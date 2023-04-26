Afarak Group SE: AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q1 2023

16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 26 April 2023 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
Production report Q1 2023
Afarak Group production during the first quarter of 2023 was at the same level of same quarter of previous year.
|Q1/2023
|Q1/2022
|Change
|FY 2022
|Speciality Alloys
|mt
|24,359
|24,229
|0.5%
|87,734
|Processing
|mt
|7,581
|8,311
|-8.8%
|26,642
|Mining
|mt
|16,778
|15,918
|5.4%
|61,092
|South African mines
|mt
|61,045
|0
|100.0%
|71,271
|Mining
|mt
|61,045
|0
|100.0%
|71,271
Processing
- The processing volumes decreased by 8.8% during the first quarter of 2023 when compared to same period of the prior year
- The processing plant in Germany carried out a maintenance shutdown during the first quarter of 2023
Mining
- The overall mining activity increased significantly when compared to same period of prior year
- The mining activity at the Turkish mines was 5.4% higher than same period last year
- The output increased in South Africa on account of the favourable market conditions
Helsinki, April 26, 2023
AFARAK GROUP SE
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
