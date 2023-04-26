Holter ECG Market worth $558 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holter ECG industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future as the demand for non-invasive diagnostic technology increases. Advances in technology have allowed for the development of smaller and more portable ECG devices, making them increasingly attractive to medical professionals and patients alike. The Holter ECG market is expected to be further bolstered by clinical studies and international regulations that recognize the accuracy of ECG readings for diagnosing heart conditions. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising demand for home healthcare services are expected to drive the growth of the industry. Lastly, the increasing number of collaborations between Holter ECG device manufacturers and healthcare providers is expected to further benefit the industry in the near future.





Holter ECG Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $416 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $558 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), awareness for early and continuous diagnosis, and technological advancements in wearable devices are also supporting this market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54808904

Browse in-depth TOC on "Holter ECG Market"

131 - Tables

40 - Figures

186 - Pages

Holter ECG Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $416 million Estimated Value by 2027 $558 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Lead Type, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Untapped emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease

Wired Holter ECG segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021.

Based on product, the Holter ECG market is segmented into wired Holter ECG monitors, wireless Holter ECG monitors, and software. The large share of this segment is due to the wide range of applications in heart activity monitoring and the cost efficiency of these devices.

The 12-lead segment held the largest market share in the Holter ECG market.

Based on lead type, the Holter ECG market is segmented into patch type 1-lead, 3-lead, 6-lead, 12-lead, and other lead types (such as 4-, 5-, and 7-lead Holter ECG monitors, among others). 12-lead ECG devices offer good clarity and precision in interpreting cardiac electrical activity due to the presence of a large number of leads.

North America dominates the global Holter ECG market

Based on the region segmentation, the Holter ECG market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle-East Africa. North America holds the largest share and expects to dominate the Holter ECG market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the rising incidence of CVD, increasing healthcare spending, and the increasing presence of technologically advanced devices in the region. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for Holter ECG products during the forecast period. The high growth in this market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of CVD, which is attributed to the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, increasing stress, and habitual smoking and drinking in several Asia Pacific countries.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=54808904

Holter ECG Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising geriatric population Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease Technological advancements in wireless monitoring and wearable devices Increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on cardiac monitoring

Restraints:

Frequent product recalls

Opportunities:

Untapped emerging markets

Challenges:

Stringent regulatory requirements delaying approval of cardiac devices Dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in handling cardiac monitoring devices

Key Market Players:

Major players in the Holter ECG market include GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter International Inc.) (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=54808904

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Royal Philips ( Netherlands ) partnered with Prisma Health (US) to help the health system achieve enterprise interoperability, standardize patient monitoring, and drive innovation in enterprise imaging solutions to enhance patient care and improve clinical performance.

( ) partnered with Prisma Health (US) to help the health system achieve enterprise interoperability, standardize patient monitoring, and drive innovation in enterprise imaging solutions to enhance patient care and improve clinical performance. In 2021, Royal Philips ( Netherlands ) acquired BioTelemetry, Inc. & Capsule Technologie (US) to strengthen Philips' cardiac care portfolio, cardiac diagnostics, and monitoring services, which are included in the Connected Care segment.

Holter ECG Market Advantages:

Easy to Use: Holter ECG systems are easy to use and require minimal training to set up and operate. The recording of long-term ECG data is done without much effort, and the data can be retrieved in a few minutes.

Non-Invasive: Unlike other ECG systems, Holter ECG systems are non-invasive and do not require any wires or tubes to be connected to the patient. This makes them ideal for long-term monitoring of cardiac activity.

Cost-Effective: Holter ECG systems are cost-effective compared to other ECG systems. This makes them an ideal choice for monitoring cardiac activity in patients who cannot afford more expensive systems.

Portable: Holter ECG systems are lightweight and compact, which makes them easy to transport and store. This makes it ideal for patients who need to be monitored in different locations.

Accurate: Holter ECG systems provide accurate and reliable data. This makes them suitable for use in clinical settings where accuracy is essential.

Report Objectives:

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the Holter ECG market by product, lead type, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Holter ECG market

To forecast the size of the Holter ECG market in five main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America , Europe , the Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East Africa.

, , the , , and Middle East Africa. To profile key players in the Holter ECG market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions; product launches; expansions; collaborations, agreements, & partnerships; and R&D activities of the leading players in the Holter ECG market

To benchmark players within the Holter ECG market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

Related Reports:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Power Supply Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Cardiac Safety Services Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

ECG Cable and Lead wires Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Reearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/holter-ecg-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/holter-ecg-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/holter-ecg-market-worth-558-million--marketsandmarkets-301807979.html