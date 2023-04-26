Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PD0W | ISIN: CA21250C1068 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ZB
Tradegate
25.04.23
17:16 Uhr
2,230 Euro
+0,065
+3,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1102,21515:14
2,1002,21514:46
PR Newswire
26.04.2023 | 15:06
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp.: Converge Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Date

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2023 on Tuesday May 9th, 2023 after market close. Subsequently, the Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 8:00 am EST hosted by the Converge leadership team. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 10th, 2023
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:
Confirmation #: 19352249
Toronto: 416-764-8609
North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:
Germany: 08007240293
Ireland: 1800939111
Spain: 900834776
Switzerland: 0800312635
United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/41om1vV

Recording Playback:
Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/bE13rwz0YGB
Toronto: 416-764-8677
North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541
Replay Code: 352249 #
Expiry Date: May 17th, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/converge-announces-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-conference-call-date-301807727.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.