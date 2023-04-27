BlackRock's Larry Fink tops the ranking in Peregrine Communications' inaugural CEO report analyzing the personal brands of CEOs at the world's 150 largest asset management firms across five key metrics, including personal brand awareness, share of voice, media sentiment and social media presence.

Report shows ~10% CEO turnover in the last 12 months with 14 asset management CEOs leaving their posts.

Alternative investment management CEOs dominate in terms of Brand Awareness making up more than 65% of the 20 most searched for names.

Asset management CEOs receive more scrutiny than CEOs in many other industries with leaders like Larry Fink and Citadel's Ken Griffin receiving Google search interest orders of magnitude higher than peers at Exxon, McDonald's, or Starbucks.

Peregrine Communications, a strategic communications firm for asset managers, has released its inaugural CEO Report looking at the personal brands and communication strategies of leaders at the world's largest 100 asset management firms and 50 leading alternative investment ("alts") managers. The report analyzes CEOs across a range of criteria, including personal brand awareness, share of voice, sentiment of media coverage and social media presence.

The report found that the top five CEOs based on a composite score are:

Larry Fink, BlackRock Nicolas Moreau, HSBC Global Asset Management Robert F. Smith, Vista Equity Partners Mary Callahan Erdoes, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Luke Sarsfield, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (International)

While many CEOs in financial services shy away from the limelight, there is demonstrable interest from earned media and investor audiences. Media interest in CEOs was high in the last 12 months, with leadership changes at New York Life Investment Management (15th among CEOs ranked in the report), Bridgewater, and Carlyle capturing notable attention. The almost 10% CEO turnover fueled some of this media interest. Many asset management CEOs received more attention than CEOs at household names in other sectors, such as Starbucks, Exxon, and McDonald's.

It is noteworthy that many CEOs in the top 10, especially among alts firms, are founders with decades of tenure, highlighting that legacy and track record are significant drivers of investor and media interest.

"The past few years have been incredibly difficult for senior leaders in all industries, but especially asset management firms' C-suites," says Max Hilton, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Peregrine Communications. "With a challenging macro environment, fast-changing regulations, high CEO turnover, and the conflicting demands of stakeholders, particularly notable in the case of ESG, a cohesive personal brand that helps to tell a wider authentic corporate story is invaluable. As the market witnesses a secular shift from 'business as usual' communication, it is important for leaders to drive communications through a strategic, data-driven, and multi-channel lens."

About Peregrine Communications

Peregrine advises asset managers on their brands, positioning, and strategic communications. We have two decades of experience supporting global asset management firms, both long-only and alternatives managers, shape and tell their stories.

Our industry focus is underpinned by a data-led approach to strategy and deep domain expertise. This is coupled with innovative storytelling and a proven ability to bring fresh, creative solutions to marketing and communications challenges.

https://www.peregrinecommunications.com/ceo-report

