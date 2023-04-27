EQS-News: Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
The Annual Financial Report 2022 as of December 31, 2022 for Mercedes-Benz Finance
North America LLC is available on:
https://group.mercedes-benz.com/investors/refinancing/bonds/issuers-reports/north-america/
This is regulated information according to the publication requirements of the
Transparency Law and related regulations of Luxembourg.
This information has been issued by Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC and
Mercedes-Benz Group. Mercedes-Benz Finance North America LLC finances parts of
the activities of the Mercedes-Benz Group. The company is fully owned by Mercedes
Benz North America Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Capital
Nederland B.V., which is in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz Group
AG.
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services
DNAC Treasury Accounting & Financial Reporting
35555 W. 12 Mile Rd., Suite 100
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Phone: +1 248.320.9965
Email: DNAC_Accounting@mercedes-benz.com
27.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1618975 27.04.2023 CET/CEST