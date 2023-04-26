Del Monte Foods, Inc.: Del Monte Foods Nourishes the Planet by Reducing Food Waste

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / As part of its Growers of Good purpose to produce healthy food that nourishes people and the planet, Del Monte Foods, Inc. is reducing food waste across its products through the process of upcycling. On Stop Food Waste Day, the company continues to ensure all food reaches its highest and best purpose with five products Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association, the world's only third-party certification program for upcycled food ingredients and products.

Over the last two years, Del Monte Foods has helped lead the upcycled food movement. In 2021, the company announced the industry's first canned vegetable products to be Upcycled Certified, Del Monte® Blue Lake® Petite Cut, Blue Lake® Farmhouse Cut and Del Monte® Classics Cut Green Beans. Following these, in 2022 Del Monte® Gut Love and Boost Me Fruit Infusions received their own certifications.

According to Feeding America, 119 billion pounds of food are wasted in the United States each year, with devastating consequences for people and the planet. It is also estimated by the EPA that food loss and waste account for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Del Monte Foods actively seeks ways to redirect surplus product, helping to provide healthy and affordable food while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, the company has a dedicated task force that reviews food waste streams monthly to find more ways to divert food from landfills through upcycling and food donations.

"In line with our Growers of Good mission, we're always seeking to innovate our products and processes in ways that better both our people and the planet," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "Recognizing the global impacts of food waste, we're in a fortunate position to make a difference and use our scale for good."

Through Del Monte Foods' upcycling efforts, the company has:

Diverted 10 million pounds of peach pieces from landfills through a Feeding America partnership, and

Upcycled approximately 600,000 pounds (270 tons) of surplus green beans, pineapple juice and boba syrup in fiscal 2022.

Del Monte Foods will continue to identify opportunities to expand upcycling across its portfolio of brands. For example, the company is currently testing ways to repurpose peach slivers and small grapes into new products.

Learn more about Del Monte Foods' comprehensive Environmental, Social & Governance focus, including its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions. To learn more about the Upcycled Foods Association, visit www.upcycledfood.org.

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 135 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been?driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, Kitchen Basics®, Joyba®, Take Root Organics and S&W®. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other?Del Monte?companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del?Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit?www.delmontefoods.com?or?www.delmonte.com.

