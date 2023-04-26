Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.: Avenir Wellness Solutions to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase - Live Webcast Available

Presentation TODAY at 1:30PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time)

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. ("Avenir Wellness") (OTCQB:CURR), a proprietary broad platform technology and wellness company, announced today that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase TODAY Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). The Company's CEO, Nancy Duitch, will be presenting.

"As part of our commitment to enhancing stockholder value and investor communication, we look forward to the Planet MicroCap Showcase as an opportunity to unveil to investors our new company identity and rebranding strategy and give some more details about our high margin revenue growth strategy and continued development of new products and patents." stated Nancy Duitch, CEO of Avenir Wellness. "Since the closing of our $20 million non-dilutive deal and key management and Board of Director additions last summer, our team has been working diligently on a number of initiatives aligned with our guiding vision of enhancing stockholder value and on utilizing our proprietary technology that differentiates us from our competition, producing quality high-margin products with improved safety, efficacy, and consumer experience. We are really looking forward to having our senior executives interact with our investors and prospective investors during the presentation, one-on-one meetings, and conference social events. We encourage those investors who are unable to attend in person to watch the live presentation virtually by registering free at the link below".

Event: Planet MicroCap Showcase

Date: TODAY Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 1:30PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time)

Register to watch the virtual presentation at Link to Register for Planet MicroCap Showcase

About Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc.

Avenir Wellness (OTCQB: CURR) is a broad platform technology company that develops proprietary wellness, nutraceutical, and topical delivery systems. The technology, which is based on (15) fifteen current patents, offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release delivery vehicles designed to improve product efficacy, safety, and consumer experience for a wide range of active ingredients. The Company will continue down the path of creating new technologies that will be part of its incubator strategy in order to monetize its IP. As a vertically integrated platform company, Avenir Wellness looks to partner or license its IP technology with wellness companies worldwide. For more information visit: www.avenirwellness.com.

About The Sera Labs, Inc.

Sera Labs, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avenir Wellness, is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting-edge technology. Sera Labs creates high-quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. More than 25 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution, SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories beauty, health & wellness, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. Sera Labs also sell products under private label to major retailers, multi-level marketers, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.seralabshealth.com and follow Sera Labs on Facebook and Instagram at @seratopical, as well as on Twitter at @sera_labs.

