Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (the "Company" or "Tiidal"), further to its press release dated March 13, 2023, is pleased to announce that it has received the approval of its shareholders at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"), for, among other things, the sale of the outstanding shares of the Company's operating subsidiary, Tiidal Gaming NZ Limited ("Sportsflare"), which represents substantially all the assets of the Company, to Entain Holdings (UK) Limited ("Entain") for a total consideration of CAD$13,250,000, subject to standard transaction adjustments (the "Transaction"). More than 99% of the common shares represented at the Meeting were voted in favour of the Transaction.

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Assuming the satisfaction or waiver of these conditions, the Transaction is expected to be completed in or about May 2023.

Additionally, at the Meeting, Thomas Hearne, Neil Duffy, David Wang and Zachary Goldenberg were re-elected to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") for the ensuing year. The Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to determine the auditor's remuneration.

The common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Thomas Hearne 35,251,685 99.79% 75,330 0.21% Neil Duffy 35,316,928 99.97% 10,087 0.03% David Wang 35,251,685 99.79% 75,330 0.21% Zachary Goldenberg 35,262,672 99.79% 65,330 0.18%

The Company also announces that effective today, following the Company's request, the quotation of the Company's common shares in the United States has been relegated from OTCQB to OTC Pink. The Company's United States trading symbol remains "TIIDF".

Tiidal is a leading media and technology platform enabling next generation engagement in esports and gaming. The Company is positioned at the intersection of gaming, media, and betting and enable our partners to create positive, engaging, and immersive fan and consumer experiences through our industry-leading media & technology offerings. With deep industry roots and expertise, Tiidal is focused on the next generation of fan and consumer and building the future of game-based entertainment. For more information, please visit www.tiidal.gg.

Tom Hearne

Chief Executive Officer, Tiidal Gaming

e: tom@tiidal.gg

t: 416-560-0528

