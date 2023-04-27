Das Instrument LSW1 GB00B5SGVL29 TISSUE REGENIX GP LS-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument LSW1 GB00B5SGVL29 TISSUE REGENIX GP LS-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument 1QD CA37149M1059 GENERATIVE AI SOL.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument 1QD CA37149M1059 GENERATIVE AI SOL.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument NVAW TH0528010R18 DELTA EL.TH. -NVDR- BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument NVAW TH0528010R18 DELTA EL.TH. -NVDR- BA 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument 9LK1 US53228T1016 LIGHTN. EMOTORS DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument MH4N CH0003390066 MIKRON HLDG NA SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument MH4N CH0003390066 MIKRON HLDG NA SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument 021 CH0239229302 SFS GROUP AG NA. SF-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument 021 CH0239229302 SFS GROUP AG NA. SF-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument RRTL LU0061462528 RTL GROUP EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023The instrument RRTL LU0061462528 RTL GROUP EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.04.2023Das Instrument DLSF TH0528010Z18 DELTA EL.TH.PCL-FGN- BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument DLSF TH0528010Z18 DELTA EL.TH.PCL-FGN- BA 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument MKL NO0004822503 ATEA ASA NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023Das Instrument 5NU SGXE62145532 CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.04.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.04.2023The instrument 5NU SGXE62145532 CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.04.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 28.04.2023