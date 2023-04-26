Tenaris SA: Tenaris Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt, Free Cash Flow and Operating working capital days. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.



LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) ("Tenaris") today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Summary of 2023 First Quarter Results

(Comparison with fourth and first quarter of 2022)

1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022 Net sales ($ million) 4,141 3,620 14 % 2,367 75 % Operating income ($ million) 1,351 1,013 33 % 484 179 % Net income ($ million) 1,129 803 41 % 503 124 % Shareholders' net income ($ million) 1,129 807 40 % 503 124 % Earnings per ADS ($) 1.91 1.37 40 % 0.85 124 % Earnings per share ($) 0.96 0.68 40 % 0.43 124 % EBITDA ($ million) 1,477 1,269 16 % 627 135 % EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 35.7 % 35.1 % 26.5 %

Our sales in the first quarter reached a record level with a 75% increase year on year. Shipments reached the highest level in 15 years. Compared to the fourth quarter, we had increases in sales of OCTG and line pipe for offshore projects around the world and a peak of shipments to a large pipeline project in Argentina, while sales for shale operations in North America and Argentina remained stable. Our EBITDA and net income also exceeded previous levels.

Our free cash flow rose strongly to $804 million as we stabilized our inventories and reduced our operating working capital days to 124, compared to the 141 days we had in the first quarter of 2022. We ended the quarter with a net cash position of $1,736 million.

Market Background and Outlook

Oil prices declined in the first quarter on concerns about a recovery in demand amid a slowing global economy, before recovering above $80 per barrel when OPEC announced production cuts. Natural gas prices have also fallen on relatively low consumption reflecting a benign Northern Hemisphere winter and a reduction in industrial demand in Europe. While internationally traded LNG prices remain robust, North American gas prices have fallen to low levels.

In North America, oil and gas drilling activity has declined slightly in the United States and may decline further in natural gas focused plays but should be supported by current oil price levels. In South America, offshore drilling projects move forward in Brazil and Guyana but onshore drilling in Colombia and Ecuador has been affected by political and security concerns. In the Eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity continues to increase particularly in the Middle East and offshore regions.

Following our record results in the first quarter, we expect that our sales and margins will remain at good levels but show gradual, sequential declines in the rest of the year. While sales in the Eastern Hemisphere are expected to consolidate above Q1 levels, sales in the Americas will be affected by lower prices and the marginal reduction in US drilling activity. In addition, further investment in pipeline projects in Argentina will be subject to high levels of uncertainty reflecting the current economic and political situation. On the other hand, cash flow from operations should continue to increase during the year.

Analysis of 2023 First Quarter Results

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 1Q 2023

4Q 2022

1Q 2022 Seamless 840 809 4 % 772 9 % Welded 283 156 81 % 50 460 % Total 1,123 965 16 % 822 37 %

Tubes 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022 (Net sales - $ million) North America 2,229 2,105 6 % 1,347 65 % South America 975 802 22 % 348 180 % Europe 252 185 36 % 232 8 % Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa 519 373 39 % 276 88 % Total net sales ($ million) 3,975 3,466 15 % 2,203 80 % Operating income ($ million) 1,312 980 34 % 471 179 % Operating margin (% of sales) 33.0 % 28.3 % 21.4 %

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 15% sequentially and 80% year on year. Volumes increased 16% sequentially and 37% year on year while average selling prices decreased 2% sequentially but increased 32% year on year. In North America sales increased 6% sequentially, thanks to higher offshore sales in the Gulf of Mexico and of line pipe in the United States. In South America sales increased 22% sequentially, due to higher sales for pipelines in Argentina and higher offshore OCTG sales in Brazil. In Europe sales increased 36% due to higher sales of line pipe and OCTG for offshore projects in the North Sea. In Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, sales increased 39% thanks to higher sales of offshore line pipe and higher sales of OCTG in Saudi Arabia.

Operating income from tubular products and services amounted to $1,312 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $980 million in the previous quarter and $471 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the previous quarter, Tubes operating income included a $63 million impairment charge. Despite the decline in average selling prices, margins increased following a decline in prices of raw materials and energy, a decline in depreciations and a positive volume effect with a better absorption of fixed costs.

Others 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 1Q 2022 Net sales ($ million) 167 154 8 % 164 2 % Operating income ($ million) 40 33 20 % 13 202 % Operating margin (% of sales) 23.8 % 21.4 % 8.0 %

Net sales of other products and services increased 8% sequentially and 2% year on year. The sequential increase in sales is mainly related to higher sales of: sucker rods, pipes for civil and industrial installations in Europe, oilfield services in Argentina and coiled tubing, partially offset by lower sales of excess raw materials and energy.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $487 million, or 11.8% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $455 million, 12.6% in the previous quarter and $365 million, 15.4% in the first quarter of 2022. Sequentially, our SG&A expenses increased mainly due to higher selling expenses associated with higher sales and higher labor costs, however, they decreased as a percentage of sales due to the better absorption of the fixed and semi-fixed components of SG&A expenses on higher sales.

Other operating results amounted to a gain of $5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $12 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $21 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $36 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The sequential decline was mainly due to lower net foreign exchange gains.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $53 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a gain of $13 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $88 million in the first quarter of 2022. Results from non-consolidated companies are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX).

Income tax charge amounted to $296 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $258 million in the previous quarter and $67 million in the first quarter of 2022. Taxes increased during the quarter due to the better results at several subsidiaries.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations during the first quarter of 2023 was $921 million, compared with net cash provided by operations of $524 million in the previous quarter and net cash used in operation of $27 million in the first quarter of 2022. Working capital increased by $461 million during the quarter, mainly reflecting higher trade receivables, following the increase in sales.

Capital expenditures amounted to $117 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $108 million in the previous quarter and $67 million in the first quarter of 2022.

