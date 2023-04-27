Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted registration for its trademark DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS®.

This trademark is granted under registration number 7,033,299 for products such as "vaccines for human use; medicinal preparations for use in oncology; drug delivery agent in the form of an intracellular enhancer," as well as for services consisting of "research and development of vaccines and medicines".

This trademark registration represents a significant milestone for Defence as it continues to establish its brand as a leading biopharmaceutical company working to bring innovative vaccines and drug delivery technologies to market. DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS® represents the company's commitment to innovation, research, and development, as well as its dedication to improving patient health outcomes through the creation of novel therapeutics.

Defence Therapeutic Inc. has an extensive pipeline of therapeutics in development, including vaccines for infectious diseases, cancer therapies, and drug delivery agents using its AccumTM platform technology. With the addition of the DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS® trademark, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the biopharmaceutical industry.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

