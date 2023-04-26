Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is fully cloud-based, enabling employees to work on any device, from virtually anywhere, at any time

Available in Italy, the new solution combines RingCentral's industry-leading collaboration tools (messages, group video calls) and Vodafone's national fixed and mobile voice communications, on the same platform

Vodafone Business and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today unveiled to the Italian market Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, a powerful, integrated communications solution that brings together RingCentral's messaging and video capabilities with Vodafone's existing fixed and mobile voice communications functionality to the Italian market.

The solution gives businesses of all sizes an agile, affordable, cloud-based offering for better collaboration and communication among their employees, customers, and suppliers-on any device, from virtually anywhere, at any time.

To support hybrid work, Italian employees need collaboration capabilities at the center of cloud communications. The new solution provides a unified experience across desktop and mobile for instant messaging, group collaboration, file sharing, task management, and HD video conferencing. These capabilities from RingCentral work seamlessly with the existing robust communications services of Vodafone Business UC, which include call queueing and holding, call transfer, time frame setting, and customized voicemail. Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral enables business phone numbers on any smartphone, computer, or tablet.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral offers companies in all sectors a communication tool that can be integrated into their existing application infrastructure, thereby increasing the efficiency of business processes and remote working. The solution facilitates the organization of meetings and enhances work group collaboration; improves contacts and customer relations; and can be used anywhere with a simple internet connection.

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral can now be integrated into fixed network and cloud communications offers, which further extends their potential and flexibility by providing companies with a tool to manage their employees' remote working more efficiently, digitalize the workplace, and expand their business into the cloud.

Lorenzo Forina, Director of Vodafone Business Italia, said: "At Vodafone Business, we want to respond to the needs and business priorities of companies of all sizes with concrete and effective solutions. With the launch of Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral, we are bringing a new solution to the Italian market that responds to this objective: providing companies with a tool to simplify communications and make business processes more flexible and the work of their employees more agile. This platform, which is rooted in the global collaboration with RingCentral, will therefore allow people to work effectively and collaboratively wherever they are, and allow companies to take another step forward in migrating to the cloud in their digital transition journey."

Yves Desmet, SVP Global Service Providers EMEA, RingCentral, said "At RingCentral, we are focused on giving our customers the right tools to perform their jobs with the highest level of efficiency and productivity. Businesses know that team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone are crucial for workplace productivity. Combining RingCentral's industry-leading cloud communications with Vodafone Italy's leadership in mobility, 5G, and fixed network unlocks new ways for companies to grow and run their businesses."

Vodafone Business UC with RingCentral is the result of a global-level strategic partnership between Vodafone Business and RingCentral, with the aim of providing new cloud-based communication services to enhance collaboration and communication for businesses of all sizes in several countries, including the UK, Germany, and Italy.

For more information, go to: voda.it/vodafoneUC

About Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Italia is part of Vodafone Group. Unique in its scale as the largest pan-European and African technology communications company, Vodafone transforms the way we live and work through its innovation, technology, connectivity, platforms, products and services.

Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 20 countries, and partners with mobile networks in 47 more. As of 31 December 2022, we had over 330 million mobile customers, more than 28 million fixed broadband customers, and 21 million TV customers. Vodafone is a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 155 million devices and platforms.

Vodafone Business is the division of Vodafone Italia dedicated to small, medium, large companies and the Public Administration. Vodafone Business creates services and skills that integrate new connectivity and convergence technologies from 5G to Software Defined Networks with applications that respond to companies' business priorities through the adoption of digital in all elements of the value chain. Vodafone Business solutions are created both through the direct development of platforms by Vodafone (IoT, Analytics, Cloud), and through the creation of an ecosystem of national and international partners.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

