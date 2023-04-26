LHDC 5.0 achieves wireless audio quality that surpasses high definition

Savitech Corp., the advanced technology developer of LHDC Bluetooth high-quality technology protocols, which could significantly reduce the difference in audio quality between wireless and wired audio devices, also provide the most realistic ultra-high-pitched sound quality, thus users can enjoy the convenience and high quality of Bluetooth wireless audio. Last December, Xiaomi Buds 4 became the world's first TWS earbuds to support LHDC 5.0, with a maximum support of 24bit/192kHz and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification. LHDC is an internationally recognized high-definition audio technology, and the JAS Hi-Res Audio Wireless standard specifies that true wireless earbuds must use LHDC coding and decoding. LHDC can bring consumers a better audio experience.

LHDC 5.0 achieves wireless audio quality that surpasses high definition. Xiaomi and QQ Music teamed up with Savitech's LHDC 5.0 to wirelessly release "master tape-level" 24bit/192kHz audio quality. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 24bit/192kHz music format has become the mainstream standard for high-quality music. As a leading domestic streaming music platform, QQ Music under Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) launched the industry's first "Master Tape" technology at the end of 2022, covering nearly a million "Master Tape level" audio sources and leading the industry's sound quality revolution. To achieve a high-quality wireless Bluetooth earphone audio experience, a high-definition Bluetooth audio codec protocol is needed. LHDC 5.0 developed by Savitech uses a fifth-generation core algorithm to elevate wireless audio transmission resolution to "Master Tape level" 24bit/192kHz.

Xiaomi, QQ Music, and Savitech LHDC 5.0 have joined forces, guided by technology, to unleash the 24bit/192kHz quality of "master tape" and officially usher in the "masterpiece era" of audio. The "master tape" will also stimulate new vitality for the development of audio technology.

LHDC 5.0 is the world's first Bluetooth codec protocol that supports a sampling rate of 24bit/192KHz.

