Afarak Group SE: AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2023


16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 26 April 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Production report Q1 2023

Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2023 was at the same level of same quarter of previous year.

Q1/2023Q1/2022ChangeFY 2022
Speciality Alloys mt24,35924,2290.5%87,734
Processingmt7,5818,311-8.8%26,642
Miningmt16,77815,9185.4%61,092
South African minesmt61,0450100.0%71,271
Miningmt61,0450100.0%71,271

Processing

  • The processing volumes decreased by 8.8% during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to same period of the prior year
  • The processing plant in Germany carried out a maintenance shutdown during the first quarter of 2023

Mining

  • The overall mining activity increased significantly when compared to same period of prior year
  • The mining activity at the Turkish mines was 5.4% higher than same period last year
  • The output increased in South Africa on account of the favourable market conditions

Helsinki, April 26, 2023

AFARAK GROUP SE

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
