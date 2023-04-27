Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces in the UK by Great Place to Work, ranking 33 in the Medium Organisation category on this year's list. This is the first year Ryan has met the medium size organisation criteria in the UK, following its previous years' successes being named the number one Best Workplace in the UK in 2021 and 2022 in the Small Organisation category.

Over the past year, Ryan has seen significant growth in the UK, including three strategic acquisitions of Catax, Access2Funding, and Granted Consultancy. The Firm has strengthened its R&D global market position, presented new service offerings in the UK, welcomed more than 160 new team members, and added three new office locations.

"It is a great honour to again be named one of the Best Workplaces in the UK, especially as we move up from the small- to medium-sized organisation category. This recognition is a testament to our continual efforts to review and improve our workplace culture as we onboard new team members, combining many company cultures into one," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations, Jon C. Sweet. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dedicated team that has thrived even through a period of significant change as we continue to grow and achieve industry-leading results."

"To be recognised as one of the premier workplaces in the UK for the fourth consecutive year is a confirmation of the constant and ongoing focus we have placed on our people and innovative ways to strengthen our Firm's culture," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "Over the past few years, we have significantly invested in improving the overall well-being of our people and ensuring that their voices are heard. I believe the results for this year's award are due to our drive for continuous improvement, and I am proud of Ryan's UK team for believing in our mission and living out our world-class workplace culture."

To create the 2023 UK's Best Workplaces list, Great Place to Work performed rigorous evaluations of team member survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company. Then, they used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies' team member value propositions against the culture their team members experience. Those businesses that achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces status.

"As the global authority on workplace culture, our mission at Great Place to Work has always been to build a better world by helping organisations become a great place to work for all. We strongly believe in the notion of better for business, better for people, better for the world," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK.

Ryan offers many programmes and benefits for the overall well-being of its team members, including the RyanTHRIVE programme. RyanTHRIVE takes a comprehensive approach to well-being with programmes and learning modules covering career, physical, financial, and emotional health. The Firm's work environment is powered by the industry-leading myRyan programme, which changes the measurement of work from hours worked to results achieved. Through collaboration and support, Ryan team members thrive in a workplace where the focus is on results and superior client service, rather than where and when the work is done. Additionally, Ryan offers wellness benefits that include a comprehensive healthcare programme, fitness subsidy, and employee assistance programme, to name a few.

