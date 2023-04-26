Gander Gold Corporation: Gander Gold Outlines Three Large Gold Zones at Cape Ray II in Newfoundland

Highlights:

Nearly 4,500 soil samples, geophysics surveys and detailed structural interpretation at Gander Gold's Cape Ray II Project have outlined three large zones of interest - Doughball Jog, Sou'wester, and Cabot;

Doughball Jog, the largest zone covering an area of approximately 30 sq. km, is a sigmoidal-like feature defined by a late granitoid intrusive. It is considered very prospective for high-grade gold mineralization that may have accumulated in deformation zones;

The Sou'wester Zone, parallel to the Cape Ray Shear Zone and within 3-5 km of Matador Gold's two main deposits (Central Zone and WGH), has returned abundant anomalous to highly anomalous gold-in-soils (including 3 samples >100 ppb Au) over a 7-km-long NE-SW trend.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF) is pleased to report more high grade gold-in-soil results from one of the Company's eight 100%-owned gold projects in Newfoundland, the 323 sq. km Cape Ray II Project in the southwest part of the island where three large zones of interest have been delineated to date based on soil data and other work programs and studies.

Cape Ray II is contiguous to Matador Mining's Cape Ray deposits and occupies deformation zones between two significant tectonic structures, the Long Range/Cabot Fault to the west and the Cape Ray/Valentine Fault to the east. The Cape Ray/Valentine Fault hosts Marathon Gold's multi-million ounce deposit with initial production planned for 2025.

Gander Gold cautions that mineralization on hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Gander Gold President and CEO, Mr. Mark Scott commented, "These early stage 2021-2022 results from the Cape Ray II Project, along with the emerging drill targets recently announced at the Gander North, Mount Peyton and BLT Projects, demonstrate the value-generating potential of our top tier portfolio in Newfoundland at a time when gold is approaching all-time highs. We are very pleased with how these projects have progressed over Gander's first two field seasons in Newfoundland and the Company's short history as a public company first listed on the CSE in March 2022. First-ever drilling in 2023 will deliver plenty of excitement for Gander shareholders."

Cape Ray II Geochemistry (Au) Map with Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI) Background

Dougball Jog

Doughball Jog, featuring a late granitoid intrusive, is a high priority follow-up area for the upcoming 2023 field season. A single soil sample traverse line at the eastern flank of the granitoid returned eight extremely anomalous Au-in-soil samples (26.6 - 526.4 ppb Au) as indicated on the attached map. Doughball Jog is an interpreted "relay zone" within the property-wide Doughball Pond Structure stretching between the Long Range and Cape Ray faults.

Sou'wester Zone

The extensive Sou'wester Au-in-soil anomaly in the southeastern part of Cape Ray II is coincident wth As-in-soil anomalies and directly associated with structures parallel to the Cape Ray Shear Zone including potentially important cross-cutting north-northwest structures. Like Dougball Job, Sou'wester will be an area of immediate focus for additional mapping, sampling and prospecting this spring and summer ahead of potential drilling.

Cabot Zone

The Cabot Zone toward the northern boundary of the property features the highest grade gold-in-soil result to date from Cape Ray II, 667.9 ppb Au. The Cabot Zone is located along the western flank of Doughball Jog and warrants extensive follow-up to expand the existing soil anomalies.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Gander Gold Corporation has contracted the services of GroundTruth Exploration to conduct its soil geochemistry programs in Newfoundland. Soil samples are collected at pre-determined sites, placed in soil sample bags and all metadata associated with a sample is recorded. Once sorted and logged, samples are shipped to Eastern Analytical in Springdale, Newfoundland for sample preparation. At Eastern Analytical individual samples are dried and sieved and 50g splits are prepared and then shipped by courier to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (Bureau Veritas) in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. Eastern Analytical and Bureau Veritas are ISO / IEC 17025 certified laboratories and independent of Gander Gold Corporation. At Bureau Veritas 15g splits are partially digested by aqua regia digestion and analysed for gold plus 36 additional elements by ICP-ES/MS (method AQ201). GroundTruth Exploration crews took a field duplicate every 25th sample and inserted certified reference material (OREAS 47) at a frequency of 1 in 55 samples which were inserted into the sample stream to monitor the quality of analysis for the soil sampling program. In addition, the lab was requested to perform repeat analyses at multiple intervals within the sampling stream.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice- President of Exploration for Gander Gold. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Acknowledgment

Gander Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Gander Gold Corporation

Gander Gold is "All Newfoundland, All the Time". The Company is one of the island's largest claimholders targeting new high-grade gold discoveries with a current focus on the large Gander North, Mount Peyton, BLT (Botwood-Laurenceton-Thwart Island) and Cape Ray II projects where there has been very promising early exploration success. Other opportunities advancing through the pipeline are Carmanville, Gander South, Little River and Hermitage.

