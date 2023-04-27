Cervello Wins Fifth Consecutive Global InfoSec "Best Solution in Railway Cybersecurity" Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello Ltd., the trusted cybersecurity provider for railways worldwide, has announced that it has won the Annual Global InfoSec Awards as "Best Solution in Railway Cybersecurity" for the fifth consecutive year. The highly coveted Cyber Defense Magazine's award validates Cervello's ongoing commitment to providing purpose-built, end-to-end railway security with no impact on business continuity.

"We are proud to win this prestigious award in the significant area of rail cybersecurity," said Roie Onn, CEO and Co-Founder of Cervello. "Securing railways is essential for the safe transport of both people and goods, as rail is the internal backbone of most national logistics systems. We protect that backbone across all vulnerable avenues: The rolling stock, infrastructure, signaling, and telecommunications."

Cervello automates the discovery of assets and services throughout the railway's IT, OT, loT, signaling, and rolling stock with one platform, monitored on one dashboard. This enables security teams to proactively mitigate and remediate high-risk cyberattacks within minutes.

"Cervello embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ABOUT CERVELLO

Cervello accelerates rail digital transformation by securing the industry's infrastructure and operations from cyber threats. Cervello provides extended visibility, security and management of all the assets connected to a critical network, combining OT, IoT, IT, and physical systems, turning the associated data into a powerful resource for contextual insights. The world's leading rail operators and infrastructure managers trust Cervello to increase customer and cargo safety, operational reliability, business continuity, and service availability. For more information, visit https://cervello.security.

