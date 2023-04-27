Netcracker Highlights New Ways to Monetize the Network and Reach Higher Levels of Intelligent Automation at London Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will showcase its leadership in using AI and automation as the foundation to monetize the network during FutureNet World 2023 on May 3-4 in London. Netcracker's portfolio of market-leading intelligent automation solutions can deliver the agility, customer experience and cost-efficiency needed for new digital services and partners as CSPs continue on their transformation journeys.

The event will also focus on the priorities for evolving networks, such as 5G, edge, new operating models and security.

Netcracker is a Platinum sponsor of the event and will participate in the following sessions with other industry leaders:

Keynote Panel: Network as a Service: Delivering on the Promise

Wednesday, May 3 10:00 BST

Speakers:

Peter Jarich, Head of GSMA Intelligence, GSMA

Ruza Sabanovic, EVP and CTO, Telenor

Cayetano Carbajo, Global Director for Core, Transport and Service Platforms, Telefónica

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

Panel: Achieving Zero Touch Operations with Federated Inventory Data

Wednesday, May 3 15:05 BST

Speakers:

Francis Haysom, Partner and Principal Analyst, Appledore Research

Rudolf Strijkers, Lead Architect Network Infrastructure IT, Swisscom

Alexis Koalla, Head of Operations Transformation towards Agile DevSecOps, Orange

Susan White, Head of Strategy and Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

Panel: Dynamic Service Orchestration Across Multiple Domains to Leverage 5G

Thursday, May 4 15:05 BST

Speakers:

Christoforos Sarantopoulos, Senior Analyst, Omdia

Shahryar Khan, Director Head of Mobile Packet Core, Telia Group

Chris Simcoe, Network Applications Architecture Director, BT

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

