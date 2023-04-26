DJ Affluent Medical: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022 26-Apr-2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022 Aix-en-Provence, April 26, 2023 - 8:00 pm CET- Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - ticker: AFME), a French MedTech specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat mitral heart valve pathology and urinary incontinence, announces today the availability to the public of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (URD), filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 26, 2023, under visa number R.23-019. This document, which is available to the public free of charge under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force, can be consulted on the company's website www.affluentmedical.com (Investor Relations/Financial Documentation), as well as on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The 2022 Universal Registration Document has been prepared in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes:

- the 2022 annual financial report, consisting of the management report, the corporate governance report and the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022;

- the statutory auditors' reports and information on their fees;

- a description of the share buyback program. An English version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document will be made available shortly. About Affluent Medical Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary incontinence which currently affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and clinical studies. Kalios^TM, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, the Company's ambition is to progressively commercialize its products starting in 2025. For more information: www.affluentmedical.com Contacts:

AFFLUENT MEDICAL ACTIFIN, financial communications Sébastien Ladet Ghislaine Gasparetto Chief Executive Officer +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 investor@affluentmedical.com affluentmedical@actifin.fr ACTIFIN, financial press relations Jennifer Jullia PRIMATICE, public relations France Thomas Roborel de Climens +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 thomasdeclimens@primatice.com jjullia@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Availability of the Universal Registration Document Universal Registration Document (URD) 2022

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Affluent Medical 320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 13100 Aix en Provence France France Phone: +33 4 42 95 12 20 E-mail: jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com Internet: https://www.affluentmedical.com/ ISIN: FR0013333077 Euronext AFME Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of a registration document or its updates EQS News ID: 1618319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1618319 26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1618319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)