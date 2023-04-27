Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
WKN: A3DK0G | ISIN: DK0061553674 | Ticker-Symbol: E7D
Frankfurt
27.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,902 Euro
-0,002
-0,22 %
27.04.2023 | 10:46
First North Denmark: Re-Match Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Re-Match Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 1 May
2023. The new shares are issued due to employees' exercise of warrants. 





ISIN:              DK0061553674   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Re-Match Holding 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 35,893,744 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             669,994 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  36,563,738 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         DKK 1      
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1      
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          242378      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           RMATCH      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Beierholm Corporate
Finance P/S
