DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: The results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: The results of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 26-Apr-2023 / 17:00 MSK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MD Medical Group announces THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

26 April 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group," "MDMG," the "Group" or the "Company" - LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces that the Company held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM").

The AGM was held at Lapino hospital, Lapino 111, Odinzovskiy district, Moscow region, Russian Federation on 26 April 2023 at 10.00 a.m. local time, and had a 72.63% quorum with 54,560,829 shares present.

The AGM passed the following resolutions by a majority of members: 1. To adopt the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December2022, together with the reports of the directors and independent auditors 2. To appoint GAC Auditors Ltd as the auditor of the separate financial statements of the Company for 2023and Joint Stock Company KEPT as the auditor of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and annualconsolidated financial statements of the Company for 2023, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annualgeneral meeting of the Company and to authorize the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of theauditors 3. To approve Mr. Sergey Kalugin as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annualremuneration of RUB 4,000,000 to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Companyto be held in 2024 4. To appoint Ms. Tatiana Lukina as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annualgross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of theCompany to be held in 2024 5. To appoint Mr. Vitaly Ustimenko as an independent non-executive director of the Company with an annualgross remuneration of RUB 944,000, to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of theCompany to be held in 2024

The Minutes of the AGM are available for viewing at the registered office of the Company at office 9-2, bld. 3, 6 Azovskaya str., Moscow, Russian Federation and will be available at the National Storage Mechanism of the UK Listing Authority, located at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, in due course.

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55279C2008 Category Code: RAG TIDM: MDMG LEI Code: 213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 Sequence No.: 239825 EQS News ID: 1618067 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)