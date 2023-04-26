China reached 327.4 GW cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of February, according to new figures from the National Energy Administration (NEA).The NEA has released statistics showing that the country added 33.66 GW of new PV power in the first quarter of 2023. This quarterly increase represents a 154.81% rise compared to the same period in 2022. It reports that 11.7 GW, 8.67 GW, and 13.29 GW of solar PV capacity were installed in January, February, and March, respectively. As of March 2023, the country's cumulative PV capacity had reached 327.4 GW. In 2022, China added 87.41 GW of new ...

