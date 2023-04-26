Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter Earnings Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets, is pleased to announce that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 888-506-0062; passcode 317626

International:

+1 973-528-0011; passcode 317626

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/48262

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 48262

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 48262

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

