Mittwoch, 26.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
GlobeNewswire
26.04.2023 | 16:46
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Aventura Group AB is updated (232/23)

On October 27, 2022, the shares in Aventura Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status following changes to the Company's board of directors
resulting in a majority of the directors also serving on the Company's senior
management in breach of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. 

On November 21, 2022, the observation status was updated with reference to
material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. 

Today, April 26, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had entered into a conditional agreement to transfer all of its
operational assets to Genuine German GmbH. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Aventura Group AB (AVENT B, ISIN code
SE0015961438, order book ID 226477). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
