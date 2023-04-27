Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
WKN: A0NB6E | ISIN: DK0060124691 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GH
Frankfurt
27.04.23
11:45 Uhr
57,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,88 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2023 | 10:36
45 Leser
Gabriel Holding A/S - first half of the 2022/23 financial year

Summary:

Gabriel's realised revenue and operating profit (EBIT) for the first half of the 2022/23 financial year were at the lower end of the company's expectations. On that basis, the expectations for the full 2022/23 financial year were adjusted on 24 April 2023.

However, continued investment in the growth strategy contributes to the judgment that revenue development in the first half-year is above the general market trend, thus supporting the expectations for future growth.

The following selected financial highlights were realised in the first half-year:

  • Group revenue was DKK 492.0 million (DKK 522.8 million)
  • Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) were DKK 44.5 million (DKK 64.1 million)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 21.2 million (DKK 44.0 million)
  • Profit before tax was DKK 13.4 million (DKK 46.6 million)
  • Return on invested capital was 4.9% (19.6%)
  • Operating margin was 4.3% (8.4%).

Expectations for the 2022/23 financial year:

In the annual report for 2021/22, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 1,000 - 1,100 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 50 - 60 million.

Given that realised revenue and operating profit (EBIT) were at the lower end of the company's expectations, and as a result of major and continuing market uncertainties, the ranges for the full year were adjusted as follows on 24 April 2023:

After the first six months of the year, expectations are revenue of the order of DKK 950 - 1,050 million (DKK 1,065 million in 2021/22) and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 35 - 50 million (DKK 64.9 million in 2021/22).

Management continues to believe that revenue and profit in the current financial year 2022/23 will be challenged by the international political situation, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, energy supply and inflation and the resulting market and logistical difficulties and uncertainties.

A high level of uncertainty thus still surrounds our expectations for the year.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
