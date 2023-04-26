Reden, a French independent power producer, will install new PV module production equipment at its headquarters in Roquefort, France. It already operates a 65 MW line at the site.From pv magazine France French solar developer Reden Solar has announced that it will invest €4 million ($4.4 million) to deploy a new solar module production line at its headquarters in Roquefort, France. Reden plans to start manufacturing activities at a new line by the end of the year. It will have an annual capacity of 200 MW. The company currently operates a 65 MW line in Roquefort, which has been producing modules ...

