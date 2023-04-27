Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS | ISIN: FI0009013429 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C
Düsseldorf
27.04.23
08:11 Uhr
45,960 Euro
+0,300
+0,66 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,96048,56009:01
0,0000,00008:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2023 | 08:22
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors decided on new incentive programme for the Group's key employees

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 APRIL 2023 AT 9:15 AM EEST

Cargotec's Board of Directors decided on new incentive programme for the Group's key employees

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has decided to establish a new share-based incentive programme for the Group key employees. The reward from the new Restricted Share Unit Programme 2023-2025 is conditional on the achievement of strategic goals set by the Board of Directors. In addition, the reward is based on a valid employment or service and the continuity of the employment or service. The reward is paid in the beginning of 2025. The shares received as a reward from the programme may not be sold, transferred, pledged or otherwise assigned during a lock-up period which ends six months after the reward payment. The Programme is intended for approximately 50 Cargotec Group's key employees, including selected Leadership Team members. The rewards to be allocated on the basis of the Programme will amount up to an approximate maximum total of 268,750 Cargotec Corporation class B shares. In addition, a cash proportion is included in the reward to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward.

Cargotec Corporation
The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Vesa-Pekka Lankinen, Vice President, Performance and Rewards, tel. +358 20 777 4113

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.