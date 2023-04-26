Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
26.04.23
09:15 Uhr
1,245 Euro
+0,040
+3,32 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Affluent Medical: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022

DJ Affluent Medical: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022 26-Apr-2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022 Aix-en-Provence, April 26, 2023 - 8:00 pm CET- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, announces today the availability to the public of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 26, 2023, under visa number R.23-019. This document, which is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, can be consulted on the company's website www.affluentmedical.com (Investor Relations/Financial Documentation), as well as on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The 2022 Universal Registration Document has been prepared in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes:

- the 2022 annual financial report, consisting of the management report, the corporate governance report and the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022;

- the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees;

- a description of the share buyback program. An English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document will be made available shortly. About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. Kalios^TM, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025. For more information: www.affluentmedical.com Contacts: 

AFFLUENT MEDICAL               ACTIFIN, financial communications 
Sébastien Ladet                Ghislaine Gasparetto 
Chief Executive Officer            +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 
investor@affluentmedical.com         affluentmedical@actifin.fr 
ACTIFIN, financial press relations 
Jennifer Jullia                PRIMATICE, public relations France 
                       Thomas Roborel de Climens 
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 19             +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
                       thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
jjullia@actifin.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022 

Language:   English 
Company:   Affluent Medical 
       320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
       13100 Aix en Provence France 
       France 
Phone:    +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:    jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:   https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0013333077 
Euronext   AFME 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of a registration document or its updates 
EQS News ID: 1618319 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1618319 26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
