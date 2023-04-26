Ben F. Windham P.C.: Car Accident Lawyer Macon GA, Ben Windham, Named to Super Lawyers 2023 List

Ben F. Windham P.C., Macon, GA Personal Injury Attorney, was chosen by Super Lawyers® as one of their top lawyers of 2023.

MACON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Leading Macon, Georgia law firm Ben F. Windham, P.C. is pleased to announce that their founding partner, Mr. Ben Windham, has been recognized as a 2023 Georgia Super Lawyer. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mr. Windham has been named to the prestigious list, a recognition given to only 5% of practicing attorneys annually.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters company, is a rating service that recognizes outstanding lawyers in over 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process for the Super Lawyers list involves a patented multiphase process that includes research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

Upon receiving the recognition, Mr. Windham expressed his honor and gratitude for being selected for the Super Lawyers list for the fifth time. He further emphasized his firm's dedication to providing high-quality legal representation for their clients, and how this recognition is a true reflection of their passion for their work in personal injury law. Mr. Windham sees his advocacy for victims of negligence as a privilege and is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients.

The Super Lawyers selection process evaluates candidates' verdicts and settlements, experience, bar involvement, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and other qualifications on an annual, state-by-state basis. The list highlights attorneys across the nation who exhibit excellence in their practice areas. To be selected for the Super Lawyers list is a testament to the reputation attorneys have cultivated among their peers, as well as their professional achievements and ethical conduct.

Super Lawyers does not permit attorneys to pay for a place on the list, and inclusion is based entirely on objective criteria. This makes the list a reliable resource for lawyers and consumers seeking exceptional legal counsel. To learn more about Super Lawyers and its selection process, please visit SuperLawyers.com .

About Ben F. Windham, P.C.:

Lawyers at Ben F. Windham, P.C., serve personal injury clients throughout Macon and all counties in Georgia. They specialize in seeking justice for individuals who have been injured by the negligence of others and litigate against all insurance companies providing tenacious and honest representation. Their approach is hands-on and much different from the high-volume TV and billboard lawyers. Clients of Ben F. Windham, P.C. work directly with an attorney during all phases of their case. At Ben F. Windham, P.C. expect a collaborative team with an entrepreneurial mindset determined to meet and exceed their client's expectations each step of the way towards obtaining justice.

To learn more about top-rated personal injury lawyer of Macon, GA , Ben F. Windham P.C. Trial Attorneys, or for a free case evaluation please visit https://windhamlaw.com or call 833-236-9467.

Contact:

Ben F. Windham P.C.

Address: 461 3rd St Ste 3, Macon, GA 31201

Contact Name: Ben Windham

Website: https://windhamlaw.com

Email: Ben@windhamlaw.com

Phone: 833.236.9467

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1833BENWINS

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bewindham/

SOURCE: Ben F. Windham P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751487/Car-Accident-Lawyer-Macon-GA-Ben-Windham-Named-to-Super-LawyersR-2023-List