, Inc. is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The company is also a member of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Chicago Board Options Exchange Electronic Designated Global Exchange (CBOE EDGX) and is affiliated with leading equity underwriter US Tiger Securities Inc. Its proprietary web and mobile platform, TradeUP, combines the best of tradition with the latest in innovation to give retail traders a professional-grade experience.

Bringing 21st-Century Solutions to Retail Investors

As a brokerage firm, TradeUP Securities understands that up-to-date market information is key to investment success. That is why its platform offers extensive analytics to inform investors' decisions, including detailed data and analytical tools embedded on each security page.

These analytical tools include fundamentals, such as a company's income statement and cash flow, its balance sheet and financial analysis. TradeUP also offers tools to aid technical analysis, like its advanced charts that allow investors to compare indicators among different securities and sectors. It also provides drawing tools that let users track investment trends across stock charts.

TradeUP users will also be able to stay on top of important market developments. A personalized watchlist provides traders with relevant financial news, while each security's page updates with company news and filing information. Investors also get access to TradeUP's world-class client success team, which offers in-house answers to any questions or needs.Further, TradeUP maximizes the trading window for investors by offering extended-hours trading from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Lite And Pro Settings To Accommodate Different Levels of Trading

The best trading platform is one that provides just the right amount of information an investor needs to make educated investment decisions.

TradeUP's app is an inclusive product that can be used by novice and seasoned traders alike. One of the perks of TradeUP's app is that it allows users to switch seamlessly between its Pro and Lite settings, which provide varying degrees of complexity and market detail.

Lite Setting:

An "Order" page that gives an overview of available funds along with current bid/ask quotes. The order page also supports fractional share trading.

A "Portfolio" page that offers a sleek and minimalist account view, showing cash balance plus securities held. Includes buttons for one-touch deposits and trading.

Pro Setting:

An "Order" page that includes all Lite features and an expandable quote chart directly on the order page. Other features include: viewing quotes for the most recent orders. "Order Preview," which shows the estimated account equity and margin balance once the order has been executed.

features and an expandable quote chart directly on the order page. Other features include: A "Portfolio" page that offers Lite features, plus each position's profit and loss (P&L) analysis, the ratio in the portfolio, as well as the margin trading functionality. This setting also allows an easy view of past and pending orders.

The app also supports fractional trading, with a minimum investment of $5. This means TradeUP users get access to any ticker on the S&P 500, without needing a large investment.

