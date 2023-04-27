First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 1 May 2023. The new shares are issued due to employees' exercise of warrants. ISIN: DK0061553674 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Re-Match Holding -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 35,893,744 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 669,994 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 36,563,738 shares -------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 242378 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: RMATCH -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S