Alkermes: Clinical Trials Integral to Providing More Treatment Options for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Patients diagnosed with platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC) often face poor prognosis due to the limited treatment options. Watch this video to learn more about PROC and why clinical trials are critical for researching potential options.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751430/Clinical-Trials-Integral-to-Providing-More-Treatment-Options-for-Platinum-Resistant-Ovarian-Cancer-PROC