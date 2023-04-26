Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC Pink: AITX) ("the Company"), an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. CEO of the Company, Steve Reinharz, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

"Could you tell us more about the company's RAD subsidiaries?", asked Davis. "That fact of the matter is that there is a labor crisis, as well as a bit of an economic crisis," said Reinharz. "Clients can no longer get security guards at reasonable prices," he explained. "As a result, dealers and users are looking for alternate solutions," said Reinharz. "Lower cost solutions that provide the same or better performance as the traditional solution would be," he added. "That is the lineup of devices we have created."

Davis then elaborated on the Company's efforts to reach profitability. "Could you tell us what this would mean for AITX?", asked Davis. "When we have profitability, then all of a sudden any money that we might make could be used to strengthen the balance sheet and hopefully prepare for a Nasdaq uplisting," he shared. "My intention is to choose the right time to uplist so that we are all in as good a position as possible from a stock perspective."

The conversation then turned to the Company's involvement in the DC Comics feature film, Blue Beetle. "We were so happy when the trailer came out and we found a handful of our devices in the trailer," said Reinharz. "We were able to pull those images and share them with our investor base - RAD in Blue Beetle," he said. "I think for the company this helps share what we do with the world."

"Do you have any other media coverage of the RAD products?", asked Davis. "We do," said Reinharz. "There are two other smaller films that will be coming out in the next several months, where we have a good scene in each of the movies."

To close the interview, Reinharz elaborated on the Company's potential as they continue to grow within the evolving AI industry. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's latest announcements and projects.

To hear the entire interview with Steve Reinharz, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8288059-artificial-intelligence-technology-solutions-discusses-evolving-ai-industry-and-potential-nasdaq.

