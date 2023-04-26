CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Opens New Boston Branch

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm CMG Financial, announced today the opening of a new Massachusetts branch in Boston. Headed by branch managers Hunter Evers (NMLS# 1000340) and Jarred Alexandrov (NMLS# 970973), the Boston addition marks the second CMG branch in the Massachusetts area.









With a combined experience of nearly 25 years, Evers and Alexandrov bring an intangible local knowledge to CMG's New England team. Alexandrov was named a Top 1% Mortgage Originator in America by Mortgage Executive Magazine in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Evers has consecutively been named a Top 1% Mortgage Originator since 2018.

Both previously held positions at Fairway Mortgage for over a decade and helped open a new Boston branch in 2017. Through the leadership and expertise of Alexandrov, this branch became one of the leading New England producers for the company. CMG's Boston branch is poised for similar success with the guidance of Evers and Alexandrov and the extensive support and products of CMG Home Loans.

"Partnering with Mark and the team at CMG is a dream come true," notes Alexandrov. "From products, to pricing, to servicing, to culture, they are top notch. I look forward to helping our many clients and referral sources achieve their goals with CMG's support."

"CMG is giving us an opportunity to really differentiate ourselves from the surplus of competition in the Greater Boston market, and we couldn't be more excited," said Evers. "Between their competitive pricing, innovative products, and hunger for growth, we think CMG is the perfect fit. Jarred and I look forward to making CMG a household name in our area. The sky's the limit."

"The New England CMG team is thrilled to partner with Jarred, Hunter, and the entire Boston group," said Mark McCauley, New England Regional Sales Manager. "Their local knowledge of the market, their experience, and their professionalism are a terrific match for the entrepreneurial culture at CMG Home Loans. I look forward to big things in the greater Boston market."

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels, including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

