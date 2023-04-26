Anzeige
WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Frankfurt
26.04.23
15:39 Uhr
26,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,76 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60026,00019:50
25,60026,00019:50
ACCESSWIRE
26.04.2023 | 19:26
Alkermes: Clinical Trials Integral to Providing More Treatment Options for Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Patients diagnosed with platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC) often face poor prognosis due to the limited treatment options. Watch this video to learn more about PROC and why clinical trials are critical for researching potential options.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751430/Clinical-Trials-Integral-to-Providing-More-Treatment-Options-for-Platinum-Resistant-Ovarian-Cancer-PROC

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.