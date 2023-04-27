Fraunhofer ISE scientists have optimized a technical concept for a hydrogen plant at sea. They claim that their design is "technically and economically viable."Scientists from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have developed a technical concept and design for a hydrogen generation plant optimized for use at sea. The "OffsH2ore" project aims to define a technically and economically optimized design for an integrated offshore hydrogen production plant using proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis, including the transport of the compressed hydrogen gas to land. The power supply ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...