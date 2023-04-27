Global award-winning employer recognized for exceptional people-centric culture and enduring values

Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), has been recognized today for the fifth consecutive year as one of the UK's Best Workplaces by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

"We're thrilled to once again be recognized for our distinct culture, which is guided by unwavering values and a mission to make the world a safer, more secure place," said Tanium Chief People Officer Tobias Julen. "Our team members are the core of who we are as a company, and it's thanks to them that we've built an environment where we continue to win in all of our global markets. By putting people first and staying true to our key guiding principles, I have no doubt we'll be able to continue to attract and retain the best talent in all the regions where we operate."

Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company to create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list. Results from the surveys demonstrate the effectiveness of company value propositions against the culture their employees actually experience.

"Our UK office has been recognized as a great workplace nearly every year we've been in business, which is clear testament to the strength and commitment of our team," said Tanium Vice President of EMEA Steve Murphy. "We've developed a strong market presence in the United Kingdom by attracting world-renowned customers. This success is due in large part to the contributions of highly motivated team members that are dedicated to better serving each other, our customers, and our partners around the world."

In addition to its clearly articulated values, Tanium offers a comprehensive benefits package including health and financial wellness seminars; equity ownership for all full-time team members; paid parental leave with a flexible return-to-work schedule; personal and professional development opportunities, including role-specific training courses; and additional benefits dedicated to team member wellbeing such as virtual yoga, meditation classes, and complimentary premium subscriptions to Calm, a mindfulness and relaxation app. This past year, Tanium's UK-based team also came together to host the first-ever Converge London and gave back to important local causes through the company's annual Month of Giving.

"Best Workplaces consistently put people first not just in terms of looking out for their own employees but also by caring for and supporting their surrounding community and environment," said Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK. "We're incredibly proud to recognize the very best 'For All' organizations committed to equity and unfaltering in ensuring that all employees are empowered to deliver the right strategic solutions to ever-changing business opportunities and challenges."

Tanium's recognition comes on the heels of other recent workplace awards including the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For and inclusion on the list of the 2023 Best Workplaces in France and Best Workplaces in Japan, among others. Learn more about our award-winning culture and become a member of Team Tanium, visit: https://www.tanium.com/careers/.

About Tanium

Tanium, the industry's only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for seven consecutive years and ranks on Fortune's list of the Best Large Workplaces in Technology. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. armed forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That's The Power of Certainty. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

