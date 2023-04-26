Apranga Group interim report for three months of 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 65.1 million in 1st quarter 2023 or by 23.8% more than in 2022.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 1.41 million in 3 months 2023, while Apranga Group had the loss of EUR 0.04 million in the same period of 2022.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 6.2 million in 3 months 2023, while it amounted to EUR 5.1 million in corresponding period of 2022.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for three months of 2023, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

