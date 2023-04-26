B&W Quality Growers: World's Largest Grower of Healthy, Flavorful Leafy Greens Says Watercress Can Improve Mental Heath

Watercress is packed with 28 essential vitamins, minerals, and compounds - all these nutrients are related to preventing and treating depressive disorders.

FELLSMERE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and B&W Quality Growers (B&W), the world's largest grower of healthy, flavorful leafy greens, highlights nutrition's impact on mental well-being.

Mental health and nutrition are reciprocal. What people eat affects their mental health, and mental health influences how they think, feel, and act. The latest American Medical Association poll shows that 66% of American adults understand the connection, and 81% are inclined to improve their diet to improve mental health.

Americans agree that work (70%), family stress (68%), exercise (65%), and social habits (61%) have a more substantial impact on their mental health compared to their diet (58%). But, they agree that their diet (58%) substantially impacts their mental health. Additionally, of the variables that affect mental health, diet and exercise, are the areas individuals have the most control over.

When asked how they'd modified their diet, most adults said it was by drinking more water (66%) and consuming more fruits (50%) and vegetables (53%).

B&W has a quick way to improve someone's diet with the most nutrient-dense food on the planet - watercress. Watercress is packed with 28 essential vitamins, minerals, and compounds and is the only food to obtain a perfect score on both the ANDI and CDC indexes.

In addition to being the most nutrient-dense food on the planet, watercress also scores high on the Antidepressant Food Scale because of its nutrient-dense properties. For example, watercress has more folate than a banana and more Vitamin C than an orange. Watercress is also an excellent source of highly soluble iron, zinc, magnesium, and Vitamin B. All these nutrients are related to preventing and treating depressive disorders.

Awareness is key. Everyone should also know the signs of mental health struggles for themselves and those around them. This can include a change in eating habits, both over- and undereating, insomnia, changes in energy levels, shying away from others, feelings of despair, unexplained confusion, anger, guilt or anxiety, unable to perform daily tasks, unpredictable mood swings, considering self-harm, and indulging in alcohol or other substances more than usual.

There are several circumstances that can affect mental health, but there are ways to help reduce suffering and the chance of onset. Incorporating a healthier diet is a simple way to start.

About B&W Quality Growers

B&W Quality Growers has been farming responsibly since 1870. We're among the largest growers of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, spinach, and ong choy. We sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest-quality distinctive leafy greens, providing well-being for our consumers and value for our customers. We've done this with zero product recalls and aim to provide a healthier, more flavorful world using premium leaves in everyday recipes. For more information, visit bwqualitygrowers.com.

