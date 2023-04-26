Sinn Power and Recom have installed a 1 km-long PV system on a conveyor belt at a German gravel plant, using Sinn Power's custom aluminum structure for conveyor belt applications.Sinn Power, a German startup specializing in floating PV, and France-based solar module manufacturer Recom have deployed a 1-km solar array on a conveyor belt at a gravel plant in Bavaria, Germany. Recom supplied 1,760 bifacial heterojunction modules for the project, with each module outputting 470 W. The array has a total capacity of 850 kW and generates 877 W per m2. Sinn Power designed and provided the aluminum mounting ...

