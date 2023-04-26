ACCESSWIRE Continues Strong Partnership with PRSA as Gold-Level Sponsor at this Year's Employee Communications Connect23 Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide is proud to announce its gold-level sponsorship of this year's Public Relations Society of America's Employee Communications Connect23 Conference.

The conference, which welcomes communications professionals from around the country, will take place from Monday, May 1st through Wednesday, May 3rd at the World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.

The theme of this year's event is Blurred Lines: Embracing the New Demands of "Mixternal" Communications. As a gold-level sponsor and exhibitor at the event and an industry leader in press release distribution services, the ACCESSWIRE team will share its expertise and experience in helping companies, public and private, amplify their messaging above the noise of a crowded marketplace to connect with the media and their target audiences.

"Communications professionals know all too well how confusing and difficult it can be to develop and execute a plan that turns their stories into earned media mentions. This is our sweet spot and we're thrilled to connect with attendees and talk about how we can help them unlock their potential to maximize their message and build brand awareness," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "We continue to strengthen our relationship with PRSA and are proud to be an exhibitor and gold-level sponsor of this year's event."

ACCESSWIRE , an Issuer Direct company, is one of the top newswires in the industry and offers global distribution, predictable flat-fee pricing, and top-tier customer service that's been recognized by numerous G2 badges including, "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," "Most Implementable" and more.

All in attendance are encouraged to visit the ACCESSWIRE table to enter its raffle. If you'd like to set up a private meeting with our team during the Employee Communications Connect23 Conference, click here

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

