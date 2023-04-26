Amesite, Inc.: AI Set To Significantly Impact The Job Market - Amesite Helps Users Get Ready To Succeed In Tomorrow's Economy By Integrating ChatGPT Into Learning

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the markets by storm ever since the release of Open AI's Chat GPT, powered by the generative AI model GPT-3. AI's creative potential, as well as fears surrounding its use, have sparked heated conversations and divisions over how best to adopt the technology.

A recent article from Forbes raised concerns about the potential market impact resulting from the widespread adoption of generative AI. It highlighted concerns about both artificial neural networks (ANNs) and ChatGPT. One issue raised was the ethics of protecting user data and privacy in an increasingly AI-dominated world. The primary concern, however, was the impact these tools would have on the job market, in sectors such as client servicing, transportation and software development.

While these concerns are legitimate, the most important thing to do is to equip the workforce to thrive in this changing economy. The engineer Robert B. Johnson is famously attributed with saying that the world is run by those who show up, and that is exactly what the AI software and e-learning platform company Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) is doing.

By taking a proactive, tech-first approach to the educational learning environment, Amesite is supporting learners and upskilling users so they are prepared for work in an AI-driven economy. As part of its efforts, the company updated the latest version of its platform with cutting-edge GPT-4 capabilities. It also recently saw 12 more universities join its major college partnership.

V6 Launch And Collegiate Upskilling

The company recently launched Version 6.0 (V6) of its platform , which deploys AI capabilities powered by GPT-4. Using the latest model of generative AI means Amesite's platform is powered by the same technology that supports ChatGPT Plus and Microsoft's updated Bing.

Amesite's white-label platform is used by businesses and educational institutions to provide customized content to their users. Now with V6, customers get improved AI-assisted learning as well as AI-powered custom features. The company also announced that customers with 10,000+ active users per month will get two extra, AI-powered features at no extra expense. These types of features can include educational games, interactive learning experiences, leaderboards and more.

"Amesite's Version 6.0 platform, which delivers over 99% retention for paid experiences, is the toolset our customers need to provide their learners with AI-assisted learning and engaging, purpose-built learning experiences," said Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite. "Learners who use Amesite Version 6.0 gain real-world experience in leveraging the latest generative AI tools, a skillset which will only grow in demand."

Interest in Amesite's platform and course offerings appears to be growing. 12 new colleges just joined Amesite's alliance with National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO). NAFEO's Center for Opportunity, Excellence and Equity (COEE) partners with Amesite to provide students and alumni with a planned learning management system that offers a range of eLearning opportunities.

These new additions to the alliance are made possible by the ease of scaling educational content through Amesite's platform. The company's powerful, updated V6 platform means Amesite should continue to be a popular choice for universities looking to provide upskilling and reskilling courses for their students.

Other companies offering eLearning services include Coursera Inc., 2U and Powerschool Holdings Inc.

Featured photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

