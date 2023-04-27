LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Directorate Change

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

27 April 2023

Hamilton, Bermuda

Non-Executive Directorate Changes

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the appointment of Bryan Joseph as a Non-Executive Director and a member of both the Audit and Underwriting and Underwriting Risk Committees with effect from 26 April 2023.

Mr Joseph has over forty years' experience as an actuary in the global insurance and reinsurance industry. Having begun his career at Legal & General, he held a number of senior actuarial roles in the industry including as a partner and global chief actuary within PwC. Mr Joseph joined the board of XL Catlin (now AXA XL) as an independent non-executive director serving in a variety of committee roles within the AXA XL group including as Chair of the audit committees, and most recently, as Chair of XL Insurance Company SE. Mr Joseph is also a partner with Vario Partners LLP, which offers consultancy services within the insurance and reinsurance third party capital sector.

As the Company previously announced in its 2022 Annual Report and Accounts and in the notice of its 2023 AGM, Simon Fraser, having completed nine years' service, stepped down from the Board at the conclusion of the 2023 AGM, which was held yesterday in the Company's Bermuda offices. Mr Fraser has also stepped down as a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Peter Clarke, Lancashire's Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Bryan to the Lancashire Group as a Non-Executive Director. Bryan has extensive experience as an actuary within the international insurance industry and a proven track record as a director. Bryan will be an excellent fit for the Group, bringing significant additional expertise to the Board to help us deliver on our strategic ambitions.



I would also like to thank Simon for his many years of valuable and insightful service to our Board and the business. We wish him well for the future."

Lancashire has been notified that there are no further details required to be disclosed with respect to Mr Joseph's appointment pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited

Christopher Head

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com Jelena Bjelanovic +44 20 7264 4066

jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.35 BST on 27 April 2023.

