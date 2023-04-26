The U.S. manufacturing site will start with 3 GW of production capacity, with plans to double to 6 GW.From pv magazine USA Enel North America announced it has selected Oklahoma as the home for its new solar cell and manufacturing facility. The facility, first announced in November 2022, will be operated through the company's affiliate, 3Sun USA. Initial capacity of the major cell and panel factory is expected to be 3 GW, and Enel stated plans of doubling that capacity to 6 GW at the site. The facility is expected to bring millions of dollars of investment in the state and create more than 1,500 ...

