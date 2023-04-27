The use of artificial intelligence is here to stay. According to industry experts, we are at the beginning of a technological revolution that, based on information and communication technology and driven by AI, will lead us to a world where all things will be connected and intelligent. The market growth is enormous and will be accelerated by future key technologies such as 5G, cloud, video, the Internet of Things and autonomous driving. C3.ai is a leading provider of AI software for enterprises to accelerate digital transformation. Despite the outstanding growth opportunities, the still loss-making US company, valued at USD 1.98 billion, is facing headwinds from several sides.

