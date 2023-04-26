Dow Inc.: Dow Products & Technologies Presented With All-Time High Nine Edison Awards

Most Edison awards ever received by any company in a single year

6th consecutive year Dow receives more awards than any other organization

MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / DOW (NYSE:DOW) the world's leading materials science company, has received a record-setting nine Edison Awards for 2023 - more than any company ever in a single year - with 5 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze.

This also marks the sixth consecutive year Dow has been presented more awards than any other organization. Winners were presented at a Fort Myers, Florida ceremony attended by stakeholders across business, nonprofit, academics, government, and community organizations on April 20th.

The Edison Awards are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in honor of innovation and business success. This notable award program recognizes excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design as well as innovation.

"As a leading materials science company, we aim to deliver technologies and solutions that benefit everyone on the planet," said A.N. Sreeram, senior vice president, Research & Development, and chief technology officer for Dow. "Dow's global R&D organization remains committed to delivering sustainable, high-performing, and impactful innovations. And it is an honor to be recognized on the cusp of World Creativity and Innovation Day with nine awards representing products that utilize our materials science expertise to provide solutions across the global marketplace."

This year, Dow made its mark across the following eight categories: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Optimized Productivity, Applied Chemistry, Circular Economy, Coatings & Surfaces, Enhanced Performance, Next Generation Manufacturing, Post-Consumer Recycled Material, and Sustainability.

Dow's 2023 Edison Award winners

Dow Smart Search powered by CAS, an American Chemistry Society division, received Gold in the AI Optimized Productivity category. The search tool produces instant results of global data within minutes to accelerate R&D and provides the best, most sustainable solutions for customers. Dow Smart Search revolutionizes the search process for chemicals and materials with specific properties, commercial availability, and reduced health and safety risk.

DURATRACK R-100 and AEH-100 polymer emulsions received Silver in the category of Coatings & Surfaces. Designed for two-component (2K) waterborne coatings for broad area road markings such as green bike lanes, this technology has increased the visibility of bicyclists for drivers, enhanced safety through a clearly delineated space, and improved motorist yielding behavior. The distinctive benefits of DURATRACK like superior adhesion, skid-resistance, UV durability and quicker drying times have enhanced work-zone safety through a more efficient installation process.

DOWSIL TC-3035 S thermal gel received Silver in the Next Generation Manufacturing category. TC-3035 S provides next-level cooling in high-performance electronics, decreases chip temperature, and improves power chip working efficiency. The ultra-soft properties help relieve stress and shock dampening, as well as enhance the reliability of 5G Smartphones and other various communication devices.

ELVALOY RET MF 1177 multi-functional elastomer won Gold in the Circular Economy category. Used for modified asphalt to build longer-lasting and higher-load carrying roads, ELVALOY RET is supplied as free-flowing pellets that melt into hot asphalt to create a permanently modified asphaltic (bitumen) binder. The RET-modified asphalt remains easy-to-use, but delivers improved long-term resilience and climate resistance.

Sustainable Collation Shrink Film enabled by Recycled Plastics Resins was presented with a Gold medal in the Post-Consumer Recycled Material category. Dow's collaboration enabled a collation shrink film made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics, without compromising performance. This sustainable collation shrink film offers product protection and consumer appeal on the store shelf.

SILASTIC MS-5002 Moldable Silicone won a Gold medal in the Sustainability category, as it offers optical matrix lens molders a novel solution to producing high-quality light guides. With less downtime for maintenance, the moldable silicone from Dow MobilityScience reduces energy outputs during manufacturing and a throughput four times higher.

PHORMANTO Packaging Technology was Dow's sole Bronze winner this year, for which it was also recognized in the Sustainability category. This solution increases the shelf life of perishable foods to ensure long-lasting freshness and quality, while its recyclability satisfies an increased demand for eco-friendly packaging. The leak-proof design enables cleaner grocery store shelves and a more hygienic shopping environment for consumers. PHORMANTO reduces costs and unnecessary waste in comparison to traditional packaging options.

The world's first silicone recyclable self-sealing tire solution received Gold in the category of Applied Chemistry. This innovation from Dow MobilityScience yields enhanced tire performance, safety and durability for drivers and their passengers.

VORATRON Adhesives for Battery Assembly was presented a Silver medal in the Enhanced Performance category. The MobilityScience technology not only offers outstanding bonding strength - it satisfies the most demanding performance and quality needs for any type of cell or battery. These powerful adhesives also enable traditional cell-to-cell bonding, cell-to-module, and cell-to-pack bonding.

Learn more about these products by heading to Dow's Edison Awards hub.