During the quarter we had a positive free cash flow of $804 million, compared to $416 million in the previous quarter and negative free cash flow of $94 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Our positive net cash position increased to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $0.9 billion at December 31, 2022.

Conference call

Tenaris will hold a conference call to discuss the above reported results, on April 27, 2023, at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Following a brief summary, the conference call will be opened to questions.

To listen to the conference please join through one of the following options:

ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentationsor

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vevoju38

If you wish to participate in the Q&A session please register at the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfaa0709b82724e6b87e2634c1546ac49

Please connect 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will also be available on our webpage at:

ir.tenaris.com/events-and-presentations

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.





Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Net sales 4,141,181 2,367,041 Cost of sales (2,307,779 ) (1,521,942 ) Gross profit 1,833,402 845,099 Selling, general and administrative expenses (487,347 ) (364,922 ) Other operating income (expense), net 5,299 4,077 Operating income 1,351,354 484,254 Finance Income 47,887 8,825 Finance Cost (31,545 ) (1,835 ) Other financial results 4,477 (8,108 ) Income before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 1,372,173 483,136 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 53,006 87,604 Income before income tax 1,425,179 570,740 Income tax (295,972 ) (67,307 ) Income for the period 1,129,207 503,433 Attributable to: Shareholders' equity 1,128,627 502,774 Non-controlling interests 580 659 1,129,207 503,433

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2023 At December 31, 2022 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 5,558,141 5,556,263 Intangible assets, net 1,331,221 1,332,508 Right-of-use assets, net 112,363 111,741 Investments in non-consolidated companies 1,597,442 1,540,646 Other investments 381,994 119,902 Deferred tax assets 228,501 208,870 Receivables, net 231,458 9,441,120 211,720 9,081,650 Current assets Inventories, net 3,991,501 3,986,929 Receivables and prepayments, net 174,846 183,811 Current tax assets 224,397 243,136 Trade receivables, net 2,834,369 2,493,940 Derivative financial instruments 30,433 30,805 Other investments 1,081,141 438,448 Cash and cash equivalents 861,494 9,198,181 1,091,527 8,468,596 Total assets 18,639,301 17,550,246 EQUITY Shareholders' equity 15,065,074 13,905,709 Non-controlling interests 129,454 128,728 Total equity 15,194,528 14,034,437 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 56,739 46,433 Lease liabilities 82,118 83,616 Deferred tax liabilities 329,861 269,069 Other liabilities 233,499 230,142 Provisions 103,215 805,432 98,126 727,386 Current liabilities Borrowings 536,907 682,329 Lease liabilities 32,481 28,561 Derivative financial instruments 6,831 7,127 Current tax liabilities 509,460 376,240 Other liabilities 335,835 260,614 Provisions 14,053 11,185 Customer advances 136,172 242,910 Trade payables 1,067,602 2,639,341 1,179,457 2,788,423 Total liabilities 3,444,773 3,515,809 Total equity and liabilities 18,639,301 17,550,246

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities Income for the period 1,129,207 503,433 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 125,453 143,076 Income tax accruals less payments 188,856 6,915 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (53,006 ) (87,604 ) Interest accruals less payments, net (3,700 ) (1,300 ) Changes in provisions 7,957 6,888 Changes in working capital (460,557 ) (591,821 ) Currency translation adjustment and others (13,440 ) (6,191 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 920,770 (26,604 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (117,088 ) (66,934 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment 33 (18,565 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 4,796 4,819 Changes in investments in securities (890,636 ) 109,236 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,002,895 ) 28,556 Cash flows from financing activities Payments of lease liabilities (10,758 ) (15,678 ) Proceeds from borrowings 559,274 268,143 Repayments of borrowings (679,892 ) (256,144 ) Net cash used in financing activities (131,376 ) (3,679 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (213,501 ) (1,727 ) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 1,091,433 318,067 Effect of exchange rate changes (16,518 ) (2,021 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (213,501 ) (1,727 ) 861,414 314,319

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

Alternative performance measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are recurring non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA = Net income for the period + Income tax charges +/- Equity in Earnings (losses) of non-consolidated companies +/- Financial results + Depreciation and amortization +/- Impairment charges/(reversals)

EBITDA is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Income for the period 1,129,207 503,433 Income tax charge 295,972 67,307 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (53,006 ) (87,604 ) Financial Results (20,819 ) 1,118 Depreciation and amortization 125,453 143,076 EBITDA 1,476,807 627,330

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities 920,770 (26,604 ) Capital expenditures (117,088 ) (66,934 ) Free cash flow 803,682 (93,538 )

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company's leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments - Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

Net cash/debt is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2023 2022 Cash and cash equivalents 861,494 315,399 Other current investments 1,081,141 354,104 Non-current investments 375,677 233,988 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments 11,680 6,662 Current borrowings (536,907 ) (340,121 ) Non-current borrowings (56,739 ) (7,905 ) Net cash / (debt) 1,736,346 562,127

Operating working capital days

Operating working capital is the difference between the main operating components of current assets and current liabilities. Operating working capital is a measure of a company's operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.

Operating working capital days is calculated in the following manner:

Operating working capital days = [(Inventories + Trade receivables - Trade payables - Customer advances) / Annualized quarterly sales ] x 365

Operating working capital days is a non-IFRS alternative performance measure.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At March 31, 2023 2022 Inventories 3,991,501 3,032,127 Trade receivables 2,834,369 1,718,058 Customer advances (136,172 ) (96,905 ) Trade payables (1,067,602 ) (1,006,132 ) Operating working capital 5,622,096 3,647,148 Annualized quarterly sales 16,564,724 9,468,164 Operating working capital days 124 141

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

www.tenaris.com